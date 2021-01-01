« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 232150 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3320 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm »
Seen second division teams in Turkey and Croatia get better welcomes than that. Such a fake club, can the book please be thrown at them already so we don't have to endure their bullshit any longer
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3321 on: Yesterday at 10:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:31:04 pm
;D I'm surprised they still do it,that announcer is still like then the only one making 'The Noise' haha

Yep and he thinks he's a celebrity aswell. I cringe everytime i see the prick.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3322 on: Yesterday at 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm
Maybe the return of CL football affected their performance today. That competition will be key.

Was saying this to friends during the game. I think having to go away and play their first XI in midweek affected City today. And they're even used to competing on multiple fronts simultaneously, as opposed to this Arsenal side, who have never had to juggle two equally important competitions in the business end of a season. Let's see them maintain their levels when the good players all suddenly have to play midweek and their opponents don't.

We've gotten screwed by injuries, but the lack of CL is definitely an advantage for us. We have to rotate in the Europa and go all out for the PL.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3323 on: Yesterday at 11:12:03 pm »
Does that Rodri ever score goals that arent deflections? Annoying as fuck
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3324 on: Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm »
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3325 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm »
Thoughts on Doku?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3326 on: Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
They haven't improved or changed... yet still persevere... from when they were doing it back in 2018 - for the Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd leg knockout match vs us...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339817.msg15973563#msg15973563

'City fans welcome their bus... https://streamable.com/e8dti

Announcer: "Pep said we need your support! It starts now! So please make some noise... Manchester City!" cue a couple of claps and a cheer.'


;D


Obligatory Ray Von clip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM</a>
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3327 on: Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.

Cuz he plays for a cheating little no mark club
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3328 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
That is so embarrassing.  :-[
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3329 on: Yesterday at 11:51:37 pm »
Hoo-Ray!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3330 on: Yesterday at 11:51:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?

Zero end product and has already been sussed out by most defenders.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3331 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
Wow - that is genuinely embarassing. The segregated fans, the 'Shabba' DJ from Phoenix nights, and about as much atmosphere as a funeral (like in their stadium they can't even fill).

Plastic club, plastic fans, plastic DJ, and a never ending stream of cringewothy, manufactured plastic fakery. Everything they try to do for PR or hype is under shit.

I hope their downfall is as long, drawn out, shameful and public as Donald Trumps continues to be.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3332 on: Today at 12:04:57 am »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3333 on: Today at 12:12:54 am »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
I remember them as a proper club with Lee, Bell, Summerbee, and Co.
I respected them then.
Now, just a massive shit stain.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3334 on: Today at 12:22:09 am »
"And the crowd goes mild" wins the comments. :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3335 on: Today at 12:31:05 am »
It's so toe curlingly cringey I've just put me back out
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3336 on: Today at 12:33:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:47:23 pm
Obligatory Ray Von clip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM</a>

;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 12:36:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?

Really talented and exciting at first but has just been Pepped. It is like watching Sane.

You can see he is desperate to take his man on but basically, he isn't allowed to do so.

Ped's wingers are just there to create width and create space for their midfield runners to get down the side of the centre backs and then pull the ball back.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3338 on: Today at 12:44:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?
Fancy dribbles but ultimately no end product.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3339 on: Today at 01:23:38 am »
Glad to see them drop points. We now have our noses in front, even if they win their game in hand as expected.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3340 on: Today at 02:30:30 am »
when the fuck are these charges going to come out.

i am sick of people saying city will come strong and do this and that.

they having fucking cheated.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3341 on: Today at 02:57:29 am »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3342 on: Today at 03:01:38 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 02:57:29 am
Lets make some noise..



https://x.com/z7afc__/status/1758946773085601929?s=20



fucking hell embarrassing or what and they didn't even listen to the dopey fucker.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3343 on: Today at 08:33:41 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:42:40 pm
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.
5K on him getting player of the season?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 08:56:03 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 02:57:29 am
Lets make some noise..



https://x.com/z7afc__/status/1758946773085601929?s=20




One of the comments:

More excitement at my divorce ffs

