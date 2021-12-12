This may all be true, but the 'they're not that good isn't'. They're an incredibly good side and tough to beat
I'm looking at it from a tactical POV i.e weaknesses that we can exploit. Compared to their previous teams, there are more glaring weaknesses and that's the point of these games. You play to your opponents' weaknesses.
They are really slow in midfield and defence (especially the left hand side) and we need to take advantage of that. I'd play Diaz on the right and Darwin through the middle.
Ideally, I'd play Mac as the 6 with Szobo and Grav ahead of him because Endo isn't the most press resistant. At the end of the day, if Rodri get an early yellow then they're screwed because we'll have more liberty to counter them and they don't really have as many game changers on the bench as they used to.
Also them winning the treble last season isn't relevant. If we'd won the quadruple, it wouldn't have halted Hendo and Fab's decline.