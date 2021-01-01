« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  Posts: 45,847
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm
Quote from: SK8 Red on Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm
Talkshite rubbishing Trent's comments without any context to the financial charges. I do wonder if callers are told finance is off the radar. Would be interesting to know if you are told what topics cannot be mentioned. I only listen as Darren Bent seems a decent guy unlike the whopper next to him.

Even putting aside the financial charges, them winning the league is like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari etc using its F1 engineers to build a steery, entering a championship and then winning title after title, us is like a bunch of enthusiastic amateurs entering and beating the F1 teams - which victory is the most satisfying?
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Posts: 53,039
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 05:30:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:47 pm
Even putting aside the financial charges, them winning the league is like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari etc using its F1 engineers to build a steery, entering a championship and then winning title after title, us is like a bunch of enthusiastic amateurs entering and beating the F1 teams - which victory is the most satisfying?
Or playing a few seasons on Champ Man in cheat mode.
Skeeve

  Posts: 15,763
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.
Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  Posts: 16,272
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 05:49:31 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.

Losses/profits are incurred when a player is sold. Player purchases go on the balance sheet and then amortised (which is separate from losses). It's a cherry-picked number.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  Posts: 15,435
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 05:54:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:40:40 pm
It's also put huge pressure on the team to win on Sunday, which to me is easy for Trent to do, as he's not in the firing line if City do win.
What a craven way of looking at the words of our vice captain.
mikey_LFC

  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.

It only includes players bought and sold in that period. So it doesnt include Coutinho for us for example, as he was signed before 2014, and wouldnt include anyone sold after 2023. It also doesnt include academy prospects as they werent bought. The figures also dont seem to align, even when taking these clauses into account. I think the technical term for it is horseshit.

They are attempting to show how good clubs are at selling players for more money than they were signed for, but its really a limited period for that as its a very quick turn around that doesnt have any focus on where the club was at the start of the period.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Agent99

  Posts: 6,193
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 09:17:22 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:40:40 pm
It's also put huge pressure on the team to win on Sunday, which to me is easy for Trent to do, as he's not in the firing line if City do win.

"Good luck fellas"  :D

Andy82lfc

  Posts: 6,260
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:45:45 pm
"Why don't more players and coaches call out Man City?"

"No, not like that!"

Best way to sum it up by far.

Honestly has my brain melting at how some, especially usually good posters, are having negative words against Trent for this.

Hardly anybody calls these cheats out, its about fucking time.
Mister Flip Flop

  More flop than flip.
  Posts: 9,231
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  Posts: 38,068
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:35:17 pm
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.

Noel Gallagher had said this on Radio Five Arsenal are flying at the minute. I would be more concerned about the game at the Etihad against Arsenal than I am about the game at Anfield. Its going to be a great run to the season end and its going down to the last day for sure.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:33 pm by Nick110581
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

lfc_col

  Posts: 7,308
  And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:58:41 pm
Noel Gallagher had said this on Radio Five Arsenal are flying at the minute. I would be more concerned about the game at the Etihad against Arsenal than I am about the game at Anfield. Its going to be a great run to the season end and its going down to the last day for sure.

Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum
We Won It Six Times

JFT 97



JFT 97

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  Posts: 24,727
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm
Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum
Have you heard his music these days? He's probably better off sticking to talking utter shite on the radio. The sad Thunderbirds puppet.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  Posts: 3,145
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 10:29:41 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

Fuck off.
decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  Posts: 3,145
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:56:27 am
I love him even more for saying it. Hes the first to really break cover on this subject. Ive always hoped they felt this but think theyre probably steered away from commenting on it.
Glad hes come out and said what hes said.

Its not a blatant theyre cheats but its enough to show the players get it, and understand the impact its had on their own careers

Plus they can get as fired up as they want for Sunday theyll get it all back and then some from the moment they arrive on the coach until the time they leave the pitch

Couldn't agree more. It's about time one of ours just came out and told the truth, even though Trent did it in a mostly polite, innocuous way. I remember when Klopp dared make even the mildest suggestion about where City's money comes from last season, he spent the next few days being accused of racism by City and their paid journos.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, they're the worst thing that ever happened to football.
Six Beardy

  Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  Posts: 1,207
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 pm
decosabute

  ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  Posts: 3,145
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 11:46:55 am
They're absolutely livid aren't they, fantastic.

The standing of both teams is reflected pretty well in their centre forwards.

They are the Erling Haaland of the football world. Very successful, ruthlessly efficient, yet robotic and clinical. He's there as the final piece of the automated production line to make the ball go in the goal.
We are the Darwin Nunez. We have that slice of chaos, unpredictability, and unbridled joy when things go right. We're not always guaranteed success but we enjoy the ride.

Celebration police were out in force following the League Cup win, as how dare those silly scousers celebrate a mickey mouse trophy. City would have just turned up, pressed "go" on the goal machine and left without as much as a cheer, because it's the norm for them. Why anyone as a football fan would want to celebrate their team winning a trophy is beyond me, typical scousers...

Great post. Somehow I hadn't really considered it in that way before, but you're totally right that the number 9s sum up their respective clubs and their respective ways of doing things.

Also, even on the pitch, I'd take Darwin over Haaaland right now.
alonsoisared

  Posts: 7,459
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3896 on: Today at 06:56:37 am
"Always the Victims"

One bottle of Kopperberg thrown at a bus 7 years ago and they're still crying about it.

Despite getting away with cheating for over a decade on technicalities and dodgy dealings and winning every trophy there is to win, they are the victims of a grand conspiracy at the hands of the footballing "cartel".

Roundly booed a minutes silence for Hillsborough at Wembley. Nobody told them there was going to be a silence so they couldn't possibly have shut up when they noticed what was going on. Were they being set up to look like the bad guys? Again? Plus, Klopp once made the deeply hurtful comment that they have unlimited resources so it was justified anyway. Liverpools fault for fanning the flames.

Their actual playing and coaching staff singing a song about our fans getting battered in the streets and being victims- we should stop taking them out of context, that had nothing to do with Sean Cox/Hillsborough. It's referring to other stuff...that they've never quite managed to explain.

Sterling assaulting one of our players on international duty because we beat them in the league on the weekend. Scratched his face like a fucking toddler. Bernardo refusing to give us the guard of honour.

Most expensively assembled squad in the history of the game- something something Littlewoods, hypocritical Scousers trying to diminish their outstanding, totally legitimate success.

The irony of that little chant and catchphrase that they've borrowed from their equally cuntish, yet far more respectable and legitimate neighbours, is that time and time again they've showed themselves to be the whiniest bunch of pricks in the history of the sport. Their whole identity seems to have become "everyone's tried to fuck us over but against all odds little city have defeated the cartel". They genuinely think we're"evil". They're unhinged. Biggest victims in the game. I hope we batter them.
Last Edit: Today at 06:59:27 am by alonsoisared
spider-neil

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Posts: 17,665
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3897 on: Today at 07:14:02 am
If City are using Trent's comments as motivation then we use Haaland's comments as motivation. Works both ways.
smutchin

  Posts: 2,433
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3898 on: Today at 07:17:23 am
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:15:12 pm
Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum

No, he should give up the music, its utter shite.

I dont give a toss about his views on football. Theyre inconsequential.
