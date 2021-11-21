« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101] 102   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 276424 times)

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm
Never wanted to assault someone as bad as I do Foden. He may not be a bad person but he just looks like an absolute twat, a face I'd love to constantly punch. Same for Haaland, but he's actually a dickhead so twatting him would be genuinely satsfying.

Can't believe you name checked two City players and neither was Silva.

Absolutely snide little dickhead. Can't believe he didn't get a yellow first time around when he lost his temper and wiped out MacAllister.
Apparently he was also squaring up to Salah when he wanted a pen (tho I didn't see it).
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 07:30:28 pm »
City got absolutely battered. Honestly cant remember the last time i saw them rocking like this. Like a battered boxer hanging on the ropes spitting the gum shield at every chance. Their big players all froze in the great atmosphere. Just bad finishing and the ref bottling the pen stopped them getting a hammering.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm
Can't believe you name checked two City players and neither was Silva.

Absolutely snide little dickhead. Can't believe he didn't get a yellow first time around when he lost his temper and wiped out MacAllister.
Apparently he was also squaring up to Salah when he wanted a pen (tho I didn't see it).
He was rattled, wasn't he?
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,441
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:30:28 pm
City got absolutely battered. Honestly cant remember the last time i saw them rocking like this. Like a battered boxer hanging on the ropes spitting the gum shield at every chance. Their big players all froze in the great atmosphere. Just bad finishing and the ref bottling the pen stopped them getting a hammering.

Villa absolutely battered them before Christmas as well.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 07:43:43 pm »
how much do you want to bet that they get the winner of PSV Eindhoven v their feeder club Borussia Dortmund in the champions league quarter final.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 07:47:07 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm
Never wanted to assault someone as bad as I do Foden. He may not be a bad person but he just looks like an absolute twat, a face I'd love to constantly punch. Same for Haaland, but he's actually a dickhead so twatting him would be genuinely satsfying.

I'd like to give him a good smack too, but I doubt I could reach his chin.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,980
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 07:48:49 pm »
Walker calling a ref by his first name I found odd ;D

Foden is like a little baby when he goes to ground holding his arms in the air waiting to be picked up.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,252
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm »
Arsenal are hopefully beating these next week.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,980
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 08:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm
Arsenal are hopefully beating these next week.
3 weeks!!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm »
Haaland was exposed for the lazy fucker he is today. Ive been saying for ages, he is a phenomenal scorer, but they have to be laid on a plate for him.
Compare the performances of the two number 9s today. I damn well know which one I would prefer to have in the team!
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,680
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 08:35:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
Haaland was exposed for the lazy fucker he is today. Ive been saying for ages, he is a phenomenal scorer, but they have to be laid on a plate for him.
Compare the performances of the two number 9s today. I damn well know which one I would prefer to have in the team!

There was a couple of times in the first half where he had the ball and was running at out defence and the commentators were talking it up as if he was a genuine threat to goal from there and I was thinking have you actually seen him play before? Put a ball into the box and if theres half a chance of a goal hes as good as anyone at putting it away, but outside of the area hes very ineffective.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • Belfast Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm
Arsenal are hopefully beating these next week.
Carragher wants an Arsenal win as well but personally I would prefer a draw.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
Carragher wants an Arsenal win as well but personally I would prefer a draw.
Definitely prefer a draw. I dont get why people would want Arsenal to win.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,064
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 08:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
Carragher wants an Arsenal win as well but personally I would prefer a draw.
I draw for me with mass brawls and suspensions on both sides.
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,839
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 08:47:59 pm »
Not one to wish injuries on players but it would be good if Ederson is out for a good while.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,750
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 08:48:38 pm »
A draw for me too.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,002
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 09:01:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:31:54 pm
Villa absolutely battered them before Christmas as well.

I've not seen City that battered since the were the actual Manchester City. It was staggering how Villa smothered them.
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,054
  • RedOrDead
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm »
We had 5 players who probably would have started today if fit. Trent, Jota, Alisson, Jones and Konate plus salah was only on the bench. This is probably the weakest team weve fielded against them in a while and still got absolutely battered and were lucky to come away with a draw.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:01:52 pm
I've not seen City that battered since the were the actual Manchester City. It was staggering how Villa smothered them.
Their current team has regressed in terms on quality.  I said before the game but they are poor on the left hand side probably because centrehalves can't cover all that space.

They dropped Dias because he's too slow to live with us. He normally starts and he looks uncomfortable with a lot of space behind him.

It's high time teams stopped fearing these. They look like a tired, over-the-hill team with no legs
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:33 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 658
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4019 on: Yesterday at 09:41:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:25:54 am
Was just thinking about that now. I don't recall ever seeing many flags at their ground for ANY individual let alone Pep etc.

There is one for him - I saw it from the upper tier when we played there this season. Fella in the lower had it, it had that picture of him smoking a cigar. Didnt that surface when they got the CL ban overturned?

Doesnt that just sum them up as club and fanbase?  ::)
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,200
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4020 on: Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:47:59 pm
Not one to wish injuries on players but it would be good if Ederson is out for a good while.

One of our lads gets a whack on the knee like that and thats the last you see of them for months.

No doubt hell be back in training on Tuesday.  Jammy fuckers.
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • Belfast Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4021 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm
One of our lads gets a whack on the knee like that and thats the last you see of them for months.

No doubt hell be back in training on Tuesday.  Jammy fuckers.
Keep saying itCrazy theyve only got one player out with the amount of games theyve played.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,210
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 09:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
Keep saying itCrazy theyve only got one player out with the amount of games theyve played.
Teams don't push them. They looked fucked after an hour.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,877
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 pm »
Make it 116 charges after that decision today
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4025 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:47:59 pm
Not one to wish injuries on players but it would be good if Ederson is out for a good while.

It was a deliberate cynical trip and he was lucky not to get a red card. If Citys run-in suffers as a result of him being out injured, it will be poetic justice.

Just relieved that for once luck went our way - its nearly always our players who come off worse in those situations.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4026 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
It was a deliberate cynical trip and he was lucky not to get a red card. If Citys run-in suffers as a result of him being out injured, it will be poetic justice.

Just relieved that for once luck went our way - its nearly always our players who come off worse in those situations.
Darwin was just too quick for him.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,200
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4027 on: Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
It was a deliberate cynical trip and he was lucky not to get a red card.


Not a huge difference between what Ederson did and McGinns tackle earlier in the day.

If anything Ederson caught Nunez higher and with more momentum behind him.  The only difference was that the ball was only one postcode away, rather than two like the McGinn challenge.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,253
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4028 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
Haaland is a bit shit when he's not up against Mason Holgate isn't he? Didn't realise he was playing until he started squeezing Gomez near the end for some reason. Probably asking for his shirt.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4029 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
Have we got any big ref decisions vs these since the Trent hand ball shout before Fab's goal? Sure didn't feel like it.

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4030 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 08:04:45 pm
Arsenal are hopefully beating these next week.

A draw would be better.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4031 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm
Haaland is a bit shit when he's not up against Mason Holgate isn't he? Didn't realise he was playing until he started squeezing Gomez near the end for some reason. Probably asking for his shirt.
He's made them a worse team. Before he joined them, they were a really solid outfit but now he's broken their structure.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4032 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:13:10 pm
Not a huge difference between what Ederson did and McGinns tackle earlier in the day.

If anything Ederson caught Nunez higher and with more momentum behind him.  The only difference was that the ball was only one postcode away, rather than two like the McGinn challenge.

Totally different to McGinn's dismissal.

The Double Jeopardy Rule:

Quote
"Where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.) the offending player must be sent off."
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4033 on: Yesterday at 11:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:49:54 pm
One of our lads gets a whack on the knee like that and thats the last you see of them for months.

No doubt hell be back in training on Tuesday.  Jammy fuckers.

Injections. They love injections. Pep instructs the boys who have looked after him for so many years (especially the Brescia days) to sort the players out. Like Drago in his high-tech gym in Moscow.

These almost never get small knocks or injuries that keep players out for a few weeks or a month. They either don't have injuries or they have players who get proper crocked and are out for months with surgery etc.

Think it stinks myself. Doku went off injured the other evening. Back to play a big role today. LFC might be an extreme example of being careful with players who are hurt, but the shit that happens with City, just doesn't happen with most teams.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:09 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,329
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4034 on: Yesterday at 11:45:37 pm »
Did well to get an employee to ref the game at Anfield

When you can get to that level of corruption 115 ffp charges where you can simply buy people is fuck all
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4035 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Anyone looked into the refereeing appointment in the Abu Dhabi Premier league these past few weeks?
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,329
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4036 on: Today at 12:46:30 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Anyone looked into the refereeing appointment in the Abu Dhabi Premier league these past few weeks?

What's the point

They do what they want then pay anyone who calls them on it. 115 charges will dissapear aswell
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4037 on: Today at 04:21:55 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:30:04 pm
Can't believe you name checked two City players and neither was Silva.

Absolutely snide little dickhead. Can't believe he didn't get a yellow first time around when he lost his temper and wiped out MacAllister.
Apparently he was also squaring up to Salah when he wanted a pen (tho I didn't see it).

I always hear our fans saying, "yeah he's a twat but you'd love him if he was our player". I get the idea of that but I honestly don't think I agree. Bernardo is such a horrible, annoying, ungracious fucking rat of a fella, that I think he'd honestly do my head in even if he was wearing a red shirt.

He's the pits. Never seen an opposition player, even Gary Neville, who hates us so much. It's like he's a true believer of City bullshit - even though he's linked to leaving every single summer, he seems absolutely desperate to please his master Pep all the time and buying all of Khaldoon's propaganda of us being their ultimate rival.

Can't deny he's an annoyingly good player (though not yesterday), but will be overjoyed to see the back of him when he moves on. He'll fail elsewhere too, as he's either a juicer or City have well and truly run his legs off.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4038 on: Today at 04:30:06 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:06:34 pm
Their current team has regressed in terms on quality.  I said before the game but they are poor on the left hand side probably because centrehalves can't cover all that space.

They dropped Dias because he's too slow to live with us. He normally starts and he looks uncomfortable with a lot of space behind him.

It's high time teams stopped fearing these. They look like a tired, over-the-hill team with no legs

I mostly agree.

Of course they can still kill teams in a second - even though we mostly outplayed them, they still could've nicked it yesterday - but there definitely isn't the same fear factor. You could see it in the second half yesterday - they don't seem to have an extra gear they can go to and they were frankly blessed not to lose.

Getting away with it lately and picking up points mostly on vibes and luck. I don't think Arsenal will beat them at the Etihad, but it would no longer shock me.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:59 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4039 on: Today at 06:26:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:30:47 pm
He was rattled, wasn't he?
Late on Ped looked like he was about to burst into tears.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101] 102   Go Up
« previous next »
 