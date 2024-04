Your not looking at it the right way or maybe I should say the way I am looking at it as there is no right way to look at it. City win the league, everyone goes ‘meh’, after enough ‘mehs’ one of two thing happen, either the authorities start doing something about their cheating or people just stop watching, either way the sports washing is detrimentally affected. If Arsenal win the league the cheating looks less of a problem and the sports washing continues because it’s not that much of a big deal if someone else wins the league and the authorities continue to look the other way.



I get exactly what you mean about the footballing side of things, but I am less bothered about that and it's more about how sports washing works for Abu Dhabi as a state. Sadly another title will mean another chance to hide to the world how Abu Dhabi do their business, hide their human rights crimes and then win ever more influence with western governments and pretty much whitewash everything they do in the background. It's why City winning is disastrous for football and the world as a whole. Football is supposed to be the game which brings everyone together, now it's covered in the vile stain of sports washing and everything that entails.