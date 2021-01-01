Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this
City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.
Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).
I spotted that, and it seemed a really dubious stat. A City net spend of 5m/season over the last 10 years does not pass the smell test.
This is the post on the "Football observatory" website the BBC is taking the stats from:https://football-observatory.com/WeeklyPost448
They state City spent €769m, received €710m, with no breakdown/explanation of those figures.
However, there is also this on their website:https://football-observatory.com/MonthlyReport87
There, City have spent €1953, received €1097m (See Section 5, figure 10). Much larger figures, and much larger than Liverpool (-856m net vs -461m net). It covers the same period (2014-2023), and the three authors of the second report also wrote the first one (alongside one other guy).
The key difference seems to be that the first report is for "Player Trading" and "Balances for non-academy players signed and transferred" whereas the second is "most negative net transfer spending".
I think the figure used by the BBC is only counting players who were signed and left within that 10 year period, and completely ignoring the players still currently at the club. (No idea how they count players sold during the period but signed before).
It's a daft statistic, used for the daft reason of trying to show "balance" in an article when City have been charged with financial breaches and Liverpool haven't.