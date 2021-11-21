Can't believe you name checked two City players and neither was Silva.
Absolutely snide little dickhead. Can't believe he didn't get a yellow first time around when he lost his temper and wiped out MacAllister.
Apparently he was also squaring up to Salah when he wanted a pen (tho I didn't see it).
I always hear our fans saying, "yeah he's a twat but you'd love him if he was our player". I get the idea of that but I honestly don't think I agree. Bernardo is such a horrible, annoying, ungracious fucking rat of a fella, that I think he'd honestly do my head in even if he was wearing a red shirt.
He's the pits. Never seen an opposition player, even Gary Neville, who hates us so much. It's like he's a true believer of City bullshit - even though he's linked to leaving every single summer, he seems absolutely desperate to please his master Pep all the time and buying all of Khaldoon's propaganda of us being their ultimate rival.
Can't deny he's an annoyingly good player (though not yesterday), but will be overjoyed to see the back of him when he moves on. He'll fail elsewhere too, as he's either a juicer or City have well and truly run his legs off.