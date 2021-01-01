Boy oh boy did this, by all standards fairly mild, true and balanced statement ruffle their precious, well combed feathers. The veneer is so thin you can polish it into a lens and use it to peer into their rotten core. The club protests innocence and sues anyone who dares to question it, while at the same time refusing to give evidence, stalling procedures and continuing to pump unwarranted funds. The players hate reminding they took money where they could have taken class and culture at another club. The manager is the worst of them all, sitting at the core of it all, loving the real-world game of Football manager he's playing, hating any reminders that maybe, just maybe he isn't as good as he would be without the safety blanket of unlimited funds.



Oh boy have they jumped on this, and all it took was one gentle knock on the shell of their structure to create this unbearable noise within they need to respond to. Of course it did because their structure is hollow, you knock and the echo reminds you of the fact its hollow.