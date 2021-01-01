« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

emitime

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4040 on: Today at 06:55:33 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm
Totally different to McGinn's dismissal.

The Double Jeopardy Rule:

Wasn't DOGSO so irrelevant.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4041 on: Today at 09:01:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm
Totally different to McGinn's dismissal.

The Double Jeopardy Rule:


His "tackle" was a straight red offence, should have gone for that.
Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4042 on: Today at 09:45:38 am
Cant stand them as a club, I hope Ederson is done for the season.

Would love Silva to have his leg broken, hes a proper rat.
stewil007

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4043 on: Today at 09:48:17 am
Apparently the starting value of the teams that started yesterday were (something like)  £320m for LFC and £435m for the cheats.......115 difference......go figure
SingFongFC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4044 on: Today at 09:51:22 am
I totally lost my head when that rat Silva somehow escaped a yellow for sprinting 20 yards to go straight through the back of Mac Allister in the second half  :no
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4045 on: Today at 10:59:14 am
I don't usually do this but just seen an absolute belter on Blueloon.

Quote
The first thing I watched for with both penalty shouts is the pre contact and the first one he was diving rather than going for the ball and made sure there was contact, as much as I hate it was a penalty.
The second one was never a penalty as J.D. had bent his leg and McA looked for the contact and his face was in pain before contact. Straight leg and he would have given the second one but credit to Oliver he was not falling for it.

So Darwin dived and Mac was looking for it - but it was never a pen anyway because Doku's leg was bent. Right. Good one :lmao
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4046 on: Today at 11:02:31 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:59:14 am
I don't usually do this but just seen an absolute belter on Blueloon.

So Darwin dived and Mac was looking for it - but it was never a pen anyway because Doku's leg was bent. Right. Good one :lmao

I also read someone say Mac Allister was diving before the contact?! He clearly saw the high boot coming and was turning away/bracing for the impact.
Hestoic

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4047 on: Today at 11:04:44 am
He was going to chest the ball down and had to turn away from Doku's high foot or take that in the chest instead. The ball then bumps off of the top of Macca's arm where his chest would have been. He got to the ball first, alongside the fact that Doku's leg was abnormally high.

It's just so clearly a pen on multiple levels.
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4048 on: Today at 11:33:11 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:59:14 am
I don't usually do this but just seen an absolute belter on Blueloon.

So Darwin dived and Mac was looking for it - but it was never a pen anyway because Doku's leg was bent. Right. Good one :lmao

Think most people's faces would contort "in pain" if they saw a boot coming straight for them like that! ;D
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4049 on: Today at 11:36:41 am
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 09:51:22 am
I totally lost my head when that rat Silva somehow escaped a yellow for sprinting 20 yards to go straight through the back of Mac Allister in the second half  :no

Could see that coming from Silva a mile off, he's such a snidey little twat and straight away you saw him jump up from a tackle annoyed he didn't get a free kick and launch himself straight into the foul on Macca.

Fair play to him though, even he clearly thought he should've been carded and so made sure he did get one a few seconds later, the dirty little racist prick.  :wanker
Garlic Red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4050 on: Today at 11:36:49 am
The Ederson challenge on Darwin was worse - and more forceful - than the one McGinn was sent off for earlier in the day against Spurs. It ticked pretty much every box, late, reckless, excessive force and endangered an opponent.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4051 on: Today at 11:57:21 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:36:49 am
The Ederson challenge on Darwin was worse - and more forceful - than the one McGinn was sent off for earlier in the day against Spurs. It ticked pretty much every box, late, reckless, excessive force and endangered an opponent.

I agree with the last sentence but think McGinns was a lot worse from an intent point of view (not sure of that counts for anything!). His looked a nasty tackle designed to try and do an opponent. The big Bond villain fucker was just clumsy and very mistimed, think he was clearly trying to hoof the ball away but was just way out of time. Hes not intending to foul Nunez knowing it would be a stonewall penalty.
PhilV

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4052 on: Today at 12:03:40 pm
Just wanted to add one thing that has already been touched on but... where was Haaland aka worls next greatest striker?

Fucking dominated by VVD, absolute waster goes missing against big teams. Scores 5 against Burnley and people love him
[new username under construction]

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4053 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:03:40 pm
Just wanted to add one thing that has already been touched on but... where was Haaland aka worls next greatest striker?

Fucking dominated by VVD, absolute waster goes missing against big teams. Scores 5 against Burnley and people love him

Couldn't handle VVD so tried the other side and got dominated by a 21 year old
jacobs chains

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4054 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm
Bernardo Silva's got a new hat.

clinical

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4055 on: Today at 12:37:13 pm
Have they had any decision go against them? I'm talking in the last 5 years.
12C

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4056 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:12:42 pm
Ge looks like he's coming to the end of his career because of fitness. Still a class player.

Liverpool fan too.

Im surprised the plums at sky didnt compare and contrast the hugs with Jurgen and KDB and the argument and attempted cuddles Guardiola that ensued.
Pep must have seen it and in his insecure little way tried to make out that it was a lovers tiff, and that KDB loved him more than, well, you know.
[new username under construction]

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4057 on: Today at 12:39:41 pm
Unbelievable that with KDB, you're the player, I'm the manager, sit the fuck down and shut up. Shows a little bit of what City are like behind the scenes I think
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4058 on: Today at 12:41:49 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:37:13 pm
Have they had any decision go against them? I'm talking in the last 5 years.

That ridiculous Rashford offside goal at United, was it last season?
clinical

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4059 on: Today at 12:44:23 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:41:49 pm
That ridiculous Rashford offside goal at United, was it last season?

Ah yes. 1.
Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4060 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 12:03:40 pm
Just wanted to add one thing that has already been touched on but... where was Haaland aka worls next greatest striker?

Fucking dominated by VVD, absolute waster goes missing against big teams. Scores 5 against Burnley and people love him

Flat track bully all day long. Sergio Aquero was 10 times the player Haaland is.
Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4061 on: Today at 12:48:20 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:36:49 am
The Ederson challenge on Darwin was worse - and more forceful - than the one McGinn was sent off for earlier in the day against Spurs. It ticked pretty much every box, late, reckless, excessive force and endangered an opponent.

Our keeper does that at the Etihad & he's off. Totally reckless tackle that could have seriously injured Nunez.
