Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 270732 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,863
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm
Talkshite rubbishing Trent's comments without any context to the financial charges. I do wonder if callers are told finance is off the radar. Would be interesting to know if you are told what topics cannot be mentioned. I only listen as Darren Bent seems a decent guy unlike the whopper next to him.

Even putting aside the financial charges, them winning the league is like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari etc using its F1 engineers to build a steery, entering a championship and then winning title after title, us is like a bunch of enthusiastic amateurs entering and beating the F1 teams - which victory is the most satisfying?
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,042
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm
Even putting aside the financial charges, them winning the league is like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari etc using its F1 engineers to build a steery, entering a championship and then winning title after title, us is like a bunch of enthusiastic amateurs entering and beating the F1 teams - which victory is the most satisfying?
Or playing a few seasons on Champ Man in cheat mode.
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,765
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,272
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.

Losses/profits are incurred when a player is sold. Player purchases go on the balance sheet and then amortised (which is separate from losses). It's a cherry-picked number.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,438
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:40:40 pm
It's also put huge pressure on the team to win on Sunday, which to me is easy for Trent to do, as he's not in the firing line if City do win.
What a craven way of looking at the words of our vice captain.
Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,312
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.

It only includes players bought and sold in that period. So it doesnt include Coutinho for us for example, as he was signed before 2014, and wouldnt include anyone sold after 2023. It also doesnt include academy prospects as they werent bought. The figures also dont seem to align, even when taking these clauses into account. I think the technical term for it is horseshit.

They are attempting to show how good clubs are at selling players for more money than they were signed for, but its really a limited period for that as its a very quick turn around that doesnt have any focus on where the club was at the start of the period.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:40:40 pm
It's also put huge pressure on the team to win on Sunday, which to me is easy for Trent to do, as he's not in the firing line if City do win.

"Good luck fellas"  :D

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
"Why don't more players and coaches call out Man City?"

"No, not like that!"

Best way to sum it up by far.

Honestly has my brain melting at how some, especially usually good posters, are having negative words against Trent for this.

Hardly anybody calls these cheats out, its about fucking time.
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm »
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,075
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.

Noel Gallagher had said this on Radio Five Arsenal are flying at the minute. I would be more concerned about the game at the Etihad against Arsenal than I am about the game at Anfield. Its going to be a great run to the season end and its going down to the last day for sure.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm
Noel Gallagher had said this on Radio Five Arsenal are flying at the minute. I would be more concerned about the game at the Etihad against Arsenal than I am about the game at Anfield. Its going to be a great run to the season end and its going down to the last day for sure.

Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm
Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum
Have you heard his music these days? He's probably better off sticking to talking utter shite on the radio. The sad Thunderbirds puppet.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

Fuck off.
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:56:27 am
I love him even more for saying it. Hes the first to really break cover on this subject. Ive always hoped they felt this but think theyre probably steered away from commenting on it.
Glad hes come out and said what hes said.

Its not a blatant theyre cheats but its enough to show the players get it, and understand the impact its had on their own careers

Plus they can get as fired up as they want for Sunday theyll get it all back and then some from the moment they arrive on the coach until the time they leave the pitch

Couldn't agree more. It's about time one of ours just came out and told the truth, even though Trent did it in a mostly polite, innocuous way. I remember when Klopp dared make even the mildest suggestion about where City's money comes from last season, he spent the next few days being accused of racism by City and their paid journos.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, they're the worst thing that ever happened to football.
Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm »
Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:46:55 am
They're absolutely livid aren't they, fantastic.

The standing of both teams is reflected pretty well in their centre forwards.

They are the Erling Haaland of the football world. Very successful, ruthlessly efficient, yet robotic and clinical. He's there as the final piece of the automated production line to make the ball go in the goal.
We are the Darwin Nunez. We have that slice of chaos, unpredictability, and unbridled joy when things go right. We're not always guaranteed success but we enjoy the ride.

Celebration police were out in force following the League Cup win, as how dare those silly scousers celebrate a mickey mouse trophy. City would have just turned up, pressed "go" on the goal machine and left without as much as a cheer, because it's the norm for them. Why anyone as a football fan would want to celebrate their team winning a trophy is beyond me, typical scousers...

Great post. Somehow I hadn't really considered it in that way before, but you're totally right that the number 9s sum up their respective clubs and their respective ways of doing things.

Also, even on the pitch, I'd take Darwin over Haaaland right now.
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,460
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 06:56:37 am »
"Always the Victims"

One bottle of Kopperberg thrown at a bus 7 years ago and they're still crying about it.

Despite getting away with cheating for over a decade on technicalities and dodgy dealings and winning every trophy there is to win, they are the victims of a grand conspiracy at the hands of the footballing "cartel".

Roundly booed a minutes silence for Hillsborough at Wembley. Nobody told them there was going to be a silence so they couldn't possibly have shut up when they noticed what was going on. Were they being set up to look like the bad guys? Again? Plus, Klopp once made the deeply hurtful comment that they have unlimited resources so it was justified anyway. Liverpools fault for fanning the flames.

Their actual playing and coaching staff singing a song about our fans getting battered in the streets and being victims- we should stop taking them out of context, that had nothing to do with Sean Cox/Hillsborough. It's referring to other stuff...that they've never quite managed to explain.

Sterling assaulting one of our players on international duty because we beat them in the league on the weekend. Scratched his face like a fucking toddler. Bernardo refusing to give us the guard of honour.

Most expensively assembled squad in the history of the game- something something Littlewoods, hypocritical Scousers trying to diminish their outstanding, totally legitimate success.

The irony of that little chant and catchphrase that they've borrowed from their equally cuntish, yet far more respectable and legitimate neighbours, is that time and time again they've showed themselves to be the whiniest bunch of pricks in the history of the sport. Their whole identity seems to have become "everyone's tried to fuck us over but against all odds little city have defeated the cartel". They genuinely think we're"evil". They're unhinged. Biggest victims in the game. I hope we batter them.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:27 am by alonsoisared »
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,673
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 07:14:02 am »
If City are using Trent's comments as motivation then we use Haaland's comments as motivation. Works both ways.
Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 07:17:23 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm
Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum

No, he should give up the music, its utter shite.

I dont give a toss about his views on football. Theyre inconsequential.
Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 07:42:11 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:17:23 am
No, he should give up the music, its utter shite.

I dont give a toss about his views on football. Theyre inconsequential.
And his knobhead brother too ,pair of hobby mancs spouting off and Noel given the platform on every sports show to do so but happy to ignore the cheating and no mention of the 115 charges
And yes his musics shite too
Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 07:44:44 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 07:42:11 am
And his knobhead brother too ,pair of hobby mancs spouting off and Noel given the platform on every sports show to do so but happy to ignore the cheating and no mention of the 115 charges
And yes his musics shite too
Gobby
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,863
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 08:05:04 am »
These are going for 4 on the bounce (never been done) and a treble on the bounce (never been done). The motivation won't come from what Trent said it'll come from doing these things and the huge bonuses they will be paid, the free Bugattis, whatever Abu Dhabi throw at them for doing the washing.

Tainted.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 08:19:08 am »
How are these c*nts still going on about the bus attack when theres a video on YouTube of their fans, erm, attacking an opposition coach? The only difference is the number of fans as obviously they hardly have any.

Hope we smash these on Sunday for the good of football. Its a proper good versus evil battle. Honesty versus cheating.
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 08:24:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:19:08 am
How are these c*nts still going on about the bus attack when theres a video on YouTube of their fans, erm, attacking an opposition coach? The only difference is the number of fans as obviously they hardly have any.

Hope we smash these on Sunday for the good of football. Its a proper good versus evil battle. Honesty versus cheating.
Someone should tell Kopparberg to float one of those giant inflatables outside Anfield, the cheats will be petrified.  ::)
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 08:31:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:04 am
These are going for 4 on the bounce (never been done) and a treble on the bounce (never been done). The motivation won't come from what Trent said it'll come from doing these things and the huge bonuses they will be paid, the free Bugattis, whatever Abu Dhabi throw at them for doing the washing.

Tainted.
And all the way they are being cheered on by every man and his dog, rival fans, media to achieve it .
The narrative now being Trents comments will fire city up ,its the motivation they need etc etc .
Trents comments are spot on and they know it .
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 10:13:07 am »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm
Talkshite rubbishing Trent's comments without any context to the financial charges. I do wonder if callers are told finance is off the radar. Would be interesting to know if you are told what topics cannot be mentioned. I only listen as Darren Bent seems a decent guy unlike the whopper next to him.

Talkshite is not a serious sports discussion programme. why anyone would listen to anything they have to say is beyond me.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,885
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 11:01:49 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 08:31:27 am

Trents comments are spot on and they know it .

Aye, if it hurts it's 'cause it's true.
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,918
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 11:06:00 am »
Amusing seeing Paul from Redmen TV mention 115 charges twice this morning and met by silence by the City supporter and the two hosts.
Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,561
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 11:15:21 am »
To me its insane that a team has 115 charges against them and the club/fans act so bullish still. I hope the premier league actually have some balls once the verdict finally happens, and it all comes crashing down on them.

Let me say it again, 115 charges. Its an absurd amount.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,432
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 11:17:23 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Yesterday at 01:30:47 pm
I don't think they play well based off emotion. They're most lethal when they are calm and methodical.

That said I'd prefer a player who never had a chance of being involved in the game keeping their thoughts to themselves. Don't write cheques you can't cash.

If it's from the 442 interview he'll have done it months ago, not a lot he can do now about it being released this week when he's injured and we play City.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,899
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 12:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.

It's pretty pathetic motivation, isn't it? "What? TAA said we were better than Liverpool because we have more money? That bastard! Let's show him that we're...better than Liverpool because we have more money!"

I am fully expecting that if City score a goal on Sunday, a match commentator will say "See, City are showing that they can win through hard work, skill, and old-fashioned gumption - not money."
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,863
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 12:06:42 pm »
Lets not forget the 115 charges you fucking cheating c*nts :wave
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,494
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 12:55:26 pm »
Urgh.. the worst part about playing this lot nowadays is the increasingly desperate attempts from Pep to try and compare himself to Klopp as if there is some kind of level playing field.  It used to be just annoying, now it's pure cringe.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,075
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 12:58:07 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:55:26 pm
Urgh.. the worst part about playing this lot nowadays is the increasingly desperate attempts from Pep to try and compare himself to Klopp as if there is some kind of level playing field.  It used to be just annoying, now it's pure cringe.

Pep is quite a strange guy tho.

His weird response about Trent was bizarre.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 01:00:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:06:00 am
Amusing seeing Paul from Redmen TV mention 115 charges twice this morning and met by silence by the City supporter and the two hosts.
It really is the elephant in the room, isn't it.

Amazing the lengths people go to ignore it and the steaming pile of shite it's dumped in the corner.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,797
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 01:41:14 pm »
Expect nothing.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 02:05:15 pm »
Noel Gallagher must not care about selling records anymore . I'd consider myself an oasis fan and like some of his solo stuff but I'm not sure I'd bother with him anymore. He seems to have positioned himself as the man city mascot.
Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3917 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 05:54:10 pm
What a craven way of looking at the words of our vice captain.
craven is a lot more polite than I would have been.

that comment is a fucking disgrace.
Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3918 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:06:42 pm
Lets not forget the 115 charges you fucking cheating c*nts :wave

This all day . Everyday. :wave :wave
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3919 on: Today at 03:00:35 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:17:23 am
If it's from the 442 interview he'll have done it months ago, not a lot he can do now about it being released this week when he's injured and we play City.

Exactly.. clear media manipulation as per..
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
