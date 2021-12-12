« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 255802 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3600 on: Today at 09:19:24 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:14:07 am
I agree they are beatable and dont quite seem the force they have been. As Ive said elsewhere its felt like theyve really been struggling to break teams down more.

Well still need to be close to our best, but we might just have the right players back at the right time.
Even at their best, they still couldn't beat us at Anfield except behind closed doors. They tend to shrink and they're not that good anyway.

They got bossed by Villa. Anyone can watch the highlights of that game back to see how we can hurt them by moving quickly between the lines and pressing them.

They hate transitions because they're not equipped to deal with them. An ideal game for them is a one where they can pass slowly before giving a widenan to inject pace. They are too vulnerable to counters for an end-to-end game.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:41 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,844
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3601 on: Today at 09:23:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:19:24 am
They tend to shrink and they're not that good anyway.

They're a point off us, won the treble last season and they're favourites to win the league for the 4th year in a row.  I get fans being bullish about our chances at Anfield, but I dunno why you keep saying that they're not particularly good.  They're a brilliant football team and incredibly effective.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,280
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3602 on: Today at 09:25:24 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:14 am
They're a point off us, won the treble last season and they're favourites to win the league for the 4th year in a row.  I get fans being bullish about our chances at Anfield, but I dunno why you keep thinking that they're not particularly good.  They're a bunch of monumental c*nts, the biggest cheats English football has ever seen, and managed by a drug cheat who has previous for corruption.

Couldn't agree more.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3603 on: Today at 09:25:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:14 am
They're a point off us, won the treble last season and they're favourites to win the league for the 4th year in a row.  I get fans being bullish about our chances at Anfield, but I dunno why you keep saying that they're not particularly good.  They're a brilliant football team and incredibly effective.
They tend to shrink at Anfield.  That's why they've not won here in over 20-years (*with a crowd).

We've faced and beaten better City teams like their 100-point team that we smashed 3-0.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,844
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3604 on: Today at 09:34:09 am »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,844
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3605 on: Today at 09:34:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:26 am
They tend to shrink at Anfield.  That's why they've not won here in over 20-years (*with a crowd).

We've faced and beaten better City teams like their 100-point team that we smashed 3-0.

Sure, but us being a different beast at Anfield doesn't mean they're not any good.  That's two different things.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,692
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 09:38:33 am »
I am a bit bullish too but I can also see a world where its a very tense game, or deceived by moments of quality,  a bit like that 2-2 a couple of years ago where Salah scored his wonder goal but De Bruyne found a way to get them back into it (albeit quite fortuitously).

Hard one to call. Being glass half full I think we should really push for the win if it is tight. Defeat will feel awful but wouldnt be terminal. At worst wed be one City draw away from going back level with them if we keep winning. It would obviously feel harmful though.

A draw and we can data were no worse off and were one game nearer the end of the season (and having some faith that Arsenal drop points at some point, even if unlikely to be in the next couple.

A win gives us 4 points over City which would be far from a done deal, but would give us some buffer for when the inevitable frustrating dropped points come at some point.

Hard not to overstate the importance of the game, while trying not to let it consume my thoughts for the entire week!
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:25:26 am
They tend to shrink at Anfield.  That's why they've not won here in over 20-years (*with a crowd).

We've faced and beaten better City teams like their 100-point team that we smashed 3-0.

This may all be true, but the 'they're not that good isn't'. They're an incredibly good side and tough to beat
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 09:57:37 am »
Theyre a good team, what team wouldnt be after so much cheating? Apart from Everton of course.

That said, If we have our main players back and are on form we will be favourites to beat them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 09:58:04 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:49:40 am
This may all be true, but the 'they're not that good isn't'. They're an incredibly good side and tough to beat
I'm looking at it from a tactical POV i.e weaknesses that we can exploit. Compared to their previous teams, there are more glaring weaknesses and that's the point of these games. You play to your opponents' weaknesses.

They are really slow in midfield and defence (especially the left hand side) and we need to take advantage of that. I'd play Diaz on the right and Darwin through the middle.

Ideally,  I'd play Mac as the 6 with Szobo and Grav ahead of him because Endo isn't the most press resistant. At the end of the day, if Rodri get an early yellow then they're screwed because we'll have more liberty to counter them and they don't really have as many game changers on the bench as they used to.

Also them winning the treble last season isn't relevant. If we'd won the quadruple, it wouldn't have halted Hendo and Fab's decline.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:45 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 09:59:24 am »
They are a good side but I think they have had better ones and I don't fear them like I might have in previous years.

There, hopefully that's acceptable to Tubby.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,844
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 10:02:05 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:59:24 am
They are a good side but I think they have had better ones and I don't fear them like I might have in previous years.

There, hopefully that's acceptable to Tubby.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 