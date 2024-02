I dunno, I'm not sure that's the case. If we'd been bought by the Norwegians, FFP wasn't a thing and we were spending more money than any other team, had two squads and were pissing the league every season and winning everything in sight, I don't think there'd be many Liverpool fans saying it's boring.



I'll be honest with you, when we were at our very best, early 80s, it did get a bit boring. As you did not see live games unless you went to the match, you mainly only saw home games and we were pretty invincible at Anfield, we went 85 home games without getting beaten 1978-81 getting beaten by Leicester at home and having to win the EC to qualify made 80-81 more exciting. Often ended up having a good chat on the kop some games once we were 3 goals ahead.