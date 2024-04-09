If they don't get a huge punishment (I want to see them relegated at least to League One, would love to see record books left empty but no chance that will happen, so asterisks will do) then I am fully intending to walk away. I need to take a step back for my physical health after this season because 17 years of waking up through the night refreshing scores must be doing unseen damage, and the end of the Klopp era seems the right time, but the farce of VAR and all this petrostate ownership and sportswashing makes me question the value of the sport in its entirety. Whether I have the discipline to quit is another question.



I think we all live in hope of fairness and justice for what 115 charges have done but deep down we know money rules all and can buy absolutely anything including favourable outcomes be it on or off the pitch. The game is sick to it's very core and the mad thing is everyone knows if from the players to the media and everyone in between.I've already made the decision that i'm walking away from the game if there is no serious points and trophy deductions for 115 charges as it's impossible for me to be emotionally invested in a sport that allows cheating to take place without any penalty. It's like cycling finding out Lance Armstrong was doping and doing nothing as the money was rolling in and not wanting to upset the applecart. Klopp leaving and the introduction of VAR makes this decision easier anyway to be honest.I understand many won't have the discipline and respect that also