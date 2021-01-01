Totally different to McGinn's dismissal.The Double Jeopardy Rule:
The first thing I watched for with both penalty shouts is the pre contact and the first one he was diving rather than going for the ball and made sure there was contact, as much as I hate it was a penalty.The second one was never a penalty as J.D. had bent his leg and McA looked for the contact and his face was in pain before contact. Straight leg and he would have given the second one but credit to Oliver he was not falling for it.
I don't usually do this but just seen an absolute belter on Blueloon. So Darwin dived and Mac was looking for it - but it was never a pen anyway because Doku's leg was bent. Right. Good one
Crosby Nick never fails.
I totally lost my head when that rat Silva somehow escaped a yellow for sprinting 20 yards to go straight through the back of Mac Allister in the second half
The Ederson challenge on Darwin was worse - and more forceful - than the one McGinn was sent off for earlier in the day against Spurs. It ticked pretty much every box, late, reckless, excessive force and endangered an opponent.
Just wanted to add one thing that has already been touched on but... where was Haaland aka worls next greatest striker?Fucking dominated by VVD, absolute waster goes missing against big teams. Scores 5 against Burnley and people love him
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Ge looks like he's coming to the end of his career because of fitness. Still a class player.Liverpool fan too.
Have they had any decision go against them? I'm talking in the last 5 years.
That ridiculous Rashford offside goal at United, was it last season?
