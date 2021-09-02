I don't understand it. If I had a head like his I'd want it chopping off.
Nice one, Samie 'Premier League clubs face sanctions for inflating sponsorship deals':-Premier Leagues much tougher revised rules aim to stop clubs securing inflated deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their ownerswww.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-face-sanctions-for-inflating-sponsorship-deals-htzdwctnl - or can be read in full and free, here - https://archive.is/YDtDj
They will 100% find another loophole with these sponsors the cheating c*nts
Those rule changes smell like preparing the ground for admonishing but ultimately absolving these cheating bastards likely due to political pressure
the rule doesn't state that deals with associated companies aren't allowed, but it refers to "inflated" deals. They'll justify their deals as UCL and World Club winners.It's come too late for affecting City. Newcastle on the other hand...
Those rule changes smell like preparing the ground for admonishing but ultimately absolving these cheating bastards likely due to political pressure
I very fucking highly doubt their directors and board are "amazing people"
Hypocritical twat isn't he
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1765052095810425076
no Doku for the game?Winger Jeremy Doku was not seen during an open session held at Manchester City's training ground, sparking concerns that he could miss the Anfield showdown.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
I'd rather see him on the pitch, he's so wasteful.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.5]