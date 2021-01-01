« previous next »
What a picture
The whole route was rammed and then town was like this

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:02:36 pm
True. Broke my heart when United won the treble, Genuinely had to turn off the TV and radio for weeks it was unbearable.

Did Abu Dhabi even have a parade?? Don't remember seeing anything about it

I think I remember something like Goldbridge getting more views on his live youtube stream laughing at it all - than the official Man City youtube stream of the parade did. (When we say 'Parade' - it was 3/4 bus stops up the High Street, barely a mile?; and nobody was arsed)

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.msg18351793#msg18351793 - from 2022 (and the next few pages of that are gold)







and it wasn't much better when they actually won the Treble last year - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344681.msg18902459#msg18902459



Empty seats not just over the past few seasons - but also throughout this season (as treble winners) too. Even last night...







even in the press areas...



https://twitter.com/milvetsosc/status/1765749641377661425

Have you ever seen such absolute nonsense?! I thought the light show was pathetic at the League Cup game there in 2022, but they've taken it up a notch here.
There can't be any enjoyment turning up knowing your basically going to win a match under no threat at all. There just can't be.
The complete definition of an 'artificial football club'.

MAKE SOME NOISE
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:06:34 pm
2 bus stops and Ray Von vs


😂
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:53:40 pm
Read recently our victory over Spurs in the European Cup final in 2019 drew a viewership figure of 586,000 people here in Ireland and the loss to Madrid in Paris 611,000 for the national broadcaster RTE whilst Abu Dhabi's victory last season drew a viewership of 198,000 for the final. Most of those viewers would have been just Liverpool and United fans watching in the hope they lost. I'd say it's very similar throughout the world to be honest.

Abu Dhabi aren't relevant.

Reading stuff like that (which makes perfect sense), I'm amazed there isn't more of a media campaign against them. I used to work on CL in RTE and I can tell you that it won't be enjoyable for the station that City are reaching finals and winning it, generating comparatively little interest.

I'm not even expecting the media to have any big agenda against them, but just telling the truth a bit or mentioning the 115 cheating charges once in a while might be nice.

But no, instead we still have this charade going where the broadcasters and writers pretend they're great champions. Twats like Barney Ronay wittering on about "Goal Yetis" and "Skill Gnomes". Bizarre.
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:05:26 pm
https://twitter.com/milvetsosc/status/1765749641377661425

Have you ever seen such absolute nonsense?! I thought the light show was pathetic at the League Cup game there in 2022, but they've taken it up a notch here.
There can't be any enjoyment turning up knowing your basically going to win a match under no threat at all. There just can't be.
The complete definition of an 'artificial football club'.

MAKE SOME NOISE


Give the dickheads a light show as we can't give them any other sort of entertainment.
haha they will never ever get the respect they think they deserve
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:05:26 pm
https://twitter.com/milvetsosc/status/1765749641377661425

Have you ever seen such absolute nonsense?! I thought the light show was pathetic at the League Cup game there in 2022, but they've taken it up a notch here.
There can't be any enjoyment turning up knowing your basically going to win a match under no threat at all. There just can't be.
The complete definition of an 'artificial football club'.

MAKE SOME NOISE

That is painful....
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:02:36 pm
True. Broke my heart when United won the treble, Genuinely had to turn off the TV and radio for weeks it was unbearable.



I remember being out in Romford, walking to the pub. Near the end of my walk, about 5 mins from the pub, I asked a lad what the score was. 1-0 Bayern into injury time, he said.
I had a little smirk to myself.
Went under the subway, out the otherside and just 3 mins to the pub, saw some United fans on the street looking happy. I was confused for a moment.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:06:34 pm
2 bus stops and Ray Von vs


This image, and the one Rob put up, is what Trent needs to slap Haaland back with, with the words "You'll never have this feeling" ...
Looking at those City parade links...

The 'again...' plastered over the busses is a fucking awful decision. It makes the 'achievement' feel even more pedestrian.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm
He's right, isn't he?

Would you rather win 1 legitimate title vs 5 via cheating? I remember Virg saying that it means a lot more to win for Liverpool. That's what clubs like Man City will never understand.
2 Titles.
They'll never have this either

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:20:32 pm
I still cannot bear seeing the Utd one now and its 25 years ago

Yes ADFC had a parade, it was a quiet affair. It fucking lashed it down too and those who did turn up got drowned :lmao

Still pissed off at that big lump Jan Koller, two absolute sitters he missed to put it out of sight
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:22:24 pm
Still pissed off at that big lump Jan Koller, two absolute sitters he missed to put it out of sight

Bit harsh, he was at Lokeren at the time, whoever they are.

Carsten Janker on the other hand.
They did look alike to be fair :D
Trent has played a blinder, he's got them all worked up in to a proper tizzy. Players and "fans" are losing their minds.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:07:30 pm
2 Titles.

I want the three they stole from us.
