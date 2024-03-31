« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

darragh85

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 am
If Carstens jancker had better positional sense he'd have been as good as haaland

Imagine celebrating this robot as a top footballer. There is absolutely nothing exciting about him. His technique is shit, has zero flair or guile about him.
Kloppage Time

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 12:27:13 pm
Playing Villa next in the fight for 3rd place
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 01:57:24 pm
Villa were only about 6 points behind us before kick off yesterdayplayed two games more but fair play to them, let like theyd dropped off a bit more than that.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 02:20:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:57:24 pm
Villa were only about 6 points behind us before kick off yesterdayplayed two games more but fair play to them, let like theyd dropped off a bit more than that.

They have a very decent manager in my view and he's made them pretty hard to beat. It's no gimme for 115 charges that's for sure.
Garlic Red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 03:02:29 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:38:26 am
Alvarez is pure quality. Massively intelligent footballer.

Im hoping he ends up at Barca, hes in that Villa/Suarez mould that was so successful there for years. Hes far too good to be Haalands understudy, he could be the star forward at most clubs.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 05:57:28 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Manuel Akanji accuses Arsenal of tactical fouling in Manchester City draw
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/01/manuel-akanji-accuses-arsenal-tactical-fouling-manchester-city

:lmao
Hell accuse them of financial cheating next.
newterp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 06:32:31 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Manuel Akanji accuses Arsenal of tactical fouling in Manchester City draw
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/01/manuel-akanji-accuses-arsenal-tactical-fouling-manchester-city

:lmao

it's hilarious...but true. what did he expect from Pep-lite? and has he not watched/been informed about how arsenal play the last several years?

under the cosh and need a break? feign injury.

need to revise tactics? feign injury and get a break in play where they have a huddle

other team going to break? foul them and/or feign injury (or handball a shot).
The North Bank

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 06:47:31 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:47:52 pm
Manuel Akanji accuses Arsenal of tactical fouling in Manchester City draw
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/01/manuel-akanji-accuses-arsenal-tactical-fouling-manchester-city

:lmao

Yeh the irony! The team that invented tactical fouling.

 Also Seen a city fan saying they lost respect for us because of how we played. 115 charges, the biggest cheats in football history , and they talk about respect.
Self awareness isnt big with them. They shouldnt even be on the same field as us, never mind winning titles.
only6times

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 09:06:09 pm
Next time we play them, bring David Borrows out of retirement to man mark Rodri. Worked on Gascoigne.
RedSince86

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4450 on: Today at 01:15:44 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 03:02:29 pm
Im hoping he ends up at Barca, hes in that Villa/Suarez mould that was so successful there for years. Hes far too good to be Haalands understudy, he could be the star forward at most clubs.
Cheats bought him for £13 million.

RayPhilAlan

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4451 on: Today at 01:38:17 am
Quote from: BigCDump on March 31, 2024, 10:35:26 pm
Anyone got the feeling that if City slip further in the title chase then the PL will use this as the perfect base to deduct 30 points for all their 115+ charges and wash their hands off it? Not forgetting the brown envelope fines too. That way they keep all their titles and trophies and we continue loving the fair PL. Hurrah! A pint of water for me please barman.

No wonder Klopp wants to leave, he knows what's coming and has had enough.
It is vaguely possible Klopp's decision to leave is about his real exhaustion rather than your imaginary fantasy. You never know.
