« Reply #3800 on: Today at 09:09:38 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:06:18 am
I wish he'd said it after the game rather than before, don't see the point in giving them even more motivation.
I'm in that camp of do the talking on the pitch and he won't even be on it. Although the immediate response does show what they know deep down.

« Reply #3801 on: Today at 09:13:43 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 09:09:38 am
I'm in that camp of do the talking on the pitch and he won't even be on it. Although the immediate response does show what they know deep down.

Which is why saying this after a victory would have been better, as it will hurt even more.
« Reply #3802 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:06:18 am
I wish he'd said it after the game rather than before, don't see the point in giving them even more motivation.

It's a fair point Jill......but I do like the fact that it has clearly got under their skin
« Reply #3803 on: Today at 09:40:41 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:06:18 am
I wish he'd said it after the game rather than before, don't see the point in giving them even more motivation.

Counter argument would be that, given City's players are incredibly good (it would take Everton-esque incompetence if they weren't) the added 'incentive' they might receive is probably worth less to them in performance terms than that of increasing the raucous nature of Anfield will be for us.
« Reply #3804 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Also, dont mind Trent saying it so much when hes not playing. They cant target him in anyway. Theyll be fully motivated anyway so dont buy the argument that it will fire them up more.
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 09:52:12 am »
Boy oh boy did this, by all standards fairly mild, true and balanced statement ruffle their precious, well combed feathers. The veneer is so thin you can polish it into a lens and use it to peer into their rotten core. The club protests innocence and sues anyone who dares to question it, while at the same time refusing to give evidence, stalling procedures and continuing to pump unwarranted funds. The players hate reminding they took money where they could have taken class and culture at another club. The manager is the worst of them all, sitting at the core of it all, loving the real-world game of Football manager he's playing, hating any reminders that maybe, just maybe he isn't as good as he would be without the safety blanket of unlimited funds.

Oh boy have they jumped on this, and all it took was one gentle knock on the shell of their structure to create this unbearable noise within they need to respond to. Of course it did because their structure is hollow, you knock and the echo reminds you of the fact its hollow.
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 09:56:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:48:52 am
Also, dont mind Trent saying it so much when hes not playing. They cant target him in anyway. Theyll be fully motivated anyway so dont buy the argument that it will fire them up more.
I love him even more for saying it. Hes the first to really break cover on this subject. Ive always hoped they felt this but think theyre probably steered away from commenting on it.
Glad hes come out and said what hes said.

Its not a blatant theyre cheats but its enough to show the players get it, and understand the impact its had on their own careers

Plus they can get as fired up as they want for Sunday theyll get it all back and then some from the moment they arrive on the coach until the time they leave the pitch
« Reply #3807 on: Today at 10:01:48 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

I spotted that, and it seemed a really dubious stat. A City net spend of 5m/season over the last 10 years does not pass the smell test.

This is the post on the "Football observatory" website the BBC is taking the stats from:
https://football-observatory.com/WeeklyPost448

They state City spent €769m, received €710m, with no breakdown/explanation of those figures.

However, there is also this on their website:
https://football-observatory.com/MonthlyReport87

There, City have spent €1953, received €1097m (See Section 5, figure 10). Much larger figures, and much larger than Liverpool (-856m net vs -461m net). It covers the same period (2014-2023), and the three authors of the second report also wrote the first one (alongside one other guy).

The key difference seems to be that the first report is for "Player Trading" and "Balances for non-academy players signed and transferred" whereas the second is "most negative net transfer spending".

I think the figure used by the BBC is only counting players who were signed and left within that 10 year period, and completely ignoring the players still currently at the club. (No idea how they count players sold during the period but signed before).

It's a daft statistic, used for the daft reason of trying to show "balance" in an article when City have been charged with financial breaches and Liverpool haven't.


« Reply #3808 on: Today at 10:02:25 am »
Trent's absolutely done Haaland there. I think it's top quality stuff from Trent there. Haaland is so annoyed because Trent was bang on and he knows it.
It's not hard really, if Haaland had the choice of winning the trophies he has with us with our millions and millions or with City and their......their hundreds of fans it's not really a choice. Money can't buy that pal.
Should Trent have said it after the match? Who cares. Haaland is on fire anyway, He's clearly rattled him, its a wonder Guardiola hasn't had his say. Saying it after the match if we win they'd say he's gloating, say if we lost they'd say sour grapes. Well in Trent lad, right under the skin with that one
« Reply #3809 on: Today at 10:02:36 am »
Not really a fan of this sort of stuff as I believe actions speak louder than words. However, saying it now pisses them off and motivates our players to beat the cheats.

A win and it proves that we can sustainably been the financially doped bastards. A loss and we illustrate that the system is broken.
