Living in the Nerherlands now. Our new head chef is a Dutchman and an Ajax supporter. Seems to know his sport. Was sat with him last week and we were chatting about the footy coming up. I said Man city will probably hammer utd. He said urgh, I hate that club, I said which one (I knew where he was going to go). He said Man City they are fake and have no soul. I mentioned the cheating and he said exactly, they are horrible. Thats without him being particularly interested in English football. You just know what they are, you dont need to look into it particularly deeply. They reek of money pumped in against the rules and integrity of the game.



