I've seen a few media stories today about the PL considering eliminating PSR and replacing it with a US-style luxury tax:



A 'luxury tax' has been considered, where those clubs who overspend will have a financial punishment which would increase the more they splash the cash. But clubs can choose to press on regardless if they wish.



WTF is this shit??? Abu Dhabi must be at work behind this.



Yeah, it would do nothing, if you look at baseball which I imagine this idea is based off, you have an enormous gap between the Dodgers, Mets, and Yankees. There is little to no limit they will set themselves to. You just had the Dodgers shell out a 700 million dollar contract on Ohtani and a 300+ million plus contract on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, imagine what the Abu Dhabi and Saudi would spend if they had no real limits, those franchises are worth more than City, but the owners are dwarfed by Abu Dhabi and Saudi's. It would be bonkers to do this.