I had an odd one last week before the game, I played golf with a bloke who was a City fan. Haven't played with him before, drawn comp, so don't know him to talk to. Anyway a pleasant enough chap and when he found out I supported Liverpool he started with the small talk about football. Unfortunately for him, whenever I meet a City fan I simply say 'do you think they'll get done for cheating?'. He was quite taken aback, and started rambling on about 'the problem now' with sport is its becoming political and starts going on about defence deals with Saudi Arabia, blah blah blah??? I just looked at him blankly and said 'anyway do you think they have cheated?'. He said 'yes, but everybody else is' and I replied that I just wanted to hear him admit that they are cheats and thanked him for that.Whenever I've spoken to a City fan, I have struggled to give them any credit because I know what they are. I've never sat with them and exchanged glowing reviews about each others fantastic footballing teams because they've done it by cheating and we haven't, its chalk and cheese. The other fake bullshit I'm hearing from rival fans recently, and this fella mentioned it, was about it 'being nice if Klopp won it this year'. Fuck off, condescending twats, they are just relieved that he's finishing this year. They might be in for an unpleasant surprise if we get our new Bob Paisley with this newly rebuilt team.