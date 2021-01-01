« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 272484 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm »
Kyle Walker has come up with a cunning plan to upset Anfield tradition.
Brace yourselves lads and lasses.
If he wins the toss hes going to make us kick into the Kop first half.
He came up with that idea all by himself.
Imagine, if only Messi had thought of that eh?
I bet he uses it as a chat up line in the clubs of Manchester.

What a potato head that lad truly is.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 03:17:29 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm
Kyle Walker has come up with a cunning plan to upset Anfield tradition.
Brace yourselves lads and lasses.
If he wins the toss hes going to make us kick into the Kop first half.
He came up with that idea all by himself.
Imagine, if only Messi had thought of that eh?
I bet he uses it as a chat up line in the clubs of Manchester.

What a potato head that lad truly is.

Don't think he needs chat up lines, he usually pays for it.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:17:29 pm
Don't think he needs chat up lines, he usually pays for it.
boom😂
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 03:27:34 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm
Kyle Walker has come up with a cunning plan to upset Anfield tradition.
Brace yourselves lads and lasses.
If he wins the toss hes going to make us kick into the Kop first half.
He came up with that idea all by himself.
Imagine, if only Messi had thought of that eh?
I bet he uses it as a chat up line in the clubs of Manchester.

What a potato head that lad truly is.

How did that work out for them in the European Cup in 2018?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 03:51:18 pm »
Living in the Nerherlands now. Our new head chef is a Dutchman and an Ajax supporter. Seems to know his sport. Was sat with him last week and we were chatting about the footy coming up. I said Man city will probably hammer utd. He said urgh, I hate that club, I said which one (I knew where he was going to go). He said Man City they are fake and have no soul. I mentioned the cheating and he said exactly, they are horrible. Thats without him being particularly interested in English football. You just know what they are, you dont need to look into it particularly deeply. They reek of money pumped in against the rules and integrity of the game.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:17:29 pm
Don't think he needs chat up lines, he usually pays for it.
He can use the line guilty 115 times
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 03:59:19 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 07:17:23 am
No, he should give up the music, its utter shite.

I dont give a toss about his views on football. Theyre inconsequential.

Music for divorced dads who can't work out where their lives went to shit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 04:06:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm
Kyle Walker has come up with a cunning plan to upset Anfield tradition.
Brace yourselves lads and lasses.
If he wins the toss hes going to make us kick into the Kop first half.
He came up with that idea all by himself.
Imagine, if only Messi had thought of that eh?
I bet he uses it as a chat up line in the clubs of Manchester.

What a potato head that lad truly is.

He can think up this plan AND run fast in straight lines. Genius.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 03:51:18 pm
Living in the Nerherlands now. Our new head chef is a Dutchman and an Ajax supporter. Seems to know his sport. Was sat with him last week and we were chatting about the footy coming up. I said Man city will probably hammer utd. He said urgh, I hate that club, I said which one (I knew where he was going to go). He said Man City they are fake and have no soul. I mentioned the cheating and he said exactly, they are horrible. Thats without him being particularly interested in English football. You just know what they are, you dont need to look into it particularly deeply. They reek of money pumped in against the rules and integrity of the game.

Most/all sane people know it deep down. It just doesn't get discussed properly in England because of tribalism and a media that seemingly exists only to make people angry.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 05:38:21 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 05:35:14 pm
Most/all sane people know it deep down. It just doesn't get discussed properly in England because of tribalism and a media that seemingly exists only to make people angry.
Angry people generate clicks.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 07:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:00:08 pm
It really is the elephant in the room, isn't it.

Amazing the lengths people go to ignore it and the steaming pile of shite it's dumped in the corner.
As the hosts you'd think they would acknowledge that it's hanging over the cheats but no.

Was pleased it was said today. Would really like no Micah Richards on tomorrow.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:09:31 pm
Kyle Walker has come up with a cunning plan to upset Anfield tradition.
Brace yourselves lads and lasses.
If he wins the toss hes going to make us kick into the Kop first half.
He came up with that idea all by himself.
Imagine, if only Messi had thought of that eh?
I bet he uses it as a chat up line in the clubs of Manchester.

What a potato head that lad truly is.

How much an hour do you charge?
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 12:24:42 am »
God I just made the stupid decision of watching Stevie Nicol and Craig Burley talk about Trents comments on ESPN. Burley went on and on about how Liverpool cant complain because both teams have spent a lot of money. And of course, while he was saying that with a straight face, a graphic was displayed showing Citys net spend in the last whatever years being literally twice ours. You cant make this shit up.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 01:56:19 am »
115
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 07:27:40 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 12:24:42 am
God I just made the stupid decision of watching Stevie Nicol and Craig Burley talk about Trents comments on ESPN. Burley went on and on about how Liverpool cant complain because both teams have spent a lot of money. And of course, while he was saying that with a straight face, a graphic was displayed showing Citys net spend in the last whatever years being literally twice ours. You cant make this shit up.
Its not just the spending money that is the problem tho. Its where the money comes from and how it has been funnelled into the club!
Its just constant gaslighting from the media.
These c*nts are the biggest cheats in the history of world sport. Just watch, when the cheats are punished, all these pricks in the media will change tack and start saying how bad the cheating twats have been for the game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 07:38:55 am »
They are STILL going on about Trent.

I'd have a t shirt made with 115 and walk around it in all day on Sunday.

Giving interviews and making sly references to Abu Dhabi
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 07:59:47 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:27:40 am
Its not just the spending money that is the problem tho. Its where the money comes from and how it has been funnelled into the club!
Its just constant gaslighting from the media.
These c*nts are the biggest cheats in the history of world sport. Just watch, when the cheats are punished, all these pricks in the media will change tack and start saying how bad the cheating twats have been for the game.

Doubt it. The same pricks were saying things like all owners are a bit dodgy regarding Abramovich and how great he had been for "football" and "The premier league". Absolutely unwilling to give two shits how he got his money and who has suffered. They got to see some good players is ALL that mattered.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 08:05:03 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:59:47 am
Doubt it. The same pricks were saying things like all owners are a bit dodgy regarding Abramovich and how great he had been for "football" and "The premier league". Absolutely unwilling to give two shits how he got his money and who has suffered. They got to see some good players is ALL that mattered.

great for football? if anything he was the worst of the lot. he was the precursor for all these state owned / oil clubs which have almost destroyed football.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 08:18:40 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 08:05:03 am
great for football? if anything he was the worst of the lot. he was the precursor for all these state owned / oil clubs which have almost destroyed football.

Bought some great players though and in purely footballing terms thats been just brilliant for the premier league is the come back. Cant remember who it was on sky who broke it down how Abramovich got his money, who suffered and why he tied it up in England and in public with Chelsea. They werent remotely arsed.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 08:30:36 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:38:55 am
They are STILL going on about Trent.

I'd have a t shirt made with 115 and walk around it in all day on Sunday.

Giving interviews and making sly references to Abu Dhabi

Some knobhead City fan on 5Live just now saying Trents comments were dangerous given how much off field drama this fixture brings. Bob Beamon (one for the kids) couldnt have made a bigger leap.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 08:51:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:36 am
Some knobhead City fan on 5Live just now saying Trents comments were dangerous given how much off field drama this fixture brings. Bob Beamon (one for the kids) couldnt have made a bigger leap.
By off-field drama are they still going on about a single bottle of Koppaberg?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 08:59:31 am »
I wish more players come out and say what Trent did because its 100% spot on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 09:06:00 am »
Barb, they're talking about the Kopparberg bottle again.

I hope for the welcome today today which they are building up to be like the opening scenes of saving private Ryan, we simply release 115 balloons that land gently on top of the bus.

They'd probably still find a way to describe it as the most dangerous thing that ever happened the whiny manc victims.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 09:09:46 am »
Everyone should just chant Cheats at their bus as it goes past.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 09:10:42 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:18:40 am
Bought some great players though and in purely footballing terms thats been just brilliant for the premier league is the come back. Cant remember who it was on sky who broke it down how Abramovich got his money, who suffered and why he tied it up in England and in public with Chelsea. They werent remotely arsed.

Matthew Syed

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sGHEdCnyu-A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sGHEdCnyu-A</a>
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 09:19:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:09:46 am
Everyone should just chant Cheats at their bus as it goes past.

Lob a can of this at them

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 09:23:01 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:19:06 am
Lob a can of this at them


Do they serve that at the Emptyhad ?
