This talk of taking the PL to court over the latest ruling is infuriating. The rule change was put to a vote and it's met the criteria, but because City dont like the outcome they threaten legal action. Clearly they are rattled as sponsorship by ABU Dhabi businesses is central to how they operate.Their inability to comply, to cooperate is maddening. They act like they are above the rules and should be accounted for more than 5% of the voice in the league.Self sponsorship should be outright banned anyways. The owner of your club should not be able to sponsor the club with his affiliated business, and given City are state owned by a country that nationalizes industry, the system is there to be gamed, and they have.Does any other manager have an 'army of lawyers' fighting for every advantage to enjoy that is not possible at other clubs?One of my biggest Klopp criticisms, he his healthy relationship with Pep. When Wenger and Ferguson were going at it, late 1990's early 2000's, they hated each other, but at least it was a fair fight. Klopp has been competing against a sprinter with chemicals in his veins and is nice about it. Pep is doped up and Klopp blood stream is clean, and Klopp is nice about it.I dont even like Arteta being nice about Pep, I understand they have a relationship and he was the assistant at City, but Pep and City should be delegitimized by the rest of the league. Blank Pep on the handshake and call him out. If City want to sue the PL even through the PL clubs voted a certain way, why should the rest of the league treat them in good faith?