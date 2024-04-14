« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 332529 times)

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4760 on: Today at 02:17:45 pm »
Agree with the City to win it if we don't shouts. I never really got it when it was just us v them and Arsenal, United etc. wanted them to win it, but I absolutely get it now. I'd hate Arsenal to win it because it'd be meaningful, it'd put Arteta on a level with Klopp for the banter merchants, it'd get that title monkey off their back. They're a genuine football club and one of our oldest serious rivals.

City winning it means a bus ride down an emptier than usual Deansgate and a shrug of the shoulders.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,368
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4761 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm »
Abu Dhabi Globe Trotters.

RIP proper football.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4762 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on April 14, 2024, 11:10:10 pm
Its a strange and nasty time for football. It brings in controls like VAR, FFP to improve the game and somehow manages to enable it getting much worse because they cant control and govern their own people, rules and processes. We have already seen with VAR that if the PGMOL are brazen enough to tell us that we are not seeing what we clearly know we see (Dokung Fu incident) and pundits go with the gaslighting, we just have to pass over it and get on with it. Its got no consequence.
Was the same for UEFA charges on City. A very strange CAS process with a biased panel which City then claimed found them innocent and they moved on, unconcerned, in fact to win the CL treble. Then theres FIFA World Cups, bought with bribes, unopposed and again Infantino brazen as you like, doing dodgy deals and no consequences.
Now we have the 115 which we have no idea what or when will be the outcome, and if the City lawyers win again we will be told to move on, nothing to see here. We are pretty helpless to do anything because rival clubs, who have tried to work within the rules, cant get on the same page and work together to clean up the mess.
Sportswashing in football is pretty much the perfect scam. Just ignore the rules, hide in plain sight, throw money and influence at it and use rivalries against each other (how many United, Spurs and Everton fans will love us & Arsenal losing ground to City this weekend?) We all find ourselves as passive observers , even active enablers and it feels likely no-one actually will lay a significant glove on City.

Good post. This truly is the gaslighting era of football. I find myself more than once a week feeling as though the media machine is telling me that something I've clearly seen with my own eyes is actually something else. Strangely, one of the worst examples had nothing to do with City - it was the frankly insane reaction to us getting a hop ball given our way vs Forest where I went, "OK something very, very weird is going on".

But the very strange takes across the board and continuing lack of mentioning the 115 charges is no longer just a bit puzzling to me - I think it's extremely sinister. I believe City's influence over the media (planted pundits, journalists, "donations" etc.) is far greater than most would imagine.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4763 on: Today at 03:31:58 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:17:45 pm
City winning it means a bus ride down an emptier than usual Deansgate and a shrug of the shoulders.


City winning it is like a dummy team winning in the fantasy league, means nothing
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4764 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:27:01 pm
I believe City's influence over the media (planted pundits, journalists, "donations" etc.) is far greater than most would imagine.


I think Newcastle are at it as well, why sportswash if you can't buy the media eh?


You'd have to look which journalists have new cars or houses
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4765 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:33:53 pm

I think Newcastle are at it as well, why sportswash if you can't buy the media eh?


You'd have to look which journalists have new cars or houses

No doubt they'll be doing the same things. This season I've barely noticed it, but that's only because they've slid back into mediocrity and so no one cares. Last season, I'd already noticed a lot of the "they're doing it the right way... they could've easily signed these players without the Saudi money anyway" type of bullshit comments in the media.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,800
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4766 on: Today at 03:41:34 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:39:59 pm
No doubt they'll be doing the same things. This season I've barely noticed it, but that's only because they've slid back into mediocrity and so no one cares. Last season, I'd already noticed a lot of the "they're doing it the right way... they could've easily signed these players without the Saudi money anyway" type of bullshit comments in the media.


I've started seeing some positive news stories from Newcastle that I never expected and are atypical of what I would expect.


Pep has had an easy ride for years (as did previous managers, including those taking back handers)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4767 on: Today at 06:21:21 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:39:59 pm
No doubt they'll be doing the same things. This season I've barely noticed it, but that's only because they've slid back into mediocrity and so no one cares. Last season, I'd already noticed a lot of the "they're doing it the right way... they could've easily signed these players without the Saudi money anyway" type of bullshit comments in the media.

The right way spending £300-400m 😂😂😂 great job Eddie !
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4768 on: Today at 06:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 10:18:12 am
Until Man Utd finish the league on 90 odd points and still finish second to City nothing will be said or done and that is a long way off from happening.

They all support City dont they now ?

Its a horrible thought but they could do back to back trebles I mean imagine WANTING them to win its helped create a monster.

Utd fans say they arent bothered but they will be if these c*nts sail past their titles/CLs i mean this is a ckub whose fans were counting charity shields to buff Ferguson record up 🤣
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4769 on: Today at 06:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:55:51 am

Is the Bundesliga, generally speaking, the only European football league that remains somewhat honorable?

It's just been won by a club that gets a special dispensation from the 50+1 rules. Along with Wolfsburg, Bayer are considered a plastic club by the rest of the league. The owners pump in roughly £20m a year and recently pumped in £100m to avoid administration.

Speaking of the owners, Bayer had a factory in Auschwitz camp three. In addition they infected inmates with lethal diseases to test medicine on them. They were also part of the consortium that developed Zyklon B. How's that for a bit of human rights abuse?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,038
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4770 on: Today at 07:30:59 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 06:50:08 pm
It's just been won by a club that gets a special dispensation from the 50+1 rules. Along with Wolfsburg, Bayer are considered a plastic club by the rest of the league. The owners pump in roughly £20m a year and recently pumped in £100m to avoid administration.

There's a massive difference between a historical works team that have been in existence for 120 years and a state-funded one
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4771 on: Today at 07:35:44 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:30:59 pm
There's a massive difference between a historical works team that have been in existence for 120 years and a state-funded one

One cheats with a dispensation from the league, the other cheats with the league turning a blind eye. ;)

Look I realise there is a difference, but in pro sport there is rarely such a thing as clean hands.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,954
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4772 on: Today at 07:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on April 10, 2024, 10:59:57 am
For me unless they are kicked out the league, I won't be interested in football anymore.  I think I have decided that is my line in the sand.

Don't care about stripped titles, re-awards to other clubs e.t.c. Whilst it would be nice to have a higher number against our trophy count, nothing can bring back the joy and celebration we missed out on so I don't care about it to be honest - although others my see it differently.

Id like the extra 3 titles but that would be the cherry on the top. The icing would be demotion. The cake has to be the stripping of all theyve won in the period that the investigation covers. Otherwise cheating prospers
« Last Edit: Today at 08:22:21 pm by Wingman »
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,940
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4773 on: Today at 08:54:42 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:17:45 pm
Agree with the City to win it if we don't shouts.

I want City to win it purely because I see it as a "fuck you" to all the Premier League bigwigs who sat back and allowed the ruination of the division

Best league in the world you say? Well look at it now you spineless, blind-eye-turning, do-nothing c*nts.

That's kind of how I see it. I hope City wreck their fucking brand now
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,120
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4774 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:59:59 pm
Id like the extra 3 titles but that would be the cherry on the top. The icing would be demotion. The cake has to be the stripping of all theyve won in the period that the investigation covers. Otherwise cheating prospers
Exactly.  It may never give us the glory we were cheated of for sure, but stripping City of their wins and it going down in the history books that we were the best team that didn't cheat, definitely counts for something.
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4775 on: Today at 09:03:01 pm »
If we dont win it I want them winning it every year . Make a joke of the league .
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,669
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4776 on: Today at 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 09:03:01 pm
If we dont win it I want them winning it every year . Make a joke of the league .

Came to the same conclusion, mate. If we can't win it, I don't care if City do.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4777 on: Today at 09:44:07 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 09:03:01 pm
If we dont win it I want them winning it every year . Make a joke of the league .

They've won 5 of the last 6, and are strong favourites to make it 6 from 7. A team that can't fill its stadium most weeks. It's been well beyond a joke for many years already. They aren't even the biggest club in their own city, never mind anywhere else.

I'm with others here, if they aren't heavily punished, with titles stripped and ejection from the Premier League, then I won't be watching any more, because what's the point? Jurgen has worked miracles to compete with them year after year, but it's utterly exhausting, and they still win almost all the time because of their industrial-scale cheating.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,940
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4778 on: Today at 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:01:31 pm
Exactly.  It may never give us the glory we were cheated of for sure, but stripping City of their wins and it going down in the history books that we were the best team that didn't cheat, definitely counts for something.

While part of me would undoubtedly revel in seeing them stripped, there's another part of me that feel's it'd be way too little too late. Nothing more than an empty gesture on the part of the PL, all designed to distract from the fact that City's cheating happened on their fucking watch!

Mansour rocked up in 2008 FFS. They emerged from decades of obscurity to win their first title in 2012. Are we to believe that it took PL Execs almost a decade to bring charges?

Billions in expenditure, bogus sponsorship deals, 100 point seasons, blatant book cooking, it all could have and should have been stopped by the PL long before this. They're just as guilty for turning the division into a farmers league as City IMO, so fuck them and any retroactive awards they might hand out 



Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,505
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4779 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm »
I see Torquay United saved themselves from almost certain ruin when given an 11 point deduction almost certainly safe now.

Quite a story that one. A club with virtually nothing almost punished into non existence Meanwhile City rumble on winning things and unpunished
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,740
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:55:51 am

Is the Bundesliga, generally speaking, the only European football league that remains somewhat honorable?

There are a few. Sweden, for example.

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/football-fans-blocked-var-saudi-money-best-league-europe-2757501

Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4781 on: Today at 10:27:03 pm »
For City to get punished the 'commission' or whomever decides, have to prove a conspiracy between multiple executives at board level, and the falsification of audited accounts....
Everybody in the world knows this is exactly what has happened, but can the Premier League commission prove this ??
I'm resigned to City escaping by the PL being unable to prove sufficiently to satisfy lawyers.
 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 