It's not as simple as that though is it? For one thing the money gap is too big and it's needs re-distributing better. If you give those clubs a fighting chance to at least be able to challenge for a place in Europe, their attitudes will change soon enough. Too many of them have no chance at all, it's why there is such a gap between those coming up into the Premier League and the teams already there.
I know where you are coming from, but allowing the Sportswashers free reign gives them even less of a chance to challenge for a place in Europe.
They are happy to have obstacles to the "big clubs" even though they're obstacles to themselves as well. It's cutting off their nose to spite their face.
I had a look back over the last ten seasons and imagined a world where City were properly restricted and not a permanent fixture at the top of the table.
If they hadn't been in a place for Europe in any given season, here are the teams that would have potentially benefited from finishing one place higher (either by qualifying for Europe, qualifying for a better comp, or skipping qualifying rounds):
Aston Villa, Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, Everton, Southampton, Swansea, Burnley,
(as well as Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man United)
If Newcastle and City had both finished outside of Europe last season, you could have added Brentford to that list as well.