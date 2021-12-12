I am a bit bullish too but I can also see a world where its a very tense game, or deceived by moments of quality, a bit like that 2-2 a couple of years ago where Salah scored his wonder goal but De Bruyne found a way to get them back into it (albeit quite fortuitously).



Hard one to call. Being glass half full I think we should really push for the win if it is tight. Defeat will feel awful but wouldnt be terminal. At worst wed be one City draw away from going back level with them if we keep winning. It would obviously feel harmful though.



A draw and we can data were no worse off and were one game nearer the end of the season (and having some faith that Arsenal drop points at some point, even if unlikely to be in the next couple.



A win gives us 4 points over City which would be far from a done deal, but would give us some buffer for when the inevitable frustrating dropped points come at some point.



Hard not to overstate the importance of the game, while trying not to let it consume my thoughts for the entire week!