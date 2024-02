Fuck singing or chanting about the opposition, that's for fucking losers from the championship and one of our biggest moans about other fans singing about us instead of supporting their own.



We're better than that, always have been and always should be.



"Show them the way to go home" is the only acceptable piss take needed!



I disagree. There's a lot at stake here, & supporters from all over need to make their voices heard so the relevant authorities know that football fans in general are unhappy with the way that the likes of City & Chelsea have been cheating the system for years. It's all very well taking the moral high-ground, but that'll do fuck all in the long run. We Liverpool fans have been trendsetters for decades when it comes to the terraces. Where we go, others tend to follow & replicate. Someone needs to start the fire.