'Ian Wright addresses the elephant in the room for Manchester City 👀🐘':-https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1767273355458044017 (2 minute clip)
But he actually said he would like them to be taken off them didnt he the charges so then they can discuss how great they are if you listen closely
Yeah they moved on very quickly. Carragher does my fucking nut in.
Carragher has a massive Blundellsands mansion to heat and maintain. He'll say whatever it takes to keep the Sky money rolling in. They castrated him after Spitgate.
He called it the elephant in the room, and you could see the other 2 squirm.
Page created in 0.043 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]