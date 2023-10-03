« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 259143 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 02:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm
I was going to say we've beaten better City teams with worse Liverpool teams, but the only City sides better than this have been at times when Jurgen's Liverpool side was the best non cheating team in the world.
We have beaten them with pretty average sides though. The 1-4 at their shithole in Jurgen's first season springs to mind. The 3-2 in 2014 also.

The last time they beat us with a crowd was in 2003 with Anelka scoring a brace. I was there that day. I've been at a few City games since then, but we've yet to beat them while I've been there. A couple of 0-0s I think and a couple of 2-2s.

I'm going on Sunday. Just saying.

Same here. Seen us beat them a few times since too. Just realised last time I saw us play them was Nov 2009.

In the Kop with my lads Sunday
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 02:40:15 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:24:10 pm


OKAY

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:45:01 pm
On one hand, you're complaining about people using exaggerated terms like "crying", and on the other you describe a referee not playing advantage as a "monumental fuck up" that "absolutely fucked them". If the biggest refereeing error they've had to deal with this season was a ref giving a free kick in their favour, that says it all. Not playing advantage or messing up a drop ball are nowhere near disallowing a good goal for offside after VAR confirmed there was no offside, having a player wrongly sent off or not getting a penalty for a clear hand ball (and those are only the decisions they've acknowledged were wrong, without even mentioning all the rest that came our way).

No I think you'll find the disadvantage fuck up was worse than the entirety of the Spurs game, the Everton non-handball and Sterling's 'offside' in 2013.

They've had it worse than us.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:54 pm
In the Kop with my lads Sunday
Your wife not accompanying the family then? On Mother's Day too, tsk....
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:54 pm
Same here. Seen us beat them a few times since too. Just realised last time I saw us play them was Nov 2009.

In the Kop with my lads Sunday
remember that as I wrote my car off the day before going to sign for my house

I was at the game in 2008, it was so bad I nearly feel asleep, Torres scored and we won 1-0.

It always stuck with me how supportive they were of Sven Goran Eriksson.

No exaggeration for the whole game they sang (to the tune of another brick in the wall)
"We dont need no Phil Scolari,
We dont need no Mourinho
Hey, Thaksin
Leave our Sven Alone."
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
Your wife not accompanying the family then? On Mother's Day too, tsk....


Wise woman, Mrs. Robs... :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm »
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.
« Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm »
I hope the bald prick overthinks it to shit again.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Better check for flights to Abu Dhabi  tomorrow and Wednesday carrying a Mr M Oliver and a Mr S Atwell
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 06:29:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Better check for flights to Abu Dhabi  tomorrow and Wednesday carrying a Mr M Oliver and a Mr S Atwell
That all seemed to get conveniently swept under the carpet after the Spurs farce didn't it? Don't recall any admission, conflict of interests, won't happen again honest guv, statement etc.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm »
Will be interesting on Sunday, they've basically got their full squad to pick from bar Grealish who shouldn't be near their starting 11 anyway imo

Worried about what 11 we can start the game with, especially with the game on Thursday before it.

City really ought to fancy their chances here but Anfield will be rocking to balance things up
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm
Will be interesting on Sunday, they've basically got their full squad to pick from bar Grealish who shouldn't be near their starting 11 anyway imo

Worried about what 11 we can start the game with, especially with the game on Thursday before it.

City really ought to fancy their chances here but Anfield will be rocking to balance things up

We should be able to field a very strong eleven, something like

Kelleher
Bradley/Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac
Salah Nunez Diaz

Which leaves

Kelleher
Bradley? Gomez? Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Danns Gakpo Koumas

for Thursday ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Coote is in for a fun afternoon stood next to Jurgen ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0hgf8jv

Radio show on their business model with Simon Stone and Rory Smith.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm »
115
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
115
Would make a great flag that. Simple yet punchy and funny.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 12:24:03 am »
I see an Abu Dhabi enabler has been arrested for mocking the Munich disaster at their derby on Sunday.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 06:44:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:03 am
I see an Abu Dhabi enabler has been arrested for mocking the Munich disaster at their derby on Sunday.
Best fans in the world
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 08:02:21 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
We should be able to field a very strong eleven, something like

Kelleher
Bradley/Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac
Salah Nunez Diaz

Which leaves

Kelleher
Bradley? Gomez? Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Danns Gakpo Koumas

for Thursday ;D

I personally dont think theres any chance klopp starts 3 semi fit players together in salah, Szoboszlai, and Nunez v city when his entire ethos is all about intensity
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 08:41:58 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:02:21 am
I personally dont think theres any chance klopp starts 3 semi fit players together in salah, Szoboszlai, and Nunez v city when his entire ethos is all about intensity
Yeah, tend to agree with that. At best, one of them starts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 08:53:18 am »
Reading the last three pages is quite the whirlwind.

Lets just batter the cheating c*nts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 08:54:42 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Oliver will absolutely fuck us sideways!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 08:57:22 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:54:42 am
Oliver will absolutely fuck us sideways!
I wonder if hes been to Abu Dhabi recently to pick up his bribe referee a UAE pro league game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 09:16:54 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Quote
PGMOL is big on optics. There is a reason, for example, Michael Oliver, its leading referee, is not allowed to officiate matches involving Newcastle United, the club he supports  or indeed their fierce rivals Sunderland.

Its nothing to do with trust or the idea that his allegiance might get in the way of integrity. Its all to do with optics.

PGMOL decided long ago it would be unfair to put referees in a position where they might be accused of a vested interest. The job is already hard enough  and the accusations of bias or agenda vehement and wild enough  without putting officials in charge of games involving their favourite team.

So why on earth, in an era when two of the Premier Leagues pre-eminent clubs are owned by the vice president of the United Arab Emirates and the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia respectively, would the PGMOL allow its leading match officials to take lucrative assignments in the UAE Pro League and the Saudi Pro League?

https://theathletic.com/4922732/2023/10/03/referees-var-diaz-liverpool/
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm »
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1765052095810425076

Quote
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Premier League clubs will face sanctions if they try to secure inflated sponsorship or transfer deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their owners, new rules published in the top-flights handbook have revealed.

[@martynziegler]
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 05:12:41 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:12:41 pm
Haaland: Im happy at Manchester City but you never know what future brings

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/05/erling-haaland-manchester-city-champions-league

He's going to be the next manager at Chelsea?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:20:12 pm
He's going to be the next manager at Chelsea?
Player manager with his Dad as his assistant.
They'll change the club's name to Blobfish FC
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 05:24:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:12:41 pm
Haaland: Im happy at Manchester City but you never know what future brings

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/05/erling-haaland-manchester-city-champions-league

I don't think there's anything to read into when a player says this. They're hardly expected to say they'll stay for the rest of their career.

This, however, is a fucking weird thing to say isn't it?

Quote
He said: Im really happy, especially with the people that Im surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and Im really happy, I have to say.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 05:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:24:05 pm
I don't think there's anything to read into when a player says this. They're hardly expected to say they'll stay for the rest of their career.

This, however, is a fucking weird thing to say isn't it?



he HAS to say it
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 05:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:24:05 pm
I don't think there's anything to read into when a player says this. They're hardly expected to say they'll stay for the rest of their career.

This, however, is a fucking weird thing to say isn't it?
Who the fuck mentions the directors and board when talking about plying for a club? Its like one of them hostage videos where the captive is reading propaganda from their kidnappers. Fucking weird.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 05:31:37 pm »
I don't understand it. If I had a head like his I'd want it chopping off.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3672 on: Today at 05:36:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:26:11 pm
Who the fuck mentions the directors and board when talking about plying for a club? Its like one of them hostage videos where the captive is reading propaganda from their kidnappers. Fucking weird.

At a football club, there's a holy trinity  the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.

Its the directors who give him his other salaries though ;)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3673 on: Today at 05:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:31:37 pm
I don't understand it. If I had a head like his I'd want it chopping off.

😂😂
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3674 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:36:12 pm
At a football club, there's a holy trinity  the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.

Its the directors who give him his other salaries though ;)
Yes. The owners and directors are the most important people to Haaland and his dad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:31:37 pm
I don't understand it. If I had a head like his I'd want it chopping off.

The baddie from Ghostbusters 2.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3676 on: Today at 06:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:58:20 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1765052095810425076

Nice one, Samie :)


'Premier League clubs face sanctions for inflating sponsorship deals':-

Premier Leagues much tougher revised rules aim to stop clubs securing inflated deals with companies, organisations or other teams connected to their owners

www.thetimes.co.uk/article/premier-league-clubs-face-sanctions-for-inflating-sponsorship-deals-htzdwctnl - or can be read in full and free, here - https://archive.is/YDtDj
