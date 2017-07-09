« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

bradders1011

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm »
Agree with the City to win it if we don't shouts. I never really got it when it was just us v them and Arsenal, United etc. wanted them to win it, but I absolutely get it now. I'd hate Arsenal to win it because it'd be meaningful, it'd put Arteta on a level with Klopp for the banter merchants, it'd get that title monkey off their back. They're a genuine football club and one of our oldest serious rivals.

City winning it means a bus ride down an emptier than usual Deansgate and a shrug of the shoulders.
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 03:07:54 pm »
Abu Dhabi Globe Trotters.

RIP proper football.
decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on April 14, 2024, 11:10:10 pm
Its a strange and nasty time for football. It brings in controls like VAR, FFP to improve the game and somehow manages to enable it getting much worse because they cant control and govern their own people, rules and processes. We have already seen with VAR that if the PGMOL are brazen enough to tell us that we are not seeing what we clearly know we see (Dokung Fu incident) and pundits go with the gaslighting, we just have to pass over it and get on with it. Its got no consequence.
Was the same for UEFA charges on City. A very strange CAS process with a biased panel which City then claimed found them innocent and they moved on, unconcerned, in fact to win the CL treble. Then theres FIFA World Cups, bought with bribes, unopposed and again Infantino brazen as you like, doing dodgy deals and no consequences.
Now we have the 115 which we have no idea what or when will be the outcome, and if the City lawyers win again we will be told to move on, nothing to see here. We are pretty helpless to do anything because rival clubs, who have tried to work within the rules, cant get on the same page and work together to clean up the mess.
Sportswashing in football is pretty much the perfect scam. Just ignore the rules, hide in plain sight, throw money and influence at it and use rivalries against each other (how many United, Spurs and Everton fans will love us & Arsenal losing ground to City this weekend?) We all find ourselves as passive observers , even active enablers and it feels likely no-one actually will lay a significant glove on City.

Good post. This truly is the gaslighting era of football. I find myself more than once a week feeling as though the media machine is telling me that something I've clearly seen with my own eyes is actually something else. Strangely, one of the worst examples had nothing to do with City - it was the frankly insane reaction to us getting a hop ball given our way vs Forest where I went, "OK something very, very weird is going on".

But the very strange takes across the board and continuing lack of mentioning the 115 charges is no longer just a bit puzzling to me - I think it's extremely sinister. I believe City's influence over the media (planted pundits, journalists, "donations" etc.) is far greater than most would imagine.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 03:31:58 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm
City winning it means a bus ride down an emptier than usual Deansgate and a shrug of the shoulders.


City winning it is like a dummy team winning in the fantasy league, means nothing
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm
I believe City's influence over the media (planted pundits, journalists, "donations" etc.) is far greater than most would imagine.


I think Newcastle are at it as well, why sportswash if you can't buy the media eh?


You'd have to look which journalists have new cars or houses
decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:33:53 pm

I think Newcastle are at it as well, why sportswash if you can't buy the media eh?


You'd have to look which journalists have new cars or houses

No doubt they'll be doing the same things. This season I've barely noticed it, but that's only because they've slid back into mediocrity and so no one cares. Last season, I'd already noticed a lot of the "they're doing it the right way... they could've easily signed these players without the Saudi money anyway" type of bullshit comments in the media.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 03:41:34 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:39:59 pm
No doubt they'll be doing the same things. This season I've barely noticed it, but that's only because they've slid back into mediocrity and so no one cares. Last season, I'd already noticed a lot of the "they're doing it the right way... they could've easily signed these players without the Saudi money anyway" type of bullshit comments in the media.


I've started seeing some positive news stories from Newcastle that I never expected and are atypical of what I would expect.


Pep has had an easy ride for years (as did previous managers, including those taking back handers)
Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 06:21:21 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:39:59 pm
No doubt they'll be doing the same things. This season I've barely noticed it, but that's only because they've slid back into mediocrity and so no one cares. Last season, I'd already noticed a lot of the "they're doing it the right way... they could've easily signed these players without the Saudi money anyway" type of bullshit comments in the media.

The right way spending £300-400m 😂😂😂 great job Eddie !
Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 06:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 10:18:12 am
Until Man Utd finish the league on 90 odd points and still finish second to City nothing will be said or done and that is a long way off from happening.

They all support City dont they now ?

Its a horrible thought but they could do back to back trebles I mean imagine WANTING them to win its helped create a monster.

Utd fans say they arent bothered but they will be if these c*nts sail past their titles/CLs i mean this is a ckub whose fans were counting charity shields to buff Ferguson record up 🤣
jacobs chains

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 08:55:51 am

Is the Bundesliga, generally speaking, the only European football league that remains somewhat honorable?

It's just been won by a club that gets a special dispensation from the 50+1 rules. Along with Wolfsburg, Bayer are considered a plastic club by the rest of the league. The owners pump in roughly £20m a year and recently pumped in £100m to avoid administration.

Speaking of the owners, Bayer had a factory in Auschwitz camp three. In addition they infected inmates with lethal diseases to test medicine on them. They were also part of the consortium that developed Zyklon B. How's that for a bit of human rights abuse?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm
It's just been won by a club that gets a special dispensation from the 50+1 rules. Along with Wolfsburg, Bayer are considered a plastic club by the rest of the league. The owners pump in roughly £20m a year and recently pumped in £100m to avoid administration.

There's a massive difference between a historical works team that have been in existence for 120 years and a state-funded one
jacobs chains

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 07:35:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:30:59 pm
There's a massive difference between a historical works team that have been in existence for 120 years and a state-funded one

One cheats with a dispensation from the league, the other cheats with the league turning a blind eye. ;)

Look I realise there is a difference, but in pro sport there is rarely such a thing as clean hands.
Wingman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on April 10, 2024, 10:59:57 am
For me unless they are kicked out the league, I won't be interested in football anymore.  I think I have decided that is my line in the sand.

Don't care about stripped titles, re-awards to other clubs e.t.c. Whilst it would be nice to have a higher number against our trophy count, nothing can bring back the joy and celebration we missed out on so I don't care about it to be honest - although others my see it differently.

Id like the extra 3 titles but that would be the cherry on the top. The icing would be demotion. The cake has to be the stripping of all theyve won in the period that the investigation covers. Otherwise cheating prospers
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:22:21 pm by Wingman »
Billy The Kid

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 08:54:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:17:45 pm
Agree with the City to win it if we don't shouts.

I want City to win it purely because I see it as a "fuck you" to all the Premier League bigwigs who sat back and allowed the ruination of the division

Best league in the world you say? Well look at it now you spineless, blind-eye-turning, do-nothing c*nts.

That's kind of how I see it. I hope City wreck their fucking brand now
B0151?

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 09:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Id like the extra 3 titles but that would be the cherry on the top. The icing would be demotion. The cake has to be the stripping of all theyve won in the period that the investigation covers. Otherwise cheating prospers
Exactly.  It may never give us the glory we were cheated of for sure, but stripping City of their wins and it going down in the history books that we were the best team that didn't cheat, definitely counts for something.
LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm »
If we dont win it I want them winning it every year . Make a joke of the league .
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
If we dont win it I want them winning it every year . Make a joke of the league .

Came to the same conclusion, mate. If we can't win it, I don't care if City do.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 09:44:07 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:03:01 pm
If we dont win it I want them winning it every year . Make a joke of the league .

They've won 5 of the last 6, and are strong favourites to make it 6 from 7. A team that can't fill its stadium most weeks. It's been well beyond a joke for many years already. They aren't even the biggest club in their own city, never mind anywhere else.

I'm with others here, if they aren't heavily punished, with titles stripped and ejection from the Premier League, then I won't be watching any more, because what's the point? Jurgen has worked miracles to compete with them year after year, but it's utterly exhausting, and they still win almost all the time because of their industrial-scale cheating.
Billy The Kid

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:01:31 pm
Exactly.  It may never give us the glory we were cheated of for sure, but stripping City of their wins and it going down in the history books that we were the best team that didn't cheat, definitely counts for something.

While part of me would undoubtedly revel in seeing them stripped, there's another part of me that feel's it'd be way too little too late. Nothing more than an empty gesture on the part of the PL, all designed to distract from the fact that City's cheating happened on their fucking watch!

Mansour rocked up in 2008 FFS. They emerged from decades of obscurity to win their first title in 2012. Are we to believe that it took PL Execs almost a decade to bring charges?

Billions in expenditure, bogus sponsorship deals, 100 point seasons, blatant book cooking, it all could have and should have been stopped by the PL long before this. They're just as guilty for turning the division into a farmers league as City IMO, so fuck them and any retroactive awards they might hand out 



rushyman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm »
I see Torquay United saved themselves from almost certain ruin when given an 11 point deduction almost certainly safe now.

Quite a story that one. A club with virtually nothing almost punished into non existence Meanwhile City rumble on winning things and unpunished
thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Yesterday at 08:55:51 am

Is the Bundesliga, generally speaking, the only European football league that remains somewhat honorable?

There are a few. Sweden, for example.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/football-fans-blocked-var-saudi-money-best-league-europe-2757501

Brain Potter

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 10:27:03 pm »
For City to get punished the 'commission' or whomever decides, have to prove a conspiracy between multiple executives at board level, and the falsification of audited accounts....
Everybody in the world knows this is exactly what has happened, but can the Premier League commission prove this ??
I'm resigned to City escaping by the PL being unable to prove sufficiently to satisfy lawyers.
 
Dench57

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on April 14, 2024, 07:16:49 pm
Your not looking at it the right way or maybe I should say the way I am looking at it as there is no right way to look at it. City win the league, everyone goes meh, after enough mehs one of two thing happen, either the authorities start doing something about their cheating or people just stop watching, either way the sports washing is detrimentally affected. If Arsenal win the league the cheating looks less of a problem and the sports washing continues because its not that much of a big deal if someone else wins the league and the authorities continue to look the other way.

This is where I'm at with it too. I think City continuously winning it, maybe even a treble again this year, makes it harder to ignore what sportswashing has done to English football. If Arsenal win it then it'll just be "Wonderful! Look how competitive the league is! City are human just like everybody else! What's the problem?". Their cheating can be safely ignored if it's not having such a tangible impact. Whereas if City keep winning all it does is highlight further what an absolute farce this whole situation is, and completely undermines the spectacle of the "best league in the world".
thejbs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 10:50:10 pm
This is where I'm at with it too. I think City continuously winning it, maybe even a treble again this year, makes it harder to ignore what sportswashing has done to English football. If Arsenal win it then it'll just be "Wonderful! Look how competitive the league is! City are human just like everybody else! What's the problem?". Their cheating can be safely ignored if it's not having such a tangible impact. Whereas if City keep winning all it does is highlight further what an absolute farce this whole situation is, and completely undermines the spectacle of the "best league in the world".

I hear you. So it would be best Liverpool dont win it either. 😉
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 12:00:51 am »
Today's i

I like Daniel Storey
115 reasons why Man Citys dominance is a disaster for the Premier League
The Premier League has become the top flight of unspoken asterisks
Arsenal lose, Liverpool lose, Manchester City always seem to win. No team in the history of English football have won four straight league titles, although naturally Pep Guardiola has done it twice elsewhere. Win six more games and nobody can stop what tends to feel inevitable when the clocks go forward.
It is now 14 months since the Premier League charged City with 115 alleged financial breaches. They include 54 counts of failing to provide accurate and up-to-date financial information, 14 counts of failing to provide accurate reports of player and manager compensation and seven breaches of Premier League profitability and sustainability regulations.
Citys case is unprecedented in its scope, severity and complication. City deny any wrongdoing, vowing to fight them and reiterating that intent in their latest accounts last month. A week after the initial charges were made, supporters hung a banner in honour of Lord David Pannick QC, appointed as their lead representation: Pannick on the streets of London.
As such, we always expected the process to be lengthy (and confidential). If the case is proven, City may face heavy points deductions, suspension or even expulsion. Linking their case with Everton or Nottingham Forest, as too many are prone to do on social media, is like comparing apples with porpoises. Evertons initial case lasted five days; Citys will take many months. Were you predicting an end date to all this (any appeal from either party notwithstanding), summer 2025 fits about right.
Football can never stop. The principle of innocent until proven guilty must pervade and, if City are cleared of their charges, a provisional suspension in the interim would have cost them hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue  it was never an option. And so we focus on the minutiae, choosing to believe the maxim that gets less relevant every year: the business of football is football.
 
Were this the reality of an Eastern European autocrats fiefdom, we would roll our eyes. This is happening on our doorstep; it is affecting every club.
The Premier League campaigns for self-regulation while its repeated champion stands accused by the league itself of breaking its rules in the most egregious manner possible.
Those of a Manchester City persuasion might insist that we live in the moment. These charges are historical, relating to a nine-year period that ended in 2018.
But how can that work? Seasons, eras, golden dynasties do not start with the first trophy. They are birthed over years of heavy investment.
John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne were signed during those years when the Premier League alleges that Citys accountancy malpractice effectively afforded them extra wiggle room in the transfer market. If this is the house that Pep built, and nobody denies his genius, the foundations were laid long before. Director of football Txiki Begiristain, who provided such an easy welcome for Guardiola, joined in 2012.
There will be those too who say that owners should be entitled to spend what they want to erode the advantages of the previously established elite. But that is a separate issue here; everybody agrees to abide by the rules. Cheating is cheating, and we have a right to know who was and who wasnt. In the meantime, what else can we do but wait and wonder.
None of this is good for anyone. City, who plead their innocence in the strongest terms, must surely want to decry any notion of unfairness and they must be aware of the ill-feeling amongst other supporters growing (perhaps they simply do not care).
That is exacerbated by the difficulty the Premier League has even had in bringing the case. The league went to court in 2022 and launched arbitration processes to extract the necessary documents.
All the while, the noise of outrage and scorn reverberates around our national sport and makes the Premier Leagues work to punish other clubs look farcical (this is not their fault, but the outcry of the masses shapes your PR reputation). They must have expected rampant cynicism because time and a lack of new information create a void into which cynicism makes its home.
It is easy to ignore all of this if we choose. Focus on the progress of Phil Foden from wunderkind to world star, of De Bruynes transcendental brilliance with a ball and two seconds of time, Erling Haaland changing the game so we view a 30-goal season  and counting  as tepid. See the master craftsman, an obsessive manager who nobody could ever deny dragged the game to meet his own excellence.
But as City edge closer to historic achievement, that loses all credence. A league defined by two things: competition and trust. Competition has been effectively eroded over the last 30 years so that the division remains a spectacular financial success that is compartmentalised into blurred tiers, a league of glass ceilings and trapdoors for those outside of the economic elite.
Even then, on a basic level you can at least watch the results and believe wholeheartedly in sporting integrity. Now, a cloud hangs over the title race and the performance of the club now top of the league, a foggy mess of What if? quandaries. And still we wait to hear whether everything we saw and savoured was sullied all along. The Premier League has become the league of unspoken asterisks

 
Henry Chinaski

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 05:59:34 am »
