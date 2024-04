The Everton 2 point farce today will kind of test the grounds on how much other Prem clubs cope or complain about meaningless punishments for opponents breaking the rules (seems we are not hearing much noise at present). That could pave the way to a token punishment for City as it seems the other clubs will tend to stay silent and accept a lack of real punishment. I think maybe the whole European Super League communications farce has forced clubs onto the back foot and we all have grown to expect or accept the lack of opportunities to challenge the governance of the PL. It is a toothless group who seemingly can be bought PGMOL governance is the same - incompetence but nothing much clubs can or will do about it.

Won’t surprise me at all if City get hit with a slightly bigger feather than our neighbours and then many people are upset but little noise is heard. Except maybe a bunch of Liverpool reds who will get ignored as usual anyway.