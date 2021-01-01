How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.
It only includes players bought and sold in that period. So it doesnt include Coutinho for us for example, as he was signed before 2014, and wouldnt include anyone sold after 2023. It also doesnt include academy prospects as they werent bought. The figures also dont seem to align, even when taking these clauses into account. I think the technical term for it is horseshit.
They are attempting to show how good clubs are at selling players for more money than they were signed for, but its really a limited period for that as its a very quick turn around that doesnt have any focus on where the club was at the start of the period.