Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 287186 times)

Online Vegeta

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4160 on: March 12, 2024, 02:06:23 pm »
No idea why anyone would still sub to any paywall site! Just use archive.ph if they ever have an article worth reading.
Offline RJH

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4161 on: March 12, 2024, 02:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on March 12, 2024, 12:49:24 pm
It's worth a quick watch this. ADFC legend ? He's as thick as 2 planks. His words are nonsensical. He can run fast in straight lines, I'll give him that.


I suppose that comes in handy when his Wife gets home early.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4162 on: March 12, 2024, 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on March 12, 2024, 01:17:45 pm
Great another narrative for the rest of this season that gobshites put in refs mind now he should be in trouble for coming out with stuff like that but he wont be

Funny how players get fined for criticising a ref but nothing for the opposite, both should be seen equally really.
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4163 on: March 12, 2024, 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 12, 2024, 02:05:32 pm
I see City's owner is attempting to takeover the scummy Telegraph they really are taking over everywhere. It's scandalous., there is nothing the Tories won't sell.

Do the Tory party own the telegraph? Or is it a govt dept!? 😂
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4164 on: March 12, 2024, 02:31:36 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on March 12, 2024, 02:20:02 pm
Do the Tory party own the telegraph? Or is it a govt dept!? 😂

They will decide if it goes ahead or not.
Offline red1977

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4165 on: March 12, 2024, 05:25:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 11, 2024, 11:41:10 pm
He mentioned 115 charges and elephant in the room, casting a shadow over peps achievements. Thats more than anyone else ive seen on tv. I wish there were more honest ex players like him. Instead of everyone towing the party line.



Wright spoke about the 115 charges the presenter said It does remain the elephant in the room. I dont watch Sky only the clip posted here but it was decent from Wright and the presenter did his bit  for agreeing.
Offline TheCunningScorpion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4166 on: March 13, 2024, 02:32:30 pm »
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.
Offline G Richards

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4167 on: March 13, 2024, 03:22:14 pm »
Just want to agree about Ian Wright. Well done for raising the 115 charges. There is a cloud over the whole thing, and unless the cloud is cleared, the achievements are without merit.
Offline No666

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4168 on: March 13, 2024, 06:17:23 pm »
Believe it or not, Bascombe raised it in The Telegraph today.
I'll post the para here so none of you have to hunt around on archive.ph to find it:
'Edwards comeback maintains confidence that whatever will be lost on the touchline this summer has been gained in the Directors Box, Liverpools ethos built on the idea that they must be smarter than their rivals who can afford greater transfer fees, salaries and  dare say  legal fees in the event of being accused of disobeying 115 rules other title challengers have rigorously adhered to.'

Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4169 on: March 13, 2024, 06:56:38 pm »
Quote from: No666 on March 13, 2024, 06:17:23 pm
Believe it or not, Bascombe raised it in The Telegraph today.
I'll post the para here so none of you have to hunt around on archive.ph to find it:
'Edwards comeback maintains confidence that whatever will be lost on the touchline this summer has been gained in the Directors Box, Liverpools ethos built on the idea that they must be smarter than their rivals who can afford greater transfer fees, salaries and  dare say  legal fees in the event of being accused of disobeying 115 rules other title challengers have rigorously adhered to.'

https://sports.yahoo.com/not-just-stats-man-laptop-152155149.html?guccounter=1
Offline kiwiscouser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4170 on: March 13, 2024, 07:08:02 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 12, 2024, 02:31:36 pm
They will decide if it goes ahead or not.

Turns out that it wont go ahead and are banning foreign state ownership of media.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4171 on: March 13, 2024, 07:43:00 pm »
Now they need to be banned from owning Football clubs
Offline Original

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4172 on: March 13, 2024, 07:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 12, 2024, 09:37:46 am
The headline is still up on the BBC site. "Walker praises Oliver for not crumbling at Anfield."

What the fucks going on.

I swear we are living in an alternative universe.

The sportswashing is getting really insidious now
Offline Original

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4173 on: March 13, 2024, 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on March 12, 2024, 01:01:02 pm
Dirty Cock is right, the people of Abu Dhabi do think Michael Oliver is the best referee in the league.

Probably why he gets so many all expenses paid trips and large payments to "officiate" games in the region
Offline kezzy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4174 on: March 14, 2024, 01:12:57 am »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on March 13, 2024, 02:32:30 pm
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.

Just saw that myself.  He twisted himself in knots trying to defend them. Also first time Ive ever seen Carragher and Neville actually call them out.  Pity they dont do it when they are kissing their arse on any Sky game they are on. 
Online Tokyoite

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4175 on: March 14, 2024, 01:44:27 am »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on March 13, 2024, 02:32:30 pm
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.
I was meaning to post about this too yesterday but forgot. What a knob that guy is and it shows that sportwashing really works.
"I trust my chairman" , "My chairman said we will co-operate" etc. What the actual fuck  :lmao
Offline SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4176 on: March 14, 2024, 06:34:44 am »
Quote from: No666 on March 13, 2024, 06:17:23 pm
Believe it or not, Bascombe raised it in The Telegraph today.
I'll post the para here so none of you have to hunt around on archive.ph to find it:
'Edwards comeback maintains confidence that whatever will be lost on the touchline this summer has been gained in the Directors Box, Liverpools ethos built on the idea that they must be smarter than their rivals who can afford greater transfer fees, salaries and  dare say  legal fees in the event of being accused of disobeying 115 rules other title challengers have rigorously adhered to.'
better than nothing, but a bit of a tortured sentence isn't it? 
kinda like he's scared to speak plainly, mentioning without mentioning almost.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4177 on: March 14, 2024, 07:46:02 am »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on March 13, 2024, 02:32:30 pm
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.
He was an advertisement for the Cheats. No idea what he was on about.

Quote from: kezzy on March 14, 2024, 01:12:57 am
Also first time Ive ever seen Carragher and Neville actually call them out.  Pity they dont do it when they are kissing their arse on any Sky game they are on. 
Agreed.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4178 on: March 14, 2024, 10:44:54 am »
I see KDB has pulled out of the Belgium squad with a minor groin injurydead on
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4179 on: March 14, 2024, 10:45:52 am »
Oh look De Bruyne is out of the Belgium games with a thigh injury apparently. Wonder how many else are going to pull out of international duty. They had so many pull out at the last international break and all miraculously were fit to face us.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4180 on: March 14, 2024, 11:31:16 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on March 14, 2024, 10:44:54 am
I see KDB has pulled out of the Belgium squad with a minor groin injurydead on

Can't understand why we don't do the same with our lads.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4181 on: March 14, 2024, 11:38:11 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 14, 2024, 11:31:16 am
Can't understand why we don't do the same with our lads.
salah is out with egypt

see what happens after weekend when a few of our boys get "knocks"
Offline taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4182 on: March 14, 2024, 12:19:17 pm »
Just watched that Overlap show, how that City fan is allowed to spout all that boll**ks without being shot down is unreal. I know they probably allow it for entertainment purposes but it's utterly brainwashed drivel. Also, it annoyed me that when the United fan started calling him out, why didn't the the representatives of all other clubs start joining in? They need better representation on there, a lot of those fans are clueless cowards
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4183 on: March 14, 2024, 12:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on March 14, 2024, 10:44:54 am
I see KDB has pulled out of the Belgium squad with a minor groin injurydead on
He just doesn't look fit.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4184 on: March 14, 2024, 12:52:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 14, 2024, 12:20:16 pm
He just doesn't look fit.

Not stopped international managers still taking our players. 
Offline Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4185 on: March 14, 2024, 02:02:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 11, 2024, 09:53:47 pm
He's increasingly more irritating as each of our games happen. Other pundits on Sky have no problem showing their allegiance to clubs.

He does too, it simply isn't us, except when it suits him.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4186 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on March 14, 2024, 02:02:37 pm
He does too, it simply isn't us, except when it suits him.
Ah Grasshopper, for true harmony, does not the banjo need also the pigs arse.


Sorry, been watching lots of 70's TV lately.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4187 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:14:50 am
Ah Grasshopper, for true harmony, does not the banjo need also the pigs arse.


Sorry, been watching lots of 70's TV lately.

Don't remember that line
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4188 on: Yesterday at 11:39:17 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:14:50 am
Ah Grasshopper, for true harmony, does not the banjo need also the pigs arse.


Sorry, been watching lots of 70's TV lately.

Great episode that.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4189 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm »
Just saw Pep on SSN after their game. What a fuckin unlikeable c*nt. Has he got worse or am I just fed up of him..
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4190 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm
Just saw Pep on SSN after their game. What a fuckin unlikeable c*nt. Has he got worse or am I just fed up of him..
Couldnt tell you last time I heard him speak. As soon as his cheating smug face appears on screen it gets switched off.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4191 on: Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm »
I had an odd one last week before the game, I played golf with a bloke who was a City fan. Haven't played with him before, drawn comp, so don't know him to talk to. Anyway a pleasant enough chap and when he found out I supported Liverpool he started with the small talk about football. Unfortunately for him, whenever I meet a City fan I simply say 'do you think they'll get done for cheating?'. He was quite taken aback, and started rambling on about 'the problem now' with sport is its becoming political and starts going on about defence deals with Saudi Arabia, blah blah blah??? I just looked at him blankly and said 'anyway do you think they have cheated?'. He said 'yes, but everybody else is' and I replied that I just wanted to hear him admit that they are cheats and thanked him for that.

Whenever I've spoken to a City fan, I have struggled to give them any credit because I know what they are. I've never sat with them and exchanged glowing reviews about each others fantastic footballing teams because they've done it by cheating and we haven't, its chalk and cheese. The other fake bullshit I'm hearing from rival fans recently, and this fella mentioned it, was about it 'being nice if Klopp won it this year'. Fuck off, condescending twats, they are just relieved that he's finishing this year. They might be in for an unpleasant surprise if we get our new Bob Paisley with this newly rebuilt team.
 ;D 
Offline RedSince86

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4192 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
They are so boring, monotone and predictable.

Only works because they have an illegally built team that cost over a billion.

Same patterns of play in the final 3rd, sideways possession until they get to final third then it's pullbacks, rinse and repeat.

Nothing swashbuckling about them, no bravery, no slicing a team apart with a quick counter running from their own box and 2-3 passes and a goal.

Just 70% possession and efficient boring predictable passages of play.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4193 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm »
Gave Newcastle 8k tickets . No chance theyd give us that
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4194 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm
Just saw Pep on SSN after their game. What a fuckin unlikeable c*nt. Has he got worse or am I just fed up of him..
He's an absolute football genius, and always takes unfancied teams to the absolute top without cheating, and he should never be questioned about that, ever.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4195 on: Yesterday at 11:59:50 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 11:39:34 pm
Gave Newcastle 8k tickets . No chance theyd give us that

they dont have a choice in the FA cup, its 15% of capacity.
Online mattD

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4196 on: Today at 01:14:33 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:47:03 pm
He's an absolute football genius, and always takes unfancied teams to the absolute top without cheating, and he should never be questioned about that, ever.

Saw a clip of that short arse Noel Gallagher eulogising Pep about the time he arrived and personally said to Noel we will win the league and how his prophecy miraculously came true.

No fucking shit you Scouse wannabe tribute! Whod ever think cash strapped City would ever win the league eh? Utter tool.
