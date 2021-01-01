« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 265862 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 03:50:35 pm »
What a picture
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 04:02:01 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:50:35 pm
What a picture

The whole route was rammed and then town was like this

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 04:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm
True. Broke my heart when United won the treble, Genuinely had to turn off the TV and radio for weeks it was unbearable.

Did Abu Dhabi even have a parade?? Don't remember seeing anything about it

I think I remember something like Goldbridge getting more views on his live youtube stream laughing at it all - than the official Man City youtube stream of the parade did. (When we say 'Parade' - it was 3/4 bus stops up the High Street, barely a mile?; and nobody was arsed)

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.msg18351793#msg18351793 - from 2022 (and the next few pages of that are gold)







and it wasn't much better when they actually won the Treble last year - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.msg18902459#msg18902459



Empty seats not just over the past few seasons - but also throughout this season (as treble winners) too. Even last night...







even in the press areas...



Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm »
https://twitter.com/milvetsosc/status/1765749641377661425

Have you ever seen such absolute nonsense?! I thought the light show was pathetic at the League Cup game there in 2022, but they've taken it up a notch here.
There can't be any enjoyment turning up knowing your basically going to win a match under no threat at all. There just can't be.
The complete definition of an 'artificial football club'.

MAKE SOME NOISE
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 04:13:36 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
2 bus stops and Ray Von vs


😂
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:53:40 pm
Read recently our victory over Spurs in the European Cup final in 2019 drew a viewership figure of 586,000 people here in Ireland and the loss to Madrid in Paris 611,000 for the national broadcaster RTE whilst Abu Dhabi's victory last season drew a viewership of 198,000 for the final. Most of those viewers would have been just Liverpool and United fans watching in the hope they lost. I'd say it's very similar throughout the world to be honest.

Abu Dhabi aren't relevant.

Reading stuff like that (which makes perfect sense), I'm amazed there isn't more of a media campaign against them. I used to work on CL in RTE and I can tell you that it won't be enjoyable for the station that City are reaching finals and winning it, generating comparatively little interest.

I'm not even expecting the media to have any big agenda against them, but just telling the truth a bit or mentioning the 115 cheating charges once in a while might be nice.

But no, instead we still have this charade going where the broadcasters and writers pretend they're great champions. Twats like Barney Ronay wittering on about "Goal Yetis" and "Skill Gnomes". Bizarre.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 04:33:24 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm
https://twitter.com/milvetsosc/status/1765749641377661425

Have you ever seen such absolute nonsense?! I thought the light show was pathetic at the League Cup game there in 2022, but they've taken it up a notch here.
There can't be any enjoyment turning up knowing your basically going to win a match under no threat at all. There just can't be.
The complete definition of an 'artificial football club'.

MAKE SOME NOISE


Give the dickheads a light show as we can't give them any other sort of entertainment.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 04:40:59 pm »
haha they will never ever get the respect they think they deserve
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 04:53:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm
https://twitter.com/milvetsosc/status/1765749641377661425

Have you ever seen such absolute nonsense?! I thought the light show was pathetic at the League Cup game there in 2022, but they've taken it up a notch here.
There can't be any enjoyment turning up knowing your basically going to win a match under no threat at all. There just can't be.
The complete definition of an 'artificial football club'.

MAKE SOME NOISE

That is painful....
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm
True. Broke my heart when United won the treble, Genuinely had to turn off the TV and radio for weeks it was unbearable.



I remember being out in Romford, walking to the pub. Near the end of my walk, about 5 mins from the pub, I asked a lad what the score was. 1-0 Bayern into injury time, he said.
I had a little smirk to myself.
Went under the subway, out the otherside and just 3 mins to the pub, saw some United fans on the street looking happy. I was confused for a moment.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:06:34 pm
2 bus stops and Ray Von vs


This image, and the one Rob put up, is what Trent needs to slap Haaland back with, with the words "You'll never have this feeling" ...
« Reply #3771 on: Yesterday at 06:12:42 pm »
Looking at those City parade links...

The 'again...' plastered over the busses is a fucking awful decision. It makes the 'achievement' feel even more pedestrian.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 08:07:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  6, 2024, 08:51:53 pm
He's right, isn't he?

Would you rather win 1 legitimate title vs 5 via cheating? I remember Virg saying that it means a lot more to win for Liverpool. That's what clubs like Man City will never understand.
2 Titles.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm »
They'll never have this either

Spoiler
[close]
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 08:22:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:20:32 pm
I still cannot bear seeing the Utd one now and its 25 years ago

Yes ADFC had a parade, it was a quiet affair. It fucking lashed it down too and those who did turn up got drowned :lmao

Still pissed off at that big lump Jan Koller, two absolute sitters he missed to put it out of sight
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:22:24 pm
Still pissed off at that big lump Jan Koller, two absolute sitters he missed to put it out of sight

Bit harsh, he was at Lokeren at the time, whoever they are.

Carsten Janker on the other hand.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 09:39:05 pm »
They did look alike to be fair :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 09:52:53 pm »
Trent has played a blinder, he's got them all worked up in to a proper tizzy. Players and "fans" are losing their minds.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3778 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 08:07:30 pm
2 Titles.

I want the three they stole from us.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3779 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:52:53 pm
Trent has played a blinder, he's got them all worked up in to a proper tizzy. Players and "fans" are losing their minds.
Because they know Trent is right and they are cheats.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3780 on: Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm »
Bunch of uneducated sewer rats their fans are, the only comeback they had on Twatter is "congrats on the Means More trophy." They could win the PL and CL for the net 10 years and no-one will give a fuck, means absolutely nothing. Same if Girona won La Liga.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3781 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
The ogre responded to Trent's comments apparently:
Quote
If he wants to say that, OK. I've been here one year and I won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I don't think he knows exactly this feeling.

So yeah, that is what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don't know why he does that, but I do not mind.

ESPN
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3782 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm
The ogre responded to Trent's comments apparently:
ESPN
Does he know the feeling when the medals are taken away for financial doping?

Not yet, not yet... there's time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 11:11:16 pm »
They are misrepresenting what Trents comments were all about.

Its the money innit?

The word FINANCIALLY was the key word.

Man Citys achievements are without merit, due to the financial cheating. Trent cant fully say that, but thats where he was going.

Their own fans know it, hence they arent there. They dont care enough to turn up. De Bruyne looks like he was looking out across the wide open space, looking for his nana doing her shopping.

The images of our fans, so compelling. Thats what its about.
« Reply #3784 on: Yesterday at 11:48:38 pm »
Trent hit a nerve lol. The one full back Ped can't buy.

The City treble for lurch felt as good as a wank. A nice 10-15 seconds, but a year on nobody remembers it.
« Reply #3785 on: Today at 12:23:31 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm
The ogre responded to Trent's comments apparently:
ESPN

The Billy Bear ham faced twat can go for a long walk off a short pier.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3786 on: Today at 02:35:33 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm
The ogre responded to Trent's comments apparently:
ESPN

I'm actually deeply heartened by the end of that article:

Scrutiny over City's spending under their Abu Dhabi ownership has intensified after the club was charged with 115 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018. The Premier League has said a date for the hearing has been set though has not revealed it publicly.

I know it's not much, but it's still exciting to see even a mention of City's potential financial malfeasance in an article that isn't directly related to said malfeasance. Maybe the tide is turning just a bit. Maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3787 on: Today at 06:18:15 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:35:33 am
I'm actually deeply heartened by the end of that article:

Scrutiny over City's spending under their Abu Dhabi ownership has intensified after the club was charged with 115 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018. The Premier League has said a date for the hearing has been set though has not revealed it publicly.

I know it's not much, but it's still exciting to see even a mention of City's potential financial malfeasance in an article that isn't directly related to said malfeasance. Maybe the tide is turning just a bit. Maybe.

Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3788 on: Today at 06:50:38 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 06:18:15 am
Whereas the BBC feel the need to caveat that information with this

City have been charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules from 2009 to 2018, with the Premier League saying a date for the hearing has been set.

Research by the CIES Football Observatory says that, from 2014 to 2023, Liverpool have generated higher losses through player transfers (249m euros/£213m) than City (59m euros/£51m).

What a bizarre point to make. In a period where we went from being a bit rubbish to being the best in the world, weve spent more money on players than weve brought in. Do they think Klopp is a literal miracle worker and can make money on players AND get better? 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 06:56:57 am »
Arbitrary range of years as well. I assume abu Dhabi spent big just before the 2014
