Seeing Walker play in extra time made in wonder - how many times would you see a player returning from injury do that; Klopp would likely take off before the 70th



He's a class at what he does and they rely on him far too much. May well eat my words, but their squad has nowhere near the depth it once had. Walker, De Bruyne and Silva are their best players and are all getting on. I can't see where the replacements are. The players they have bought recently all look very average to me, excluding perhaps Haaland, who himself if looking far more human after the rest of the PL have been given some time to work him out.This all coincides with them being under the microscope and having to play a relatively straight game in the transfer market. Funny that, isn't it? In days gone by there is not a chance in hell they sell the likes of Cole Palmer.