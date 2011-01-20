Was out with a mate yesterday watching these in a pub. He told me his nephew was at the game after he and 50 other kids in his school won tickets to it. All part of the illusion.



His nephew is a massive red so I assume he enjoyed it.



I went to our game there last year with Asahi as they sponsor the bars there and we were surrounded by schoolkids on days out. Never seen so many people walking in and out, barely paying attention and stuffing buckets of chicken nuggets into their faces!