Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 10:41:33 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  9, 2024, 09:56:26 am
Not surprising though. Everton and Forest are relative small fry. The ex Man City are too as a footballing entity, but as Abu Dhabi FC they are a legal heavy weight with the wealth and legal resources of that nation state behind them. Their charges, of course, also dwarf those of the other two.

Forest and Everton have basically stolen a Mars bar from the corner shop, whilst Abu Dhabi FC have pulled off a Brink's Mat and Great Train Robbery rolled into one, and have gone "no comment" as the most expensive lawyers in the world look to get them off on technicalities.

That's just what will happen won't it. There will be a wrong date signed on some document somewhere and they'll use that to use that to say the creditability is gone.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 10:44:57 am
If they don't get a huge punishment (I want to see them relegated at least to League One, would love to see record books left empty but no chance that will happen, so asterisks will do) then I am fully intending to walk away. I need to take a step back for my physical health after this season because 17 years of waking up through the night refreshing scores must be doing unseen damage, and the end of the Klopp era seems the right time, but the farce of VAR and all this petrostate ownership and sportswashing makes me question the value of the sport in its entirety. Whether I have the discipline to quit is another question.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 10:50:31 am
Quote from: GreatEx on April  9, 2024, 10:44:57 am
If they don't get a huge punishment (I want to see them relegated at least to League One, would love to see record books left empty but no chance that will happen, so asterisks will do) then I am fully intending to walk away. I need to take a step back for my physical health after this season because 17 years of waking up through the night refreshing scores must be doing unseen damage, and the end of the Klopp era seems the right time, but the farce of VAR and all this petrostate ownership and sportswashing makes me question the value of the sport in its entirety. Whether I have the discipline to quit is another question.

Sport is way overrated as a force of good.  It isn't.  Grassroots maybe, but definitely not top level.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 11:15:04 am
Quote from: TSC on April  8, 2024, 06:53:15 pm
Wonder what decade any action will be taken against city?  Or maybe the investigation will go on so long that folk lose interest/forget all about it.

Apparently, they're waiting for the rain to stop.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 11:17:15 am
I think if I was a city fan I would be worried about these points deductions for Forest and Everton

Its just a question now if the FA have the balls to go after the big boys
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 11:42:05 am
Quote from: paulrazor on April  9, 2024, 11:17:15 am
Its just a question now if the FA have the balls to go after the big boys
They probably go all the way to Middle East, for long weekends, looking for them all the time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 11:50:05 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  9, 2024, 11:42:05 am
They probably go all the way to Middle East, for long weekends, looking for them all the time.
Prob stay in the same hotel as the Refs
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 11:56:44 am
Quote from: GreatEx on April  9, 2024, 10:44:57 am
If they don't get a huge punishment (I want to see them relegated at least to League One, would love to see record books left empty but no chance that will happen, so asterisks will do) then I am fully intending to walk away. I need to take a step back for my physical health after this season because 17 years of waking up through the night refreshing scores must be doing unseen damage, and the end of the Klopp era seems the right time, but the farce of VAR and all this petrostate ownership and sportswashing makes me question the value of the sport in its entirety. Whether I have the discipline to quit is another question.

I think we all live in hope of fairness and justice for what 115 charges have done but deep down we know money rules all and can buy absolutely anything including favourable outcomes be it on or off the pitch. The game is sick to it's very core and the mad thing is everyone knows if from the players to the media and everyone in between.

I've already made the decision that i'm walking away from the game if there is no serious points and trophy deductions for 115 charges as it's impossible for me to be emotionally invested in a sport that allows cheating to take place without any penalty. It's like cycling finding out Lance Armstrong was doping and  doing nothing as the money was rolling in and not wanting to upset the applecart. Klopp leaving and the introduction of VAR makes this decision easier anyway to be honest.

 I understand many won't have the discipline and respect that also
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 01:17:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/regulator-premier-league-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae-b2525624.html

The general public need to see more journalists pointing this out. Most people don't seem to understand the extent of what's been happening for the past two decades in football. Fans in Germany seem far more switched on to the reality of state ownership and how terrible it is for the long term health of football
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 01:26:20 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on April  9, 2024, 01:17:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/regulator-premier-league-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae-b2525624.html

The general public need to see more journalists pointing this out. Most people don't seem to understand the extent of what's been happening for the past two decades in football. Fans in Germany seem far more switched on to the reality of state ownership and how terrible it is for the long term health of football

Correct something I mentioned on a post the other day I said I wish fans in England were more like German fans.

We have either fans who just dont care, desperate to have oil states buy their club or thick as pig shit types.

It doesnt help that most like to be spoon fed the information so swallow whatever BBC SKY TNT are telling them even though it is complete gaslighting at times.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 02:31:15 pm
Without Walker, wouldn't be surprised to see Madrid cause them a lot of problems tonight.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
April 9, 2024, 06:01:35 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on April  9, 2024, 01:51:06 am
I dont think the owners of either club needs to worry about tax evasion as theyre the ones who make the tax rules in their own countries!
Yes, but they bribe employ people who are in other countries, tie them on advisory contracts to fake prosperous companies, give bung charity money to family members...

There's got to be someone implicated in the Panama papers...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:57:26 am
Quote from: TSC on April  9, 2024, 08:06:15 am
Its just a bit ironic that forest and Everton are relatively quickly punished for misdemeanours, although appreciate citys charges are maybe not comparable to the forest and Everton misdemeanours. 
Not really. Both Forest and Everton cooperated with the PL and admitted guilt. 30 of 115 charges are for failing to cooperate with the PL investigation and 115 claimed that they had evidence which would exonerate them (but failed to provide before they were charged).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:59:57 am
Quote from: JRed on April  8, 2024, 07:42:55 pm
If they dont get severely punished then there really is no point anymore.

For me unless they are kicked out the league, I won't be interested in football anymore.  I think I have decided that is my line in the sand.

Don't care about stripped titles, re-awards to other clubs e.t.c. Whilst it would be nice to have a higher number against our trophy count, nothing can bring back the joy and celebration we missed out on so I don't care about it to be honest - although others my see it differently.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:26:20 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:59:57 am
For me unless they are kicked out the league, I won't be interested in football anymore.  I think I have decided that is my line in the sand.

Don't care about stripped titles, re-awards to other clubs e.t.c. Whilst it would be nice to have a higher number against our trophy count, nothing can bring back the joy and celebration we missed out on so I don't care about it to be honest - although others my see it differently.

Yep they need punishment and stripping of all titles for all of the charges running until 2018 - then they need booting out for not co-operating with the PL from 2018-2024.

If there are not severe consequences, I too will bin it off and fill my time with something else.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:50:21 am
I know they're cheating c*nts etc. But Foden is on a different planet at the moment. De Bruyne aging and becoming more injury prone he's just excelling as their number 10
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:51:06 am
Quote from: taylorb1991 on April  9, 2024, 01:17:31 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/regulator-premier-league-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae-b2525624.html

The general public need to see more journalists pointing this out. Most people don't seem to understand the extent of what's been happening for the past two decades in football. Fans in Germany seem far more switched on to the reality of state ownership and how terrible it is for the long term health of football

I wasn't watching but apparently, Jamie Carragher made an open reference to "the team with 115 charges" on CBS last night.

Perhaps we're starting to see a shift in the tide of popular opinion about the cheats.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:55:16 am
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:51:06 am
I wasn't watching but apparently, Jamie Carragher made an open reference to "the team with 115 charges" on CBS last night.

Perhaps we're starting to see a shift in the tide of popular opinion about the cheats.


Yes, I've seen the video. He won't say it on Sky though will he !
https://twitter.com/ElijahKyama_/status/1777991384479224035
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:02:35 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:55:16 am
Yes, I've seen the video. He won't say it on Sky though will he !
https://twitter.com/ElijahKyama_/status/1777991384479224035
he retweeted a sky article about clubs facing charges there

"points deductions here to stay for Premier league financial breaches"

The article doesn't even mention City.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 12:42:52 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 11:51:06 am
I wasn't watching but apparently, Jamie Carragher made an open reference to "the team with 115 charges" on CBS last night.

Perhaps we're starting to see a shift in the tide of popular opinion about the cheats.

It just how much of a joke he is as he is way more outspoken on foteign channels.

On Sky hardly anyone mentions it clearly told to STFU.

Do UAE fund Sky to some degree I wonder ???

I mean if no marks like me can work it out ex players/pundits with skim in the game will certainly know it too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
Rodri saying they need a rest.   How do they compare for minutes played compared to our best 11
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:33:20 pm
They'll probably have a better goal difference than Arsenal after Luton game? ::)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 01:40:48 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:42:52 pm
It just how much of a joke he is as he is way more outspoken on foteign channels.

On Sky hardly anyone mentions it clearly told to STFU.

Do UAE fund Sky to some degree I wonder ???

I mean if no marks like me can work it out ex players/pundits with skim in the game will certainly know it too.

Sky won't change as long as the money keeps rolling in. It's utterly mad because without Klopp the league is basically the German league over the last 10 years or so but they won't mention it until those figures subscribing drop drastically because of how boring the game has become.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:06:13 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
Rodri saying they need a rest.   How do they compare for minutes played compared to our best 11
Just read that he wants a rest during the run in. Doesnt exactly send positive vibes to the rest of the team if one of their most important players is looking for a rest. Strange time to come out with such a statement
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm
I remember Jurgen getting absolute pelters from Man City fans when he suggested that clubs play too many games in a season, and that players are becoming exhausted. I presume they'll now be shouting about "excuses" and "moaning" at Rodri.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:45:28 pm
He'll probably battle through and get pulled out of the Euros.

They have ran Rodri into the ground though. Problem is they're far less effective without him. Spent a lot of money on Phillips to manage his minutes and he was shite.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 11:50:21 am
I know they're cheating c*nts etc. But Foden is on a different planet at the moment. De Bruyne aging and becoming more injury prone he's just excelling as their number 10

I don't see it with Foden, overrated because English. Would be half the player at another club.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva are the true geniuses on that 'team' with De Bruyne on the wane.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on April  9, 2024, 11:42:05 am
They probably go all the way to Middle East, for long weekends, looking for them all the time.

Nah, at that level they get, errrrm, head-hunted...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:45:28 pm
He'll probably battle through and get pulled out of the Euros.

They have ran Rodri into the ground though. Problem is they're far less effective without him. Spent a lot of money on Phillips to manage his minutes and he was shite.

Its ok he has Nunes to fill in his new £50m plaything who never plays !
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:58:08 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
Rodri saying they need a rest.   How do they compare for minutes played compared to our best 11

Half of ours have been injured for long periods.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
Without having to scroll through the entire thread is there a link to all 115 charges?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:30:06 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
Without having to scroll through the entire thread is there a link to all 115 charges?

https://letmegooglethat.com/?q=man+city+115+charges&l=1
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:58:36 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 08:05:18 pm
Without having to scroll through the entire thread is there a link to all 115 charges?
https://www.givemesport.com/football-soccer-man-city-ffp-charges-list/
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:37:22 am
Why do some people seem to believe that the PL does not want to go after City for fear of losing money? I can't wrap my head around it. The PL would not lose a dime if City was relegated. It makes zero sense.
