Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 09:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:52:27 pm
the indifference of PL fans (and much of its media) is quite maddening.  People just dont care, despite it being so detrimental to the clubs they claim to support.

Compare and contrast to how fans of rival teams have all got together in Germany the last few weeks to arrange protests at all games against the league. Its amazing to see, and draws so much attention, especially as it delays games from starting.  No one who follows it or watches it can ignore it.
So, as we always do we fight. In anyway we can.
15/4/89 never forgotten.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 09:59:11 pm »
City's next 4 PL fixtures before they come to Anfield:

Chelsea (h)
Brentford (h)
Bournemouth (a)
Man Utd (h)

Our next 3 PL fixtures before they come to Anfield:

Brentford (a)
Luton (h)
Forest (a)

Although all look winnable games on paper, we have to believe they are capable of slipping up. They've won the last 10 games in all competitions. They have 15 PL games left - they are not winning every game, no chance.

I genuinely believe they will drop points in one of the next 4 PL games. If we can manage to win our 3, then we'd be at least 1 point ahead of them going into the game at Anfield - a win would be massive psychologically for them as they would have therefore dropped points in 2/5 PL games.

We're the underdogs and every game is going to feel like a cup final from now on. I just hope these cheating c*nts somehow bottle it.
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 09:59:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
raises the obvious question - would any "Man City Cheats" banners even get shown on TV?  my guess is no way in hell.

They should be all over the ground can't stop it then can they
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
raises the obvious question - would any "Man City Cheats" banners even get shown on TV?  my guess is no way in hell.

The City fans were singing 'You cheating bastards, you know what you are' to the Everton fans at Goodison a few weeks ago. Be great to hear 50,000 Liverpool fans singing that when they come to Anfield next month. Only it would be sung with conviction & not tongue-in-cheek.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 10:02:01 pm »
I'd sooner we concentrated on the game rather than this. It could be distracting, the best answer to them is to beat them to the title.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Ah, so its superpower now.
Thought it was good old corruption.

Syringes full of superpower.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:46:34 pm
Ah, so its superpower now.
Thought it was good old corruption.
Which is a superpower only a few possess in that quantity.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm »
SuperPed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
raises the obvious question - would any "Man City Cheats" banners even get shown on TV?  my guess is no way in hell.
It depends on whether or not it's in the camera's view.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 11:34:53 pm »
Proven cheats, just no convicted. Yet.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3210 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm
The City fans were singing 'You cheating bastards, you know what you are' to the Everton fans at Goodison a few weeks ago. Be great to hear 50,000 Liverpool fans singing that when they come to Anfield next month. Only it would be sung with conviction & not tongue-in-cheek.
my thoughts exactly. Weaponise it. The eyes of the world are on this match. If some attention can be thrown on there cheating (should have been done years before) lets do it.
It doesnt interfere with the match. If anything it puts light on there team, built on oil.


Fuck them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 09:24:33 am »
Every game played against these cheats should be boycotted by fans but as that wont happen , at the very least the proper fans in the crowd should be pointing out that everyone knows they are cheating c*nts.

I know we get a lot of bluelooners who lurk on here so I have a question for them.
Ive seen lots of comments online about the Silverlake investment in Abu Dhabi FC as some kind of proof that they dont have related sponsorship / investments from their ruling family from Abu Dhabi.
You do all know that your owners invested £2B in Silverlake, dont you?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 10:16:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
raises the obvious question - would any "Man City Cheats" banners even get shown on TV?  my guess is no way in hell.

Maybe 115 FC would work?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS on Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm
my thoughts exactly. Weaponise it. The eyes of the world are on this match. If some attention can be thrown on there cheating (should have been done years before) lets do it.
It doesnt interfere with the match. If anything it puts light on there team, built on oil.


Fuck them.

Do we want this title or not? We need to be a hundred per cent behind the players on what will be the most crucial game of the season; it's not up to us to be throwing the attention on, the football world already knows about their cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 10:42:38 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 10:16:01 am
Maybe 115 FC would work?

Or a chant

I quite like

You only win when youre cheating

To the tune of

You only sing when youre winning
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 10:45:57 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:38:20 am
Do we want this title or not? We need to be a hundred per cent behind the players on what will be the most crucial game of the season; it's not up to us to be throwing the attention on, the football world already knows about their cheating.

Erm, why not do both? Pretty sure the players themselves must be pissed off with knowing theyve missed out on titles because of Citys cheating.

Whipping the crowd up against these is not going to be detrimental to the teams performance. and its not like we wouldnt be singing the usual repertoire as well
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 10:46:08 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:42:38 am
Or a chant

I quite like

You only win when youre cheating

To the tune of

You only sing when youre winning

115 to the chant of 'she was only 16'.  One for the oldies there  ;)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 10:45:57 am
Erm, why not do both? Pretty sure the players themselves must be pissed off with knowing theyve missed out on titles because of Citys cheating.

Whipping the crowd up against these is not going to be detrimental to the teams performance. and its not like we wouldnt be singing the usual repertoire as well

Because I imagine the manager will want us to get behind our players not the cheats. It's not as though it was will make one bit of difference anyway.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:42:38 am
Or a chant

I quite like

You only win when youre cheating

To the tune of

You only sing when youre winning

I'd prefer Anfield to sing

Blue loons,
You cheated right from the start
Without any history of your own
Blue loons.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 11:02:49 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:24:33 am
Every game played against these cheats should be boycotted by fans but as that wont happen , at the very least the proper fans in the crowd should be pointing out that everyone knows they are cheating c*nts.

I know we get a lot of bluelooners who lurk on here so I have a question for them.
Ive seen lots of comments online about the Silverlake investment in Abu Dhabi FC as some kind of proof that they dont have related sponsorship / investments from their ruling family from Abu Dhabi.
You do all know that your owners invested £2B in Silverlake, dont you?

Any time I have an argument with a City fan I bring that investment in Silverlake up, they never have a good answer for it. Easier to keep burying their heads in the blood stained sand than admit the obvious.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 11:47:55 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:48:18 am
Because I imagine the manager will want us to get behind our players not the cheats. It's not as though it was will make one bit of difference anyway.

Yep, for that game, it's got to be about us, not them. Their fans don't care, the media don't care, the players know when they get paid what's going on and they don't care, the whole club is rotten to the core. Utd fans will be praying ADFC win so we don't get No 20, the shite want us to lose, everyone else just hates Liverpool. If the rest ofvthe league gave a damn, they'd be protesting, but they don't, so sod them, we'll back our team and they can drown for all I care.

Taking my two to the game, we've moved an operation my youngest requires so he doesn't miss this, we'll be 100% behind the team, ADFC can get stuffed
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 11:02:49 am
Any time I have an argument with a City fan I bring that investment in Silverlake up, they never have a good answer for it. Easier to keep burying their heads in the blood stained sand than admit the obvious.



All the city fans I know twist themselves in knots trying to excuse this lot, it's like Stockholm Syndrome with them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:24:33 am
Every game played against these cheats should be boycotted by fans but as that wont happen , at the very least the proper fans in the crowd should be pointing out that everyone knows they are cheating c*nts.

I know we get a lot of bluelooners who lurk on here so I have a question for them.
Ive seen lots of comments online about the Silverlake investment in Abu Dhabi FC as some kind of proof that they dont have related sponsorship / investments from their ruling family from Abu Dhabi.
You do all know that your owners invested £2B in Silverlake, dont you?


Bit like Saudi making a massive investment in Boehly's fund just before he bought Chelsea. Pure coincidence. Then Chelsea selling players to the Saudi league for massive transfer fees.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm »
Fuck singing or chanting about the opposition, that's for fucking losers from the championship and one of our biggest moans about other fans singing about us instead of supporting their own.

We're better than that, always have been and always should be. 

"Show them the way to go home" is the only acceptable piss take needed!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 11:02:49 am
Any time I have an argument with a City fan I bring that investment in Silverlake up, they never have a good answer for it. Easier to keep burying their heads in the blood stained sand than admit the obvious.



Majority (if not all) wont care.  I base that on a conversation I had with a work colleague whos a die hard Chelsea fan.  A couple of years ago after Roman was forced out as per Ukraine war, he effectively said but look at the success he brought us(Chelsea). He said he recalled in the 80s when he was at school while his mates were looking forward to the likes of Liverpool v MU, he had to look forward to Chelsea playing the likes of Grimsby in the lower leagues.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 03:02:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:54:19 pm
Fuck singing or chanting about the opposition, that's for fucking losers from the championship and one of our biggest moans about other fans singing about us instead of supporting their own.

We're better than that, always have been and always should be. 

"Show them the way to go home" is the only acceptable piss take needed!
well said debs.
