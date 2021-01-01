How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.



It only includes players bought and sold in that period. So it doesnt include Coutinho for us for example, as he was signed before 2014, and wouldnt include anyone sold after 2023. It also doesnt include academy prospects as they werent bought. The figures also dont seem to align, even when taking these clauses into account. I think the technical term for it is horseshit.They are attempting to show how good clubs are at selling players for more money than they were signed for, but its really a limited period for that as its a very quick turn around that doesnt have any focus on where the club was at the start of the period.