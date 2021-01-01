« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 337070 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:03:29 pm
Highlight for me was Pep spitting all down his jumper during the pens.

He was still spitting when he was walking around shaking hands.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 11:06:40 pm »
Great penalty from Silva. Surprised the keeper was able to keep that out he showed some athleticism
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm
so so funny. Modric's PK was awful but his follow up booting it to the crowd helped them win it!

awaiting the bernardo penalty in gif form

https://twitter.com/i/status/1780719976522887552
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm »
Imagine playing Championship Manager or FIFA games on cheat mode and you still lose? 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm
Imagine playing Championship Manager or FIFA games on cheat mode and you still lose?

 :) :) :)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:19:22 pm
Imagine playing Championship Manager or FIFA games on cheat mode and you still lose? 
One CL win* in 8 seasons of Ped football is an atrocious return for a team of unlimited funds and unlimited lawyers.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 pm »
The Etihad tonight at a major semi final. Pathetic.

To quote Larry Burns from The Simpsons: "Jeez, if this place gets any livelier, a funerals gonna break out!".
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 11:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1780719976522887552
doing the lords work, cheers.

was hard to close that looping video
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Seeing Walker play in extra time made in wonder - how many times would you see a player returning from injury do that; Klopp would likely take off before the 70th
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
He was still spitting when he was walking around shaking hands.

Never sample your own gear man
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:10:35 pm
https://twitter.com/i/status/1780719976522887552
The best part about that penalty is the little lick of the lips before he kicked it. You can almost hear the cogs turning, the thoughts churning "This is it hombre, time to show los criticos who has the biggest cojones in Portugal! Straight down the middle,  straight down the middle, don't think it do it, straight down the middle! Time to be a hombre, carpe diem, he will never guess,  straight down the middle, kick it, kick it, it will be fine, straight down the middle, THIS iS FOR ALL LOS CONGUITOS PEQUENO, STRAIGHT DOWN THE MID... MERDA!"
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 11:36:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:53:08 pm
Bernardo Silva's penalty is charge number 116
;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm »
Refusing to give the ball back while your player is stood there waiting to take a penalty in a CL QF is a great idea.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 11:37:56 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
The best part about that penalty is the little lick of the lips before he kicked it. You can almost hear the cogs turning, the thoughts churning "This is it hombre, time to show los criticos who has the biggest cojones in Portugal! Straight down the middle,  straight down the middle, don't think it do it, straight down the middle! Time to be a hombre, carpe diem, he will never guess,  straight down the middle, kick it, kick it, it will be fine, straight down the middle, THIS iS FOR ALL LOS CONGUITOS PEQUENO, STRAIGHT DOWN THE MID... MERDA!"

 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm
Refusing to give the ball back while your player is stood there waiting to take a penalty in a CL QF is a great idea.

i wished they showed footage of who was keeping hold of the ball in the crowd, i would like to buy him a pint
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:53:08 pm
Bernardo Silva's penalty is charge number 116

And that bus tifo is number 117.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:06:40 pm
Great penalty from Silva. Surprised the keeper was able to keep that out he showed some athleticism

It was such a shit penalty that I'm surprised the keeper wasn't caught off-guard!
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4899 on: Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm »
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 11:41:50 pm
i wished they showed footage of who was keeping hold of the ball in the crowd, i would like to buy him a pint

Of water?  Hooray!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4900 on: Yesterday at 11:48:27 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Ederson is very good on the ball in fairness, and this might just be my hardwired dislike of Guardiola talking, but having the goalkeeper as the 5th penalty taker smacked of another one of his "look at me with my unconventional tactical genius" moves that he can't resist pulling when he knows he has a global audience.

Exactly what I thought. Bet he was up all the night before thinking that one up, the little overthinking weirdo.

I know he scored but I wonder what the outfield players made of the decision.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
Gutted, strange to think we lasted longer in Europe than City and Arsenal
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 12:05:50 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm
He was still spitting when he was walking around shaking hands.

He really is a filthy prick, isn't he?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 12:07:11 am »
Pep gobbing everywhere that horrible white sap he scrapes off his tongue is so grim
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 12:13:23 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:53:43 pm
Funny or not funny ?

Beyond funny always is when they lose
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 12:16:48 am »
I hate it when we lose, we shouldn't and I'm a bad loser but they have new found sense of entitlement that makes it far more sweeter to watch losing than any other team.
We paid for this, how could it happen
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 12:24:13 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 10:59:36 pm
Ederson is very good on the ball in fairness, and this might just be my hardwired dislike of Guardiola talking, but having the goalkeeper as the 5th penalty taker smacked of another one of his "look at me with my unconventional tactical genius" moves that he can't resist pulling when he knows he has a global audience.

Yep I thought this too, hes obsessed with looking like some sort of genius
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 12:26:31 am »
hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

There is a fucking God, after all.

Lol.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 12:28:32 am »
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 12:37:19 am »
Quote from: tornado on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Seeing Walker play in extra time made in wonder - how many times would you see a player returning from injury do that; Klopp would likely take off before the 70th

He's a class at what he does and they rely on him far too much. May well eat my words, but their squad has nowhere near the depth it once had. Walker, De Bruyne and Silva are their best players and are all getting on. I can't see where the replacements are. The players they have bought recently all look very average to me, excluding perhaps Haaland, who himself if looking far more human after the rest of the PL have been given some time to work him out.

This all coincides with them being under the microscope and having to play a relatively straight game in the transfer market. Funny that, isn't it? In days gone by there is not a chance in hell they sell the likes of Cole Palmer.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 12:38:56 am »
De Bruyne and Rodri letting the keeper take one and fucking kovacic 😂😂

Absolute bottle jobs 
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 12:41:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:38:56 am
De Bruyne and Rodri letting the keeper take one and fucking kovacic 😂😂

Absolute bottle jobs 

De Bruyne was subbed off. For Kovacic.

Bit odd though. Subbed 10 mins from a shoot out.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 12:49:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:36 am
De Bruyne was subbed off. For Kovacic.

Bit odd though. Subbed 10 mins from a shoot out.

Sh ok fair enough

That's weird though as you say. Rather Walker stones disc than kovacic. Said before he's a weird city signing

Average
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 01:09:26 am »
The narrative around Haaland builds stronger every day.

He just doesn't suit the way City play at all and the less he contributes each game the more he will believe it himself - if he doesn't already.

Could be off to Real Madrid very soon.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 01:25:39 am »
Everyone laugh at 115.

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

English football sold its soul to the devil so we could watch these fail miserably in Europe 99% of the time.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 01:47:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:36 am
De Bruyne was subbed off. For Kovacic.

Bit odd though. Subbed 10 mins from a shoot out.

Guardiola was kind enought to tell the press after that De Bruyne and Haaland wanted to be subbed off.

"Manu [Akanji], Erling [Haaland] and Kevin [De Bruyne] asked me to go out (of the game). They couldnt continue.
