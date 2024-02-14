« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 11:40:17 am
Quote from: JRed on February 14, 2024, 11:22:25 am
This is the whole reason for their cheating tho. They didnt want to compete, they dont want competition. They could easily have become a competitive club without cheating. They just wanted to destroy all sense of competition so they could not be challenged. Otherwise they wouldnt have cheated on the scale they have done.

Its like being on football manager or pes back in the day with unlimited money it gets so boring after a while
JFT 97

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 11:45:24 am
Quote from: lfc_col on February 14, 2024, 11:40:17 am
Its like being on football manager or pes back in the day with unlimited money it gets so boring after a while

I dunno, I'm not sure that's the case.  If we'd been bought by the Norwegians, FFP wasn't a thing and we were spending more money than any other team, had two squads and were pissing the league every season and winning everything in sight, I don't think there'd be many Liverpool fans saying it's boring.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 11:48:36 am
That's because we can enjoy a pint of real beer after the game with people that aren't CGI replicas of ourselves.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 11:50:25 am
Quote from: GreatEx on February 14, 2024, 11:48:36 am
That's because we can enjoy a pint of real beer after the game with people that aren't CGI replicas of ourselves.

Fair point.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 12:43:27 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on February 14, 2024, 11:48:36 am
That's because we can enjoy a pint of real beer after the game with people that aren't CGI replicas of ourselves.

Id cringe seeing myself dancing once, let alone multiple times.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 02:20:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2024, 09:49:14 am
Thats 11 wins in a row I think.

How fucking dull.
Completely 100% dull as dishwater. Boring. Tedious. Sleep-inducing. Uninteresting. Sterile. Unemotional.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 02:43:21 pm
I'd like to see the TV numbers of these by TNT, us and United with our huge fanbase and non fans tuning hoping to see us get beat will be much higher.

So much apathy towards them, everyone knows they're cheats but the Football they play is so sterile, predictable and regimented.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 03:47:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 14, 2024, 11:45:24 am
I dunno, I'm not sure that's the case.  If we'd been bought by the Norwegians, FFP wasn't a thing and we were spending more money than any other team, had two squads and were pissing the league every season and winning everything in sight, I don't think there'd be many Liverpool fans saying it's boring.


I'll be honest with you, when we were at our very best, early 80s, it did get a bit boring. As you did not see live games unless you went to the match, you mainly only saw home games and we were pretty invincible at Anfield, we went 85 home games without getting beaten 1978-81 getting beaten by Leicester at home and having to win the EC to qualify made 80-81 more exciting. Often ended up having a good chat on the kop some games once we were 3 goals ahead.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 04:00:14 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 14, 2024, 03:47:28 pm

I'll be honest with you, when we were at our very best, early 80s, it did get a bit boring. As you did not see live games unless you went to the match, you mainly only saw home games and we were pretty invincible at Anfield, we went 85 home games without getting beaten 1978-81 getting beaten by Leicester at home and having to win the EC to qualify made 80-81 more exciting. Often ended up having a good chat on the kop some games once we were 3 goals ahead.
Didnt we concede like 15 or 16 goals total in 78. But it wasnt boring as I remember it. 😁
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 04:01:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 14, 2024, 02:20:21 pm
Completely 100% dull as dishwater. Boring. Tedious. Sleep-inducing. Uninteresting. Sterile. Unemotional.

The stats are always hysterical, too. Shit like 30 shots to 2, 80% posession, it's literally like cheating in a computer game, and as always, eventually you get bored to death of it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 04:12:27 pm
I cant stand them and all that they represent. Every player that plays for them. The worry is other than us and arsenal who is going to give them a game.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 04:23:07 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftqV4IhwpIg

Someone sent me this video earlier, absolute brainwashed drivel as you'd expect from a City fan and I'm surprised Jordan didn't lay into him more. I immediately knew who this crackpot was when I saw the name, I've had the misfortune of engaging with him on Twitter before and he gets very, very angry and abusive if you say anything critical about City.


https://twitter.com/Saladabap
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 04:54:35 pm
There is City fan account at X, I say City because he claims be a Bristol City fan who's interested in Football finance as he replied to me last week.

His X profile has some random Bristol City post pinned, all his Tweets and replies are defending the Cheats in every post.

Just always butts in in discussions about them cheating.

He must try harder to hide his true allegiance. ?? ::)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 07:17:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on February 14, 2024, 02:20:21 pm
Completely 100% dull as dishwater. Boring. Tedious. Sleep-inducing. Uninteresting. Sterile. Unemotional.

I needed over 3.5 goals in the game last night against Copenhagen last night. 3 goals before halftime. Tried to watch a stream of the 2nd half but thought it was glitching and showing the same action over and over again. Then realised it was the actual game, it was like watching painting by numbers.

You just knew where the ball was going three or four passes before it occurred. There was no invention, no trickery, no flair just the same attacking patterns over and over again. It was just like watching Nadal on clay. They just repeated the same attacks over and over again. 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 14, 2024, 08:50:04 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 14, 2024, 02:43:21 pm
I'd like to see the TV numbers of these by TNT, us and United with our huge fanbase and non fans tuning hoping to see us get beat will be much higher.

So much apathy towards them, everyone knows they're cheats but the Football they play is so sterile, predictable and regimented.

I think the final last season had about 5m compared to 12m for ours the previous season
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 15, 2024, 01:34:37 pm
Quote from: vblfc on February 14, 2024, 04:00:14 pm
Didnt we concede like 15 or 16 goals total in 78. But it wasnt boring as I remember it. 😁


It was great really, but not as exciting as the early 70s and Keegan and Toshack, it was just some games where teams came for the draw and went away after a 1-0 (Middlesbrough especially), and those 1-0's were one way traffic really. I think we conceded 14 goals and scored 80+, there was more of an air off inevitability about it than these days but we were by no means certain of winning things, just at home really during that time.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 15, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Remember John Bond (was it?) Norwich manager calling us boring as he stormed out of their ground after we beat them 0-3.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 15, 2024, 04:26:15 pm
Quote from: vblfc on February 14, 2024, 04:00:14 pm
Didnt we concede like 15 or 16 goals total in 78. But it wasnt boring as I remember it. 😁
Some season, that.

1978/79 - Conceded only 16 goals in a 42 game league season. Only 4 goals conceded at Anfield. 28 clean sheets.

It just goes to show the difference between being organically grown, non-cheating champions and what we are witnessing today. Liverpool won the league that season by 8 points over an excellent Forest side. Our goal difference was +69 to Forest's +35. We also drew 8 and lost 4 times. Now, lose a couple or draw a few and your title hopes are pretty much toast. In contrast, Forest in second drew 18 and lost 3. They/we were two of the greatest sides in English football history.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 15, 2024, 04:28:46 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 15, 2024, 03:40:06 pm
Remember John Bond (was it?) Norwich manager calling us boring as he stormed out of their ground after we beat them 0-3.
I remember loads in the game and the media bleating on back then how other teams should have a chance to win stuff because Liverpool being the best and lifting trophies was ''boring''.

God only knows what they'd have made of the tedious non-event the game has become these days because of the Abu Dhabi 115s and their rampant cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 15, 2024, 07:33:12 pm
There's no soul. It's not real. With all the goals, wins and trophies, they can't even kid their own fanbase, hence all the empty seats. It's a sham.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
February 15, 2024, 07:40:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 15, 2024, 04:28:46 pm
I remember loads in the game and the media bleating on back then how other teams should have a chance to win stuff because Liverpool being the best and lifting trophies was ''boring''.

God only knows what they'd have made of the tedious non-event the game has become these days because of the Abu Dhabi 115s and their rampant cheating.

We were winning fair and square without financial doping, so of course we loved it, even if nobody else did. If you play a game in cheat mode it can become boring real fast, which is why even City fans aren't arsed when their club wins something.

I've said it before, but it's worth repeating: their only enjoyment from winning is knowing they have deprived another club who was worth the trophy - and to rub United's face in it. Imagine how twitchy United's arse will get when Abu Dhabi win a second CL?

All they have to revel in is the notoriety at this point. They're pantomime villains.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:42:27 pm
City have got a really tough March, if they're still top at the end of that month then I think they win the league, otherwise I reckon it's ours.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:45:35 pm
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
City have got a really tough March, if they're still top at the end of that month then I think they win the league, otherwise I reckon it's ours.

They need to get top spot first.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:46:20 pm
Imagine Darwin missing those sitters haaland missed, youd never hear the end of it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:46:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:45:35 pm
They need to get top spot first.

Yeah. Bit mad discounting Arsenal too given their current form.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:55:09 pm

Another sell out at the Etihad today vs Chelsea...





^ from https://twitter.com/mcfc_m14/status/1758920203671310501 (City fan)






Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:57:11 pm
They definitely need to expand the stadium.
Every one of them empty seats was being sponsored for £1m by the employees of the month of fake bitcoin companies.

Biggest club in the world dont you know.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:05:30 pm
Maybe they can fill those empty seats with Rodris tears.

What a bellend.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:17:41 pm
Haaland ain;t ever scoring a goal like Darwin did today.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:23:10 pm
Maybe the return of CL football affected their performance today. That competition will be key.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:46:48 pm
Had to nip out earlier to pick my youngest up, and had R5L on, the 606 phone in thing.

Apparently an earlier caller was a red saying Liverpool don't get the respect they deserve. From what I can gather, Sutton agreed with them

What I heard was an Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project fan. She came on ranting, having digs about us only winning one league title in years but the media are obsessed with us (not sure which media... even our own city's newspaper seems more devoted to our lowly neighbours, and Radio Merseyside deffo does with it's blue mafia), and that the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project and 'Pep' don't get anything like enough respect.

Sadly, neither Sutton nor Savage pointed out that they're the recipient of dirty money from a dictatorship and facing 115 charges of cheating. But they did toy with her a little.

Abu Dhabi fans - all of them, with zero exception - seem to have zero self-awareness.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:54:00 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
Is this the best they can do ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 09:59:33 pm
Phoenix nights
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:03:53 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop

They had to hire a DJ to shout 'make some noise for XXX' every 2 seconds and the few there were still quiet as mouses  ;D

So embarrassing it was fascinating,like the Etisalat ad.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:14:46 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop


What an atmosphere  :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:20:23 pm
Really hope they keep playing Doku he's so frustrating to watch.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 10:23:50 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop

Why is curly watts doing them announcements 
