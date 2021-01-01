The Ederson challenge on Darwin was worse - and more forceful - than the one McGinn was sent off for earlier in the day against Spurs. It ticked pretty much every box, late, reckless, excessive force and endangered an opponent.



I agree with the last sentence but think McGinns was a lot worse from an intent point of view (not sure of that counts for anything!). His looked a nasty tackle designed to try and do an opponent. The big Bond villain fucker was just clumsy and very mistimed, think he was clearly trying to hoof the ball away but was just way out of time. Hes not intending to foul Nunez knowing it would be a stonewall penalty.