Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 256304 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 09:19:24 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:14:07 am
I agree they are beatable and dont quite seem the force they have been. As Ive said elsewhere its felt like theyve really been struggling to break teams down more.

Well still need to be close to our best, but we might just have the right players back at the right time.
Even at their best, they still couldn't beat us at Anfield except behind closed doors. They tend to shrink and they're not that good anyway.

They got bossed by Villa. Anyone can watch the highlights of that game back to see how we can hurt them by moving quickly between the lines and pressing them.

They hate transitions because they're not equipped to deal with them. An ideal game for them is a one where they can pass slowly before giving a widenan to inject pace. They are too vulnerable to counters for an end-to-end game.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:41 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 09:23:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:19:24 am
They tend to shrink and they're not that good anyway.

They're a point off us, won the treble last season and they're favourites to win the league for the 4th year in a row.  I get fans being bullish about our chances at Anfield, but I dunno why you keep saying that they're not particularly good.  They're a brilliant football team and incredibly effective.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,285
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 09:25:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:14 am
They're a point off us, won the treble last season and they're favourites to win the league for the 4th year in a row.  I get fans being bullish about our chances at Anfield, but I dunno why you keep thinking that they're not particularly good.  They're a bunch of monumental c*nts, the biggest cheats English football has ever seen, and managed by a drug cheat who has previous for corruption.

Couldn't agree more.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 09:25:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:14 am
They're a point off us, won the treble last season and they're favourites to win the league for the 4th year in a row.  I get fans being bullish about our chances at Anfield, but I dunno why you keep saying that they're not particularly good.  They're a brilliant football team and incredibly effective.
They tend to shrink at Anfield.  That's why they've not won here in over 20-years (*with a crowd).

We've faced and beaten better City teams like their 100-point team that we smashed 3-0.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 09:34:09 am »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 09:34:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:26 am
They tend to shrink at Anfield.  That's why they've not won here in over 20-years (*with a crowd).

We've faced and beaten better City teams like their 100-point team that we smashed 3-0.

Sure, but us being a different beast at Anfield doesn't mean they're not any good.  That's two different things.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,697
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 09:38:33 am »
I am a bit bullish too but I can also see a world where its a very tense game, or deceived by moments of quality,  a bit like that 2-2 a couple of years ago where Salah scored his wonder goal but De Bruyne found a way to get them back into it (albeit quite fortuitously).

Hard one to call. Being glass half full I think we should really push for the win if it is tight. Defeat will feel awful but wouldnt be terminal. At worst wed be one City draw away from going back level with them if we keep winning. It would obviously feel harmful though.

A draw and we can data were no worse off and were one game nearer the end of the season (and having some faith that Arsenal drop points at some point, even if unlikely to be in the next couple.

A win gives us 4 points over City which would be far from a done deal, but would give us some buffer for when the inevitable frustrating dropped points come at some point.

Hard not to overstate the importance of the game, while trying not to let it consume my thoughts for the entire week!
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:26 am
They tend to shrink at Anfield.  That's why they've not won here in over 20-years (*with a crowd).

We've faced and beaten better City teams like their 100-point team that we smashed 3-0.

This may all be true, but the 'they're not that good isn't'. They're an incredibly good side and tough to beat
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Theyre a good team, what team wouldnt be after so much cheating? Apart from Everton of course.

That said, If we have our main players back and are on form we will be favourites to beat them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 09:58:04 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:49:40 am
This may all be true, but the 'they're not that good isn't'. They're an incredibly good side and tough to beat
I'm looking at it from a tactical POV i.e weaknesses that we can exploit. Compared to their previous teams, there are more glaring weaknesses and that's the point of these games. You play to your opponents' weaknesses.

They are really slow in midfield and defence (especially the left hand side) and we need to take advantage of that. I'd play Diaz on the right and Darwin through the middle.

Ideally,  I'd play Mac as the 6 with Szobo and Grav ahead of him because Endo isn't the most press resistant. At the end of the day, if Rodri get an early yellow then they're screwed because we'll have more liberty to counter them and they don't really have as many game changers on the bench as they used to.

Also them winning the treble last season isn't relevant. If we'd won the quadruple, it wouldn't have halted Hendo and Fab's decline.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:45 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,247
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 09:59:24 am »
They are a good side but I think they have had better ones and I don't fear them like I might have in previous years.

There, hopefully that's acceptable to Tubby.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 10:02:05 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:59:24 am
They are a good side but I think they have had better ones and I don't fear them like I might have in previous years.

There, hopefully that's acceptable to Tubby.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3612 on: Today at 10:12:53 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:58:04 am
I'm looking at it from a tactical POV i.e weaknesses that we can exploit. Compared to their previous teams, there are more glaring weaknesses and that's the point of these games. You play to your opponents' weaknesses.

They are really slow in midfield and defence (especially the left hand side) and we need to take advantage of that. I'd play Diaz on the right and Darwin through the middle.

Ideally,  I'd play Mac as the 6 with Szobo and Grav ahead of him because Endo isn't the most press resistant. At the end of the day, if Rodri get an early yellow then they're screwed because we'll have more liberty to counter them and they don't really have as many game changers on the bench as they used to.

Also them winning the treble last season isn't relevant. If we'd won the quadruple, it wouldn't have halted Hendo and Fab's decline.

Of course they have weaknesses. I just disagree about them not being that good personally, they're a very hard to beat side. Going into a game against them with something like 'If Rodri gets booked early' is a losing strategy, he often doesn't get booked at all despite accumulations of fouls.

They can be got at, 100%. But they're very fucking good
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3613 on: Today at 10:23:46 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:12:53 am
Of course they have weaknesses. I just disagree about them not being that good personally, they're a very hard to beat side. Going into a game against them with something like 'If Rodri gets booked early' is a losing strategy, he often doesn't get booked at all despite accumulations of fouls.

They can be got at, 100%. But they're very fucking good
But not as good as some say. Someone talked about them winning the treble without considering that they've downgraded since them.

From Gundogan to Kovacic
From Mahrez to Doku
Is Gvardiol better than Laporte?

We've beaten far better City sides. Even when we were in terrible form last season,  we still beat them. From a Liverpool POV, we should be going into this to win.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,264
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3614 on: Today at 10:23:49 am »
Theyre still obviously an incredibly good team but I do feel they arent currently as effective as they have been, but well still need to be at or near our best.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,293
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3615 on: Today at 10:29:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:57:37 am
Theyre a good team, what team wouldnt be after so much cheating? Apart from Everton of course.

Mad how people gloss over that fact great side yeah but erm you've cheated to get there
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3616 on: Today at 10:29:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:23:46 am
But not as good as some say. Someone talked about them winning the treble without considering that they've downgraded since them.

From Gundogan to Kovacic
From Mahrez to Doku
Is Gvardiol better than Laporte?

We've beaten far better City sides. Even when we were in terrible form last season,  we still beat them. From a Liverpool POV, we should be going into this to win.

We've all had these conversations before though.  They'll struggle without Fernandinho, Kompany's leadership will be sorely missed, De Bruyne is too fat now, Gundogan's goals were crucial and they've not replaced them, etc.

But they still challenge on multiple fronts and set stupidly high league totals.  It's the money they've spent, but the key is the manager.  He's the one who they won't be able to replace.  Doesn't matter which players come and go, Guardiola is the one who makes the real difference.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3617 on: Today at 10:32:51 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:29:43 am
We've all had these conversations before though.  They'll struggle without Fernandinho, Kompany's leadership will be sorely missed, De Bruyne is too fat now, Gundogan's goals were crucial and they've not replaced them, etc.

But they still challenge on multiple fronts and set stupidly high league totals.  It's the money they've spent, but the key is the manager.  He's the one who they won't be able to replace.  Doesn't matter which players come and go, Guardiola is the one who makes the real difference.
Did you notice how they only made the CL final when United and Arsenal were "challenging" them. In 17/18, we knocked them out.

The point is that with a thin squad, they'd struggle to do it on all fronts if they have a serious challenge in the league. In 21/22, they had to sacrifice the FA cup to an extent because it was too much for them.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3618 on: Today at 10:34:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:32:51 am
Did you notice how they only made the CL final when United and Arsenal were "challenging" them. In 17/18, we knocked them out.

The point is that with a thin squad, they'd struggle to do it on all fronts if they have a serious challenge in the league. In 21/22, they had to sacrifice the FA cup to an extent because it was too much for them.

Do agree that their squad isn't what it used to be, they don't have two first 11s anymore.  I guess we'll have to see, that was also the case last season and they still won a treble.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3619 on: Today at 10:37:00 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:34:39 am
Do agree that their squad isn't what it used to be, they don't have two first 11s anymore.  I guess we'll have to see, that was also the case last season and they still won a treble.
Because Arsenal threw in the towel with 7/8 games to go. It would have been harder for them in a tight title race.

They used to have better squads but they never made the CL final when we pushed them to the wire.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3620 on: Today at 10:41:02 am »
I would love it, just LOVE it, if a ref, for once, screwed them over.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,475
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3621 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:29:43 am
De Bruyne is too fat now,
??
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,771
  • ....mmm
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3622 on: Today at 11:01:48 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 10:41:02 am
I would love it, just LOVE it, if a ref, for once, screwed them over.

Simon Hooper absolutely fucked them in the 3-3 draw with Spurs.
Logged
:D

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3623 on: Today at 11:08:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:59:25 am
??

There have been a few posts on here about him being a little chunky and not being able to last full matches/play 3 times a week these days.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,475
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 11:24:23 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:08:43 am
There have been a few posts on here about him being a little chunky and not being able to last full matches/play 3 times a week these days.
Jesus, no hope for any of us if he is fat
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,264
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:01:48 am
Simon Hooper absolutely fucked them in the 3-3 draw with Spurs.
Actually who do we think well get? My money is on Anthony Taylor
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,475
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 11:31:50 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:01:48 am
Simon Hooper absolutely fucked them in the 3-3 draw with Spurs.
if this is the end of the match where they cried cos Grealish was supposedly through on goal its rubbish

He had about 30 yards to go with three defenders haring down

Was funny watching Vigo go full mental
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:17 am by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
