« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 231129 times)

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3320 on: Today at 10:41:15 pm »
Seen second division teams in Turkey and Croatia get better welcomes than that. Such a fake club, can the book please be thrown at them already so we don't have to endure their bullshit any longer
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3321 on: Today at 10:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 10:31:04 pm
;D I'm surprised they still do it,that announcer is still like then the only one making 'The Noise' haha

Yep and he thinks he's a celebrity aswell. I cringe everytime i see the prick.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3322 on: Today at 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:23:10 pm
Maybe the return of CL football affected their performance today. That competition will be key.

Was saying this to friends during the game. I think having to go away and play their first XI in midweek affected City today. And they're even used to competing on multiple fronts simultaneously, as opposed to this Arsenal side, who have never had to juggle two equally important competitions in the business end of a season. Let's see them maintain their levels when the good players all suddenly have to play midweek and their opponents don't.

We've gotten screwed by injuries, but the lack of CL is definitely an advantage for us. We have to rotate in the Europa and go all out for the PL.
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,907
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 11:12:03 pm »
Does that Rodri ever score goals that arent deflections? Annoying as fuck
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3324 on: Today at 11:42:40 pm »
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,746
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3325 on: Today at 11:44:57 pm »
Thoughts on Doku?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,698
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3326 on: Today at 11:47:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:27:46 pm
They haven't improved or changed... yet still persevere... from when they were doing it back in 2018 - for the Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd leg knockout match vs us...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339817.msg15973563#msg15973563

'City fans welcome their bus... https://streamable.com/e8dti

Announcer: "Pep said we need your support! It starts now! So please make some noise... Manchester City!" cue a couple of claps and a cheer.'


;D


Obligatory Ray Von clip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM</a>
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3327 on: Today at 11:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 11:42:40 pm
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.

Cuz he plays for a cheating little no mark club
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,447
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3328 on: Today at 11:50:27 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
That is so embarrassing.  :-[
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,568
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3329 on: Today at 11:51:37 pm »
Hoo-Ray!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3330 on: Today at 11:51:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?

Zero end product and has already been sussed out by most defenders.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 