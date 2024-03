How are they even calculating those figures, our net transfer spend during that period is over £300m and for City it is nearly £800m.



It only includes players bought and sold in that period. So it doesnít include Coutinho for us for example, as he was signed before 2014, and wouldnít include anyone sold after 2023. It also doesnít include academy prospects as they werenít bought. The figures also donít seem to align, even when taking these clauses into account. I think the technical term for it is horseshit.They are attempting to show how good clubs are at selling players for more money than they were signed for, but itís really a limited period for that as itís a very quick turn around that doesnít have any focus on where the club was at the start of the period.