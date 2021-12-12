« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

darragh85

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:13:05 pm
The headline i saw proclaimed it a witty response to journalist. Really have it all bought and paid for
Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:15:05 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:35:59 pm
https://twitter.com/theMadridZone/status/1759903665287008376


Hmmm...strangely absent on this list is the wealthiest club in the world that all sponsors pay so much to because they reach hearts of so many people. Strange indeed.

Im surprised their numbers arent goosed. Theyre below 74 mill, and are paid how much by Puma? Not a chance Puma are making a profit with the punk other numbers. Buts its all legit.
12C

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:31:36 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:56:21 pm
The guy's imo a functioning psychopath and propably all that nandrolone he took during his career didn't help with that.

Sted head
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:43:07 pm
I had a laugh the other day. An Abu Dhabi enabler online told me that there is no evidence at all that Abu Dhabi FC have been cheating.  :lmao

He also said that Liverpool and Man United are the real cheats because we fixed a match in 1915 to save United from relegation.  :lmao

Now I know the match fixing happened, but that's one incredibly deep barrel he had to scrape to find something on us. 1915.  :lmao
FiSh77

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:56:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:43:07 pm
I had a laugh the other day. An Abu Dhabi enabler online told me that there is no evidence at all that Abu Dhabi FC have been cheating.  :lmao

He also said that Liverpool and Man United are the real cheats because we fixed a match in 1915 to save United from relegation.  :lmao

Now I know the match fixing happened, but that's one incredibly deep barrel he had to scrape to find something on us. 1915.  :lmao

First I've ever heard of it, what the fuck were they thinking?

Fuckin' fuming here :lmao
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:11:53 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68355449

Asked a question about whether Haaland had been "determined to make an impact" against Brentford following some discussion in the media about his performance against Chelsea, Guardiola responded by saying he had "never" wanted to be a journalist.

When a reporter asked a further question about what was wrong with being a journalist, Pep replied: "I am a manager," he said. "My life is better than yours."


Pep - what a classy guy
What an absolute c*nt.

The journalist shouldve replied  At least my conscience is clear and Im not a dirty cheating c*nt.
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:11:55 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 02:13:05 pm
The headline i saw proclaimed it a witty response to journalist. Really have it all bought and paid for

Course. Imagine the response if Jurgen had said that.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:21:28 pm
The Sheikh needs to pay a few more brown envelopes me thinks.

https://twitter.com/Sportico/status/1760294550625792046

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm
Nice to see The Rock coming in at number 25. Will probably go higher after Wrestlemania.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:28:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:43:07 pm
I had a laugh the other day. An Abu Dhabi enabler online told me that there is no evidence at all that Abu Dhabi FC have been cheating.  :lmao

He also said that Liverpool and Man United are the real cheats because we fixed a match in 1915 to save United from relegation.  :lmao

Now I know the match fixing happened, but that's one incredibly deep barrel he had to scrape to find something on us. 1915.  :lmao

The players were all so bad at it, they got caught, as it was fucking obvious what was going on :lmao
Romford_Red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 03:59:01 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm
Nice to see The Rock coming in at number 25. Will probably go higher after Wrestlemania.

The price of jabronis is sky high at the mo.
Vinay

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:48:54 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:11:53 pm
What an absolute c*nt.

The journalist shouldve replied  At least my conscience is clear and Im not a dirty cheating c*nt.
To be fair, Pep's life is better than a journalist's. And in this case, journalists have been messing up.
Tobez

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:18:52 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:43:07 pm
I had a laugh the other day. An Abu Dhabi enabler online told me that there is no evidence at all that Abu Dhabi FC have been cheating.  :lmao

He also said that Liverpool and Man United are the real cheats because we fixed a match in 1915 to save United from relegation.  :lmao

Now I know the match fixing happened, but that's one incredibly deep barrel he had to scrape to find something on us. 1915.  :lmao

To be fair it's not like the country was facing any real problems in 1915.
mickl

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:19:02 pm
So this is the Manchester team with the half-empty pitch on their way to the championship.....
This is the team that with the 115 financial violations and federation backs etc has deprived us of 2 championships on point.
I may have drank a little but I'm fully aware of what I'm about to say....
Fuck the Federation and Manchester....
Good night..
#emptyhad
mickl

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm
^From Kostas Xenos^ one of our Greek friends.
Vegeta

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:25:29 pm
All journalists are c*nts; I'm going to actually support Pep on this fuck them, Klopp would agree.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 06:25:29 pm
All journalists are c*nts; I'm going to actually support Pep on this fuck them, Klopp would agree.
I wouldve bet 5K on you supporting Ped
Vegeta

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:58:21 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:28:27 pm
I wouldve bet 5K on you supporting Ped
Nah, Pep is a cheat. I'm pretty sure his players are doping as well. Nothing seems natural about them; they're the most robotic, boring set of players I have ever seen. I just hate all journalists in this country, complete c*nts.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:26:02 pm
Its Guardiola not Pep. Or Drugs Cheat or Sportswashed Wanker, or whateve you want to call him.

Only Pep on this forum is the one that is LFCs assistant manager.
I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:44:58 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 03:27:32 pm
Nice to see The Rock coming in at number 25. Will probably go higher after Wrestlemania.
If that's The Rock then who's at number 16?
BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:44:58 pm
If that's The Rock then who's at number 16?

Houston Texans
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:26:02 pm
Its Guardiola not Pep. Or Drugs Cheat or Sportswashed Wanker, or whateve you want to call him.

Only Pep on this forum is the one that is LFCs assistant manager.
Given his penchant for drug cheating, it's Ped Guardiola.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:48:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:47:04 pm
Given his penchant for drug cheating, it's Ped Guardiola.
The cheating c*nt should never be mentioned without reference to his cheating.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Ped is generally my go to name for the c*nt.
andy07

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm
Cheats manage 4 points and 2 goals from two home games, whilst we manage 6 points and 8 goals from one home and one away.  And all this with a full team sidelined.  Some things money cant buy.  Kids on the pitch and the bench and we still extend our lead.
Anthony

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:19:15 am
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68355449

Asked a question about whether Haaland had been "determined to make an impact" against Brentford following some discussion in the media about his performance against Chelsea, Guardiola responded by saying he had "never" wanted to be a journalist.



Well, that's obvious - unable to ask a searching question such as where has this money come from  and why is the traffic so bad every time we have a home game...
Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:02:07 am
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 02:19:15 am
Well, that's obvious - unable to ask a searching question such as where has this money come from  and why is the traffic so bad every time we have a home game...

We?

Youve been rumbled!
duvva 💅

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:47:37 am
DonkeyWan

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 11:57:37 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:43:07 pm
I had a laugh the other day. An Abu Dhabi enabler online told me that there is no evidence at all that Abu Dhabi FC have been cheating.  :lmao

He also said that Liverpool and Man United are the real cheats because we fixed a match in 1915 to save United from relegation.  :lmao

Now I know the match fixing happened, but that's one incredibly deep barrel he had to scrape to find something on us. 1915.  :lmao
Surely you pointed out that City have been caught tweice for cheating already and been fined £50m and £10m respectively?
Mahern

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:08:34 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:57:37 am
Surely you pointed out that City have been caught tweice for cheating already and been fined £50m and £10m respectively?

And also if we cheated once a year for every year since, they would still be ahead of us.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 12:45:28 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:57:37 am
Surely you pointed out that City have been caught tweice for cheating already and been fined £50m and £10m respectively?
Ah yes, but "no evidence" blah, blah, blah.... Then he disappeared. Not heard anything from him since.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:35:47 pm
It was more fun watching us last night than the whole of the last 10 years watching City
mattD

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:00:19 pm
Amongst the dire atmosphere, I saw all the empty seats again at the Etihad a couple of nights ago.

Similar to a tree in the forest falling, do Man City win the league if nobody sees it?
Red Ol

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:12:41 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:35:47 pm
It was more fun watching us last night than the whole of the last 10 years watching City


Yep. No fun whatsoever. Theyre  an unauthentic dull and soulless club, devoid of emotion and utterly boring to watch.


Romford_Red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:49:19 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:57:37 am
Surely you pointed out that City have been caught tweice for cheating already and been fined £50m and £10m respectively?

How many times?
Terry de Niro

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:51:10 pm
taylorb1991

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:32:09 pm
City fans have reached peak delusion levels. Someone actually took the time to write all of this out and believed all of this drivel as he wrote it whilst no doubt full of rage



    Bez said:
    We should contact the programme makers and ask for them to do an expose on the Premier League. Here is the link. I feel inclined to test their metal on this one.

    www.bbc.co.uk
    BBC One - Panorama - Contact Us
    contact us panorama
    www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

I'm saving this one for when we're cleared of all charges...

Dear BBC Panorama Team,

I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to you with a story suggestion that I believe warrants serious consideration for investigation by your esteemed program. As an avid follower of football and a concerned citizen, I urge the BBC Panorama team to explore the phenomenon of media bias and propaganda surrounding Manchester City Football Club and its impact on the wider footballing community.

In recent years, there has been growing evidence of a concerted effort by certain media outlets, particularly those associated with rival clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham, to discredit Manchester City Football Club through a relentless campaign of negative press and misinformation. This campaign, which I refer to as a "sportswashing media witch hunt," has had far-reaching implications for the club, its supporters, and the integrity of the sport itself.

The narrative propagated by these outlets portrays Manchester City as cheats and frauds, with the aim of influencing Premier League organizations and football fans across the country. This concerted effort, spearheaded by a cartel of clubs seeking to maintain their dominance, has created a toxic atmosphere of hostility and mistrust within the footballing community.

What is particularly troubling is the apparent collusion between certain media figures, ex-footballers, and representatives of rival clubs to perpetuate this narrative. Presenters and commentators affiliated with these clubs have utilized their platforms to disseminate biased views and unfounded allegations against Manchester City, further fuelling the campaign of misinformation.

Furthermore, there are concerns regarding the potential influence of former executives of rival clubs in key positions within the Premier League, which may have led to decisions and policies that unfairly target Manchester City. The implementation of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, for example, has raised serious questions about the integrity and fairness of the governing bodies entrusted with upholding the principles of the game.

I believe that a thorough investigation by the BBC Panorama team could shed light on these allegations and uncover any instances of media manipulation, institutional bias, or conflicts of interest within the footballing establishment. It is essential that the truth be exposed and that justice prevails, not only for the sake of Manchester City Football Club but for the integrity of football as a whole.

Thank you for considering this story suggestion. I am confident that the BBC Panorama team will approach this investigation with the professionalism and integrity that it deserves.

Yours sincerely,
