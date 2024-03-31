Crosby Nick never fails.
Villa were only about 6 points behind us before kick off yesterday
played two games more but fair play to them, let like theyd dropped off a bit more than that.
Alvarez is pure quality. Massively intelligent footballer.
Manuel Akanji accuses Arsenal of tactical fouling in Manchester City drawhttps://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/01/manuel-akanji-accuses-arsenal-tactical-fouling-manchester-city
Im hoping he ends up at Barca, hes in that Villa/Suarez mould that was so successful there for years. Hes far too good to be Haalands understudy, he could be the star forward at most clubs.
Anyone got the feeling that if City slip further in the title chase then the PL will use this as the perfect base to deduct 30 points for all their 115+ charges and wash their hands off it? Not forgetting the brown envelope fines too. That way they keep all their titles and trophies and we continue loving the fair PL. Hurrah! A pint of water for me please barman.No wonder Klopp wants to leave, he knows what's coming and has had enough.
