Exactly. It may never give us the glory we were cheated of for sure, but stripping City of their wins and it going down in the history books that we were the best team that didn't cheat, definitely counts for something.



While part of me would undoubtedly revel in seeing them stripped, there's another part of me that feel's it'd be way too little too late. Nothing more than an empty gesture on the part of the PL, all designed to distract from the fact that City's cheating happened on their fucking watch!Mansour rocked up in 2008 FFS. They emerged from decades of obscurity to win their first title in 2012. Are we to believe that it took PL Execs almost a decade to bring charges?Billions in expenditure, bogus sponsorship deals, 100 point seasons, blatant book cooking, it all could have and should have been stopped by the PL long before this. They're just as guilty for turning the division into a farmers league as City IMO, so fuck them and any retroactive awards they might hand out