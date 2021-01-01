Read recently our victory over Spurs in the European Cup final in 2019 drew a viewership figure of 586,000 people here in Ireland and the loss to Madrid in Paris 611,000 for the national broadcaster RTE whilst Abu Dhabi's victory last season drew a viewership of 198,000 for the final. Most of those viewers would have been just Liverpool and United fans watching in the hope they lost. I'd say it's very similar throughout the world to be honest.



Abu Dhabi aren't relevant.



Reading stuff like that (which makes perfect sense), I'm amazed there isn't more of a media campaign against them. I used to work on CL in RTE and I can tell you that it won't be enjoyable for the station that City are reaching finals and winning it, generating comparatively little interest.I'm not even expecting the media to have any big agenda against them, but just telling the truth a bit or mentioning the 115 cheating charges once in a while might be nice.But no, instead we still have this charade going where the broadcasters and writers pretend they're great champions. Twats like Barney Ronay wittering on about "Goal Yetis" and "Skill Gnomes". Bizarre.