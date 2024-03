Anyone got the feeling that if City slip further in the title chase then the PL will use this as the perfect base to deduct 30 points for all their 115+ charges and wash their hands off it? Not forgetting the brown envelope fines too. That way they keep all their titles and trophies and we continue loving the fair PL. Hurrah! A pint of water for me please barman.



No wonder Klopp wants to leave, he knows what's coming and has had enough.