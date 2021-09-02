« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 260016 times)

Offline Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 06:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm
I don't understand it. If I had a head like his I'd want it chopping off.

He'd need to move to Saudicastle for that?
Logged
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm »
Do they rest basically everyone on Wednesday? That late goal in the first leg is really frustrating at this point.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm »
They will 100% find another loophole with these sponsors the cheating c*nts
Online jacobs chains

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 06:54:04 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
Nice one, Samie :)


'Premier League clubs face sanctions for inflating sponsorship deals':-

Premier Leagues much tougher revised rules aim to stop clubs securing inflated deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their owners

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-face-sanctions-for-inflating-sponsorship-deals-htzdwctnl - or can be read in full and free, here - https://archive.is/YDtDj

My concern with this news is that it's action taken because the PL are struggling to make the 115 stick.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 06:59:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
Nice one, Samie :)


'Premier League clubs face sanctions for inflating sponsorship deals':-

Premier Leagues much tougher revised rules aim to stop clubs securing inflated deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their owners

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-face-sanctions-for-inflating-sponsorship-deals-htzdwctnl - or can be read in full and free, here - https://archive.is/YDtDj
City are screwed.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 06:02:06 pm
Nice one, Samie :)


'Premier League clubs face sanctions for inflating sponsorship deals':-

Premier Leagues much tougher revised rules aim to stop clubs securing inflated deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their owners

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-face-sanctions-for-inflating-sponsorship-deals-htzdwctnl - or can be read in full and free, here - https://archive.is/YDtDj

"The deals aren't inflated m'lud, we've they've been paying ourselves us these amounts for the last 10 years"
Offline Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
They will 100% find another loophole with these sponsors the cheating c*nts

the rule doesn't state that deals with associated companies aren't allowed, but it refers to "inflated" deals. They'll justify their deals as UCL and World Club winners.

It's come too late for affecting City. Newcastle on the other hand...
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3687 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm »
Those rule changes smell like preparing the ground for admonishing but ultimately absolving these cheating bastards likely due to political pressure
Offline TSC

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3688 on: Yesterday at 07:18:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
Those rule changes smell like preparing the ground for admonishing but ultimately absolving these cheating bastards likely due to political pressure

When someone posted the other day that the current Tory government were becoming more involved at a political level with Abu Dhabi I thought same outcome is likely.  Government first became  involved back in Sept last year.  This is a government in what looks like its final year. Time to feather those nests?

https://theathletic.com/4889001/2023/09/22/man-city-charges-premier-league-abu-dhabi/
Offline vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3689 on: Yesterday at 07:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm
the rule doesn't state that deals with associated companies aren't allowed, but it refers to "inflated" deals. They'll justify their deals as UCL and World Club winners.

It's come too late for affecting City. Newcastle on the other hand...
So essentially they will use the past inflated fake revenues to justify current and future fake revenues. 🤷🏻‍♂️
Offline Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3690 on: Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
Those rule changes smell like preparing the ground for admonishing but ultimately absolving these cheating bastards likely due to political pressure

Yeah. An effective rule would be to ban associated company deals altogether and have it completely, or beyond, arms-length.
Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3691 on: Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:43:30 pm
I very fucking highly doubt their directors and board are "amazing people" :lmao

Hypocritical twat isn't he



Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3692 on: Yesterday at 08:42:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:38:50 pm
Hypocritical twat isn't he




Nah, he's just a thick arrogant twat who does exactly whatever he's told, whether that's City, Norway or of course, his dad.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 01:52:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:58:20 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1765052095810425076
these buggers will announce that electricity exists next.  it's taken them how long to do this - fucking obvious - thing?
Online The North Bank

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 05:49:51 am »
All designed to punish another Man City, but not this Man City, too late for that one.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 05:53:04 am »
no Doku for the game?

Winger Jeremy Doku was not seen during an open session held at Manchester City's training ground, sparking concerns that he could miss the Anfield showdown.
Online Persephone

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3696 on: Today at 05:54:09 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:53:04 am
no Doku for the game?

Winger Jeremy Doku was not seen during an open session held at Manchester City's training ground, sparking concerns that he could miss the Anfield showdown.
I'd rather see him on the pitch, he's so wasteful.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 06:14:02 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:54:09 am
I'd rather see him on the pitch, he's so wasteful.
yep -- I'd much rather read that Rodri, or Foden, or KdB or the Blob were out.

or, y'know - all of them  :)
