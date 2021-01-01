« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 268910 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,845
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3880 on: Today at 05:23:47 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 05:15:50 pm
Talkshite rubbishing Trent's comments without any context to the financial charges. I do wonder if callers are told finance is off the radar. Would be interesting to know if you are told what topics cannot be mentioned. I only listen as Darren Bent seems a decent guy unlike the whopper next to him.

Even putting aside the financial charges, them winning the league is like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari etc using its F1 engineers to build a steery, entering a championship and then winning title after title, us is like a bunch of enthusiastic amateurs entering and beating the F1 teams - which victory is the most satisfying?
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,039
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:23:47 pm
Even putting aside the financial charges, them winning the league is like Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari etc using its F1 engineers to build a steery, entering a championship and then winning title after title, us is like a bunch of enthusiastic amateurs entering and beating the F1 teams - which victory is the most satisfying?
Or playing a few seasons on Champ Man in cheat mode.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,763
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 05:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,272
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 05:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:44:10 pm
How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.

Losses/profits are incurred when a player is sold. Player purchases go on the balance sheet and then amortised (which is separate from losses). It's a cherry-picked number.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,436
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 05:54:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:40:40 pm
It's also put huge pressure on the team to win on Sunday, which to me is easy for Trent to do, as he's not in the firing line if City do win.
What a craven way of looking at the words of our vice captain.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,311
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 08:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:44:10 pm
How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.

It only includes players bought and sold in that period. So it doesnt include Coutinho for us for example, as he was signed before 2014, and wouldnt include anyone sold after 2023. It also doesnt include academy prospects as they werent bought. The figures also dont seem to align, even when taking these clauses into account. I think the technical term for it is horseshit.

They are attempting to show how good clubs are at selling players for more money than they were signed for, but its really a limited period for that as its a very quick turn around that doesnt have any focus on where the club was at the start of the period.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,193
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 09:17:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:40:40 pm
It's also put huge pressure on the team to win on Sunday, which to me is easy for Trent to do, as he's not in the firing line if City do win.

"Good luck fellas"  :D

Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 09:20:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:45:45 pm
"Why don't more players and coaches call out Man City?"

"No, not like that!"

Best way to sum it up by far.

Honestly has my brain melting at how some, especially usually good posters, are having negative words against Trent for this.

Hardly anybody calls these cheats out, its about fucking time.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,231
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 09:35:17 pm »
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,068
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 09:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:35:17 pm
Imagine not backing Trent over this, City are a disgrace to the game of football. Couldn't give a shit if it means it giving them extra motivation this weekend it's the right thing to do.

Noel Gallagher had said this on Radio Five Arsenal are flying at the minute. I would be more concerned about the game at the Etihad against Arsenal than I am about the game at Anfield. Its going to be a great run to the season end and its going down to the last day for sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:33 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:58:41 pm
Noel Gallagher had said this on Radio Five Arsenal are flying at the minute. I would be more concerned about the game at the Etihad against Arsenal than I am about the game at Anfield. Its going to be a great run to the season end and its going down to the last day for sure.

Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,727
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 10:15:12 pm
Is he some sort of official spokesperson for them these days should stick to his music the plum
Have you heard his music these days? He's probably better off sticking to talking utter shite on the radio. The sad Thunderbirds puppet.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 