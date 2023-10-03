Same here. Seen us beat them a few times since too. Just realised last time I saw us play them was Nov 2009.



In the Kop with my lads Sunday



remember that as I wrote my car off the day before going to sign for my houseI was at the game in 2008, it was so bad I nearly feel asleep, Torres scored and we won 1-0.It always stuck with me how supportive they were of Sven Goran Eriksson.No exaggeration for the whole game they sang (to the tune of another brick in the wall)"We dont need no Phil Scolari,We dont need no MourinhoHey, ThaksinLeave our Sven Alone."