Man City fan wrote into Talkshite this morning basically saying the same thing, Danny Murphy and Martin O'Neal basically called the fan a loony. I agree with Keane, he's not a very good footballer



Agreed. He's powerful and he can score, especially against weaker opposition and if the team is built around supplying him chances, but when he has to rely on his football, he's not very good. I think he had 7 touches in the first half on Sunday, and his hold-up play is abysmal.