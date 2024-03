Doku was a really poor signing. He’s had one good game against Bournemouth at home and everyone raved about him for weeks. He’s done the square root of fuck all since. Letting Mahrez go was a huge mistake.



He's rapid and a skilful dribbler but that's the extent of it. His general technique is poor and his decision making is both slow and often wrong. Definitely a downgrade on Mahrez but maybe one they think they can develop to be the new back-post tap-in player as they've never really replaced Sterling. That said, they soon moved Ferran Torres on and he seemed a better fit.