Had to nip out earlier to pick my youngest up, and had R5L on, the 606 phone in thing.



Apparently an earlier caller was a red saying Liverpool don't get the respect they deserve. From what I can gather, Sutton agreed with them



What I heard was an Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project fan. She came on ranting, having digs about us only winning one league title in years but the media are obsessed with us (not sure which media... even our own city's newspaper seems more devoted to our lowly neighbours, and Radio Merseyside deffo does with it's blue mafia), and that the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project and 'Pep' don't get anything like enough respect.



Sadly, neither Sutton nor Savage pointed out that they're the recipient of dirty money from a dictatorship and facing 115 charges of cheating. But they did toy with her a little.



Abu Dhabi fans - all of them, with zero exception - seem to have zero self-awareness.