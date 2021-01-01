Not to defend Guardiola, but are these quotes being taken out of context? Wasn't he basically saying that when he arrived he was told no one cared about the League Cup but now it is seen as much more important? Which to be honest is kind of true, the League Cup for me is very close to the FA Cup these days. The FA Cup gets lost in the title run in and Champions League finals frequently having an English team.



In some ways the LC has taken over from the FA cup, it interferes less with the sharp end of europe, gets a trophy in the cabinet early, gives the same european reward, has byes in the early stages for top teams, has no replays, is played midweek and does not mean shuffling league games to the end of the sharp end of the season, is played at Wembley just like the FA cup and does not have that Wembley SF shite that degrades the idea of getting to Wembley (you've already been there)The FA cup feels more like compensation these days. Now we know how we are set for the end of the season I'm less bothered by it, Newcastle, on the other hand are desperate and even City are not sure of any trophies this season so need to keep their hand in.