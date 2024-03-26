« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 300677 times)

Offline DHRED

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 206
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4320 on: Yesterday at 08:03:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm
Seriously? Thats all it takes for you to like a despicable little sewer rat?
Not seen it but Im pretty sure Id still dislike the little twat if I did.

Haha. Fair.

Just didnt look like he was doing it for the cameras or anything. Guess Im just a big soft shite.

Hopefully Ill go back to hating him soon.
Logged

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,234
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4321 on: Yesterday at 08:41:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 26, 2024, 09:00:00 pm
Walker.
Akanji.
Dias.
Stones.
Haaland.

All injured during this International break.

They must be the most unluckiest club in Football right now. ::)

Yep and theyll all play at the weekend.
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4322 on: Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm »
Just messing about in Whatsapp and clicked on the updates part. Some club whatsapp channels came up with their followers. We have 19.7million.  Chelsea have 1.6m, Arsenal 880k, Man Utd 11.7m.  City......well they have 28.1 million  :lmao
Course they do
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,963
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4323 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Just messing about in Whatsapp and clicked on the updates part. Some club whatsapp channels came up with their followers. We have 19.7million.  Chelsea have 1.6m, Arsenal 880k, Man Utd 11.7m.  City......well they have 28.1 million  :lmao
Course they do
More like 28 followers, and that includes the Gallagher brothers and Curly Watts off Corrie.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4324 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm
More like 28 followers, and that includes the Gallagher brothers and Curly Watts off Corrie.

Curly Watts ;D
It's mad when you think of clubs and some of their famous fans, he's probably in their top 5...if not higher
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4325 on: Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm »
A Edinburgh media think tank about 3-4 years ago said most of their social media following was Bots.

In 2020 their Twitter account was suspended, they had to make a brand new account.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 06:38:08 am »
Quote from: Draex on March 25, 2024, 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..



This further proves just how many bots they have on social media.

With the stats showing they have more 'followers' than us.

There would always be at least some correlation between online followers and merchandise sales, unless the followers are created
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 07:52:55 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm
Seriously? Thats all it takes for you to like a despicable little sewer rat?
Not seen it but Im pretty sure Id still dislike the little twat if I did.

And yet all it takes for you to call another human being a despicable little sewer rat is he plays for Man City?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,610
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 08:04:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:52:55 am
And yet all it takes for you to call another human being a despicable little sewer rat is he plays for Man City?

What's wrong with that?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 08:07:08 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:52:55 am
And yet all it takes for you to call another human being a despicable little sewer rat is he plays for Man City?
He doesnt play for Man City. He plays for the Abu Dhabi Cheating Twats Sportswashing Project.
But yeah, I think he should have Despicable little sewer rat printed on his shirt. Suits him.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:10:05 am by JRed »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,490
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 08:10:10 am »
Sport Options are re-advertising their flight to Madrid for the CL as they can't sell it out and have said away tickets for the game go on sale today to all members. CL quarter final at the Bernabeu and can't sell the allocation!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 08:11:24 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 08:10:10 am
Sports Options are re-advertising their flight to Madrid for the CL as they can't sell it out and have said away tickets for the game go on sale today to all members. CL quarter final at the Bernabeu and can't sell the allocation!
Whats the traffic like at the Bernabeu? We know the Cityzens dont like traffic!
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 08:38:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:04:14 am
What's wrong with that?

Not strong enough, I think.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 09:01:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on March 25, 2024, 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..



Took me a while to work out what it is, Utd should be in 6th
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 09:42:58 am »
Quote from: DHRED on Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm
Just seen the clip of Foden giving his warm up jacket to the young mascot in the pissing rain whilst lining up on England duty.

Annoying me that I actually like him now after trying so hard to dislike him!

Thiago did it last season, so he's just copying his hero.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,254
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 10:18:26 am »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 09:42:58 am
Thiago did it last season, so he's just copying his hero.

Virg did it for the Netherlands 7 years ago too, I've also seen a few on FB reels of players doing this in the US and other places, he's obviously seen one of these.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,610
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
Bellingham also gave his jacket to a kid in a wheelchair.

Some weirdo edited the footage to reverse it so it looks like he took it off the kid to put on himself  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 10:47:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:38:10 am
Bellingham also gave his jacket to a kid in a wheelchair.

Some weirdo edited the footage to reverse it so it looks like he took it off the kid to put on himself  ;D

haha that's genius
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,610
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,138
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 10:52:11 am »
;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 