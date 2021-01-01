The best part about that penalty is the little lick of the lips before he kicked it. You can almost hear the cogs turning, the thoughts churning "This is it hombre, time to show los criticos who has the biggest cojones in Portugal! Straight down the middle, straight down the middle, don't think it do it, straight down the middle! Time to be a hombre, carpe diem, he will never guess, straight down the middle, kick it, kick it, it will be fine, straight down the middle, THIS iS FOR ALL LOS CONGUITOS PEQUENO, STRAIGHT DOWN THE MID... MERDA!"