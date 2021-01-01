« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 279799 times)

Online decosabute

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 08:39:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 08:28:12 pm
'Ian Wright addresses the elephant in the room for Manchester City 👀🐘':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1767273355458044017 (2 minute clip)

I'd heard he mentioned it, and fair play for doing that, but he still tempered it a lot. Wishing the charges weren't there "so we could give them the love they deserve" is hardly slamming them.

If that's the hardest hitting assessment you'll see on mainstream British media, then you can see why the game's in trouble.
Offline BoRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:38:09 pm
But he actually said he would like them to be taken off them didnt he the charges so then they can discuss how great they are if you listen closely

But he mentioned it when asked to compare Klopp's and Guardiola's trophy hauls. The implication being that the trophy hauls might look very differently once the charges have been dealt with.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 09:23:21 pm »
He can hardly come out and call them guilty already could he.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 09:36:53 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:37:50 pm
Yeah they moved on very quickly. Carragher does my fucking nut in.
Carragher has a massive Blundellsands mansion to heat and maintain. He'll say whatever it takes to keep the Sky money rolling in. They castrated him after Spitgate.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 09:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:36:53 pm
Carragher has a massive Blundellsands mansion to heat and maintain. He'll say whatever it takes to keep the Sky money rolling in. They castrated him after Spitgate.
He's increasingly more irritating as each of our games happen. Other pundits on Sky have no problem showing their allegiance to clubs.
Online Fromola

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:37:21 pm
He called it the elephant in the room, and you could see the other 2 squirm.

The this is though pinky and perky (assuming it was Carragher and Neville as i'm not watching) were on the overlap last week mocking City's record revenue as a clear swizz. They talk a lot differently on that than they seemingly do in the studio - that video was posted on here the other day with them and the fan channels.
