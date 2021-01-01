« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 248456 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 10:29:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:21 am
That's all they paid Dortmund because of the release fee.  The money they gave Haaland and his hangers on will be astronomical though.
Yes, just like Real Madrid are signing Mbappe for nothing!

It did annoy me more than it should that summer when people that should have known better were falling over themselves to praise Man City for doing such a good bit of business as if other top clubs somehow weren't aware of Haaland.  They paid the release fee and hurled (reportedly) insane money at the family.  I heard it repeated by a couple of the dads at my lad's youth team, they were wondering why West Ham hadn't made a move for Haaland as the fee wasn't that high :o
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,770
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 10:29:55 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:24:21 am
That's all they paid Dortmund because of the release fee.  The money they gave Haaland and his hangers on will be astronomical though.
I know that, but what are the chances all those extra fees were disclosed and above board?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:29:55 am
I know that, but what are the chances all those extra fees were disclosed and above board?

I think they're playing it a little straighter these days.  Their squad is a lot smaller than it used to be and they're relying on youth more than before.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,770
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 10:53:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:38:01 am
I think they're playing it a little straighter these days.  Their squad is a lot smaller than it used to be and they're relying on youth more than before.
I disagree. I think their lack of cooperation is basically sticking two fingers ups at the authorities and just cracking on with it. How much are they paying Silva to keep him there every single summer? Likewise De Bruyne? It won't be going through their PAYE that's for sure.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,615
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 10:56:42 am »
Pep doing his classic 'man management' of slagging off his players
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:53:39 am
I disagree. I think their lack of cooperation is basically sticking two fingers ups at the authorities and just cracking on with it. How much are they paying Silva to keep him there every single summer? Likewise De Bruyne? It won't be going through their PAYE that's for sure.

But you can see that their squad is a lot smaller than it used to be, right?  They don't have two first teams anymore.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm »
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1762376770852880560?s=20

Guardiola is rattled because our League Cup win got more attention than their treble :D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 01:29:34 pm »
That's not like Guardiola.  Usually he's not a paranoid, bitter twat.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm »
Not to defend Guardiola, but are these quotes being taken out of context? Wasn't he basically saying that when he arrived he was told no one cared about the League Cup but now it is seen as much more important? Which to be honest is kind of true, the League Cup for me is very close to the FA Cup these days. The FA Cup gets lost in the title run in and Champions League finals frequently having an English team.
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1762376770852880560?s=20

Guardiola is rattled because our League Cup win got more attention than their treble :D

It's also a less interesting competition when a financially doped super club wins it 6 times in the past 10 years and seems to always get League 2 teams in every round, every year.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm
Not to defend Guardiola, but are these quotes being taken out of context? Wasn't he basically saying that when he arrived he was told no one cared about the League Cup but now it is seen as much more important? Which to be honest is kind of true, the League Cup for me is very close to the FA Cup these days. The FA Cup gets lost in the title run in and Champions League finals frequently having an English team.
He's indirectly saying that Liverpool and United got a lot of praise for winning while people didn't care when City were winning the same trophy.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:00:45 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,577
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 02:57:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm
Be's indirectly saying that Liverpool and United got a lot of praise for winning while people didn't care when City were winning the same trophy.
Miss the penny not dropped with him yet? Thought he was meant to be intelligent.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,755
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 03:06:21 pm »
Fuck the cheating, baldy twat

Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm
He's indirectly saying that Liverpool and United got a lot of praise for winning while people didn't care when City were winning the same trophy.
Hes definitely got a point there.

Everything they win is meaningless because they cheated to get where they are.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:57:10 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,832
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 03:36:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm
He's indirectly saying that Liverpool and United got a lot of praise for winning while people didn't care when City were winning the same trophy.

I wonder why that is.

Strange man.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 05:45:46 pm »
Just listened to the Athletic Podcast on Everton's situation. Near the end of the podcast David Ornstein has said that the hearing on City has been pencilled in for this year.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,011
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 05:55:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:45:46 pm
Just listened to the Athletic Podcast on Everton's situation. Near the end of the podcast David Ornstein has said that the hearing on City has been pencilled in for this year.

I'm assuming they used pencil so they can rub it out at a later date.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 05:58:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:26:37 pm
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1762376770852880560?s=20

Guardiola is rattled because our League Cup win got more attention than their treble :D

Is he bit sad someone else won a trophy? Did he stamp his feet and run off sucking him thumb after he said it?

Maybe uncle Shiekh Mansour can buy him another full back to make him feel better.

Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,496
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:55:17 pm
I'm assuming they used pencil so they can rub it out at a later date.

More likely City's delaying tactics.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 06:33:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm
More likely City's delaying tactics.
Hidden all the sharpeners.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 06:54:41 pm »
 Well done Mainz U19 beating CIty U19 to get through to the quarter finals. Great atmosphere
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 875
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3501 on: Yesterday at 07:24:54 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:26:34 am
Hahaha, the first bit is correct, however if the truth was exposed they would be destroyed
I'd be perfectly ok with that
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 07:31:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm
He's indirectly saying that Liverpool and United got a lot of praise for winning while people didn't care when City were winning the same trophy.

Yup, that's how it is, that's how it's gonna stay.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,530
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm
He's indirectly saying that Liverpool and United got a lot of praise for winning while people didn't care when City were winning the same trophy.

Hasn't he noticed that no-one cares when they "win" anything? He's had 115 clues ffs ;)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3504 on: Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm »
He knows how empty their achievements are. He is a sell out.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,530
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3505 on: Yesterday at 10:13:24 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:00:35 pm
He knows how empty their achievements are. He is a sell out.

Drugs cheat, Barca paying off refs, one team league then sportwashers - his whole career is an empty achievement
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,285
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3506 on: Yesterday at 10:13:29 pm »
One day, I will get a framed version of the Mo Salah new hat pic and put it on my wall. It's one of the single best things the internet has come up with ever along the Mick McCarthy "In the hole you say" gif, the Gunnersaurus "Survived extinction for this"-meme and the "You're getting mauled by the Tigers"-video.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 12:41:38 am »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 01:02:04 am »
All these posts about cheating, is no one going to mention Haaland's amazing achievement tonight, or KdB's four glorious assists? No? What a pity.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,500
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 01:13:40 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 02:52:45 pm
Not to defend Guardiola, but are these quotes being taken out of context? Wasn't he basically saying that when he arrived he was told no one cared about the League Cup but now it is seen as much more important? Which to be honest is kind of true, the League Cup for me is very close to the FA Cup these days. The FA Cup gets lost in the title run in and Champions League finals frequently having an English team.
In some ways the LC has taken over from the FA cup, it interferes less with the sharp end of europe, gets a trophy in the cabinet early, gives the same european reward, has byes in the early stages for top teams, has no replays, is played midweek and does not mean shuffling league games to the end of the sharp end of the season, is played at Wembley just like the FA cup and does not have that Wembley SF shite that degrades the idea of getting to Wembley (you've already been there)

The FA cup feels more like compensation these days. Now we know how we are set for the end of the season I'm less bothered by it, Newcastle, on the other hand are desperate and even City are not sure of any trophies this season so need to keep their hand in.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 07:56:21 am »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 07:58:40 am »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,530
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 08:11:46 am »
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,178
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 08:13:13 am »
State of everyone there, sat in the their big comfy sofas lapping up all the bullshit fed to them :lmao
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3514 on: Today at 08:13:17 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,677
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3515 on: Today at 09:11:35 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:02:04 am
All these posts about cheating, is no one going to mention Haaland's amazing achievement tonight, or KdB's four glorious assists? No? What a pity.

Why were Haaland and De Bruyne even playing in an FA Cup game against Luton?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,530
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3516 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:11:35 am
Why were Haaland and De Bruyne even playing in an FA Cup game against Luton?

Ped wants to do the Treble again, needs somebody/anybody to love him.

No matter what he does, Jurgen is the ONLY story in town and then it'll be Xabi or whoever.

Oh, to have so much money, have so many bought trophies and be so immaterial :lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,564
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3517 on: Today at 11:08:38 am »
Imagine a player scoring five goals in a match then seeing the total indifference towards the achievement. Hollow and ultimately meaningless.  :boring
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 