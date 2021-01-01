« previous next »
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 02:24:54 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm
I was going to say we've beaten better City teams with worse Liverpool teams, but the only City sides better than this have been at times when Jurgen's Liverpool side was the best non cheating team in the world.
We have beaten them with pretty average sides though. The 1-4 at their shithole in Jurgen's first season springs to mind. The 3-2 in 2014 also.

The last time they beat us with a crowd was in 2003 with Anelka scoring a brace. I was there that day. I've been at a few City games since then, but we've yet to beat them while I've been there. A couple of 0-0s I think and a couple of 2-2s.

I'm going on Sunday. Just saying.

Same here. Seen us beat them a few times since too. Just realised last time I saw us play them was Nov 2009.

In the Kop with my lads Sunday



Kashinoda

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 02:40:15 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:24:10 pm


OKAY

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:45:01 pm
On one hand, you're complaining about people using exaggerated terms like "crying", and on the other you describe a referee not playing advantage as a "monumental fuck up" that "absolutely fucked them". If the biggest refereeing error they've had to deal with this season was a ref giving a free kick in their favour, that says it all. Not playing advantage or messing up a drop ball are nowhere near disallowing a good goal for offside after VAR confirmed there was no offside, having a player wrongly sent off or not getting a penalty for a clear hand ball (and those are only the decisions they've acknowledged were wrong, without even mentioning all the rest that came our way).

No I think you'll find the disadvantage fuck up was worse than the entirety of the Spurs game, the Everton non-handball and Sterling's 'offside' in 2013.

They've had it worse than us.



rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:54 pm
In the Kop with my lads Sunday
Your wife not accompanying the family then? On Mother's Day too, tsk....




paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 02:54:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:24:54 pm
Same here. Seen us beat them a few times since too. Just realised last time I saw us play them was Nov 2009.

In the Kop with my lads Sunday
remember that as I wrote my car off the day before going to sign for my house

I was at the game in 2008, it was so bad I nearly feel asleep, Torres scored and we won 1-0.

It always stuck with me how supportive they were of Sven Goran Eriksson.

No exaggeration for the whole game they sang (to the tune of another brick in the wall)
"We dont need no Phil Scolari,
We dont need no Mourinho
Hey, Thaksin
Leave our Sven Alone."




afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm
Your wife not accompanying the family then? On Mother's Day too, tsk....


Wise woman, Mrs. Robs... :D



4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.



Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
I hope the bald prick overthinks it to shit again.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Better check for flights to Abu Dhabi  tomorrow and Wednesday carrying a Mr M Oliver and a Mr S Atwell



rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 06:29:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:16:34 pm
Better check for flights to Abu Dhabi  tomorrow and Wednesday carrying a Mr M Oliver and a Mr S Atwell
That all seemed to get conveniently swept under the carpet after the Spurs farce didn't it? Don't recall any admission, conflict of interests, won't happen again honest guv, statement etc.




William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm
Will be interesting on Sunday, they've basically got their full squad to pick from bar Grealish who shouldn't be near their starting 11 anyway imo

Worried about what 11 we can start the game with, especially with the game on Thursday before it.

City really ought to fancy their chances here but Anfield will be rocking to balance things up


BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 06:35:56 pm
Will be interesting on Sunday, they've basically got their full squad to pick from bar Grealish who shouldn't be near their starting 11 anyway imo

Worried about what 11 we can start the game with, especially with the game on Thursday before it.

City really ought to fancy their chances here but Anfield will be rocking to balance things up

We should be able to field a very strong eleven, something like

Kelleher
Bradley/Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac
Salah Nunez Diaz

Which leaves

Kelleher
Bradley? Gomez? Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Danns Gakpo Koumas

for Thursday ;D


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 07:44:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Coote is in for a fun afternoon stood next to Jurgen ;D



mikey_LFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0hgf8jv

Radio show on their business model with Simon Stone and Rory Smith.



RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
115


vblfc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
115
Would make a great flag that. Simple yet punchy and funny.


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3655 on: Today at 12:24:03 am
I see an Abu Dhabi enabler has been arrested for mocking the Munich disaster at their derby on Sunday.



JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3656 on: Today at 06:44:16 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:24:03 am
I see an Abu Dhabi enabler has been arrested for mocking the Munich disaster at their derby on Sunday.
Best fans in the world


William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3657 on: Today at 08:02:21 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
We should be able to field a very strong eleven, something like

Kelleher
Bradley/Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac
Salah Nunez Diaz

Which leaves

Kelleher
Bradley? Gomez? Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Danns Gakpo Koumas

for Thursday ;D

I personally dont think theres any chance klopp starts 3 semi fit players together in salah, Szoboszlai, and Nunez v city when his entire ethos is all about intensity


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3658 on: Today at 08:41:58 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 08:02:21 am
I personally dont think theres any chance klopp starts 3 semi fit players together in salah, Szoboszlai, and Nunez v city when his entire ethos is all about intensity
Yeah, tend to agree with that. At best, one of them starts.


Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3659 on: Today at 08:53:18 am
Reading the last three pages is quite the whirlwind.

Lets just batter the cheating c*nts.


Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3660 on: Today at 08:54:42 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:00 pm
Sunday:

Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook.
Fourth official: David Coote.
VAR: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

Oliver will absolutely fuck us sideways!


JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #3661 on: Today at 08:57:22 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:54:42 am
Oliver will absolutely fuck us sideways!
I wonder if hes been to Abu Dhabi recently to pick up his bribe referee a UAE pro league game.

