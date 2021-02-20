City's next 4 PL fixtures before they come to Anfield:



Chelsea (h)

Brentford (h)

Bournemouth (a)

Man Utd (h)



Our next 3 PL fixtures before they come to Anfield:



Brentford (a)

Luton (h)

Forest (a)



Although all look winnable games on paper, we have to believe they are capable of slipping up. They've won the last 10 games in all competitions. They have 15 PL games left - they are not winning every game, no chance.



I genuinely believe they will drop points in one of the next 4 PL games. If we can manage to win our 3, then we'd be at least 1 point ahead of them going into the game at Anfield - a win would be massive psychologically for them as they would have therefore dropped points in 2/5 PL games.



We're the underdogs and every game is going to feel like a cup final from now on. I just hope these cheating c*nts somehow bottle it.