One of our lads gets a whack on the knee like that and thats the last you see of them for months.



No doubt hell be back in training on Tuesday. Jammy fuckers.



Injections. They love injections. Pep instructs the boys who have looked after him for so many years (especially the Brescia days) to sort the players out. Like Drago in his high-tech gym in Moscow.These almost never get small knocks or injuries that keep players out for a few weeks or a month. They either don't have injuries or they have players who get proper crocked and are out for months with surgery etc.Think it stinks myself. Doku went off injured the other evening. Back to play a big role today. LFC might be an extreme example of being careful with players who are hurt, but the shit that happens with City, just doesn't happen with most teams.