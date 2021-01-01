« previous next »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
We obviously had the benefit of our history as we climbed back up to the top under FSG, but all that would mean is that it would need more patience from those looking to do likewise and without the market being distorted quite so much the time period wouldn't be excessive. The ironic thing with all City's cheating is that if their owners had taken their time and spent as much as they were allowed within the rules, they would have got to a position similar to where they are now and it would have been mostly earned on their own merits and they would not be facing the loss of everything they cheated to get either.
I agree that it would be easier without sportwashers having a free rein as the current rules are tighter.

People might say it's due to the club's pull but it took us a very long time to get to where we are to day. Remember that we only won a solitary in their first 9 years.

Now, we'll have a 60k crowd at Anfield for the first time in decades and we're the club with most shirt sales in world football (during a poor season last year).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Funny seeing all the City fans online blaming the cartel because they cant keep up with the best run club in the world.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:24:12 pm
Funny seeing all the City fans online blaming the cartel because they cant keep up with the best run club in the world.

Absolutely pathetic fanbase.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:35:27 pm
It's not as simple as that though is it? For one thing the money gap is too big and it's needs re-distributing better. If you give those clubs a fighting chance to at least be able to challenge for a place in Europe, their attitudes will change soon enough. Too many of them have no chance at all, it's why there is such a gap between those coming up into the Premier League and the teams already there.

I know where you are coming from, but allowing the Sportswashers free reign gives them even less of a chance to challenge for a place in Europe.
They are happy to have obstacles to the "big clubs" even though they're obstacles to themselves as well. It's cutting off their nose to spite their face.


I had a look back over the last ten seasons and imagined a world where City were properly restricted and not a permanent fixture at the top of the table.
If they hadn't been in a place for Europe in any given season, here are the teams that would have potentially benefited from finishing one place higher (either by qualifying for Europe, qualifying for a better comp, or skipping qualifying rounds):

Aston Villa, Leicester, West Ham, Wolves, Everton, Southampton, Swansea, Burnley, 
(as well as Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man United)

If Newcastle and City had both finished outside of Europe last season, you could have added Brentford to that list as well.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm
Do you think it's healthy though, that it's all about just a few clubs? I don't think it is, the gap is too big between the biggest and everyone else. If we really want a more competitive league than I do think there needs to be some changes, it shouldn't just be about three clubs. Look at the leagues before, other clubs could dream about competing in football now it's all about just staying in the Premier League.

What I'm saying is that these small clubs who keep their heads down and say nothing about ADFC, as it doesn't affect them, need to be made to understand that it affects the clubs that bring in the money that they get from SKY, TNT etc, so if these clubs say fuck this we're off, then the league loses the TV money and they suddenly lose over £100 million a season and go under. Don'tbite the hand that feeds. These small clubs have more spending power than most clubs in Europe and that's off the back of the big 3, none of the players at Brighton for example would be there without them having the big money they get from the PL, so they need to grow a set and help nail ADFC and keep the Saudis in check

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:22:18 pm
I agree that it would be easier without sportwashers having a free rein as the current rules are tighter.

People might say it's due to the club's pull but it took us a very long time to get to where we are to day. Remember that we only won a solitary in their first 9 years.

Now, we'll have a 60k crowd at Anfield for the first time in decades and we're the club with most shirt sales in world football (during a poor season last year).

Thats only down to not having the capacity, the ST waiting list is at least 20k, I've moved 5,000 places in 21 years, I'm in the 3,000's (might be 2,000's now)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:50:56 pm
What I'm saying is that these small clubs who keep their heads down and say nothing about ADFC, as it doesn't affect them, need to be made to understand that it affects the clubs that bring in the money that they get from SKY, TNT etc, so if these clubs say fuck this we're off, then the league loses the TV money and they suddenly lose over £100 million a season and go under. Don'tbite the hand that feeds. These small clubs have more spending power than most clubs in Europe and that's off the back of the big 3, none of the players at Brighton for example would be there without them having the big money they get from the PL, so they need to grow a set and help nail ADFC and keep the Saudis in check
I refuse to believe they don't already completely understand all that. they all employ finance people. it's not rocket science.

but for some reason they just shrug and let it continue, in some kind of denial about the risk they're taking with their own long-term well-being.

or maybe they are simply as thick as pigshit, or don't give a crap about the game or their own long-term viability as long as the cash machine keeps rolling right now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm
I refuse to believe they don't already completely understand all that. they all employ finance people. it's not rocket science.

but for some reason they just shrug and let it continue, in some kind of denial about the risk they're taking with their own long-term well-being.

or maybe they are simply as thick as pigshit, or don't give a crap about the game or their own long-term viability as long as the cash machine keeps rolling right now.

Its this - like the Tories only care about making what they can now, club owners are the same.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
I can't affect anyone and I can't influence anyone.

But I have a ST and I will not sell that seat on or sell it.

I'll take the hit to call them fucking cheating inbred cheating c*nts.

Imagine if Anfield were empty

What a message.

But it'll be fucking chocka
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:53:50 pm
Thats only down to not having the capacity, the ST waiting list is at least 20k, I've moved 5,000 places in 21 years, I'm in the 3,000's (might be 2,000's now)
We'll sell out an 80k stadium easily.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm
Absolutely pathetic fanbase.

70% of these fans didn't excist until 2012.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:14:19 pm
I take all your points, but football demoralises me at the moment, as right across Europe it's the same teams competing or here or Germany usually just one team winning. Football should be about having a bloody dream, whoever you happen to be.
I feel the same. Football used to be an escape from the stress of everyday shite. Win or lose you could forget about things and watch the footie. Now football is mostly as shit as everything else.
I think there should be a limit on how many professional players a club can have. Say, a 25 man squad and thats your lot. If you get injuries you play the kids. The biggest thing that stops smaller clubs being competitive is the big clubs buying up players they dont need. If they werent allowed to then these better players would filter down the league, rather than being stockpiled and sitting on their arses.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
I feel the same. Football used to be an escape from the stress of everyday shite. Win or lose you could forget about things and watch the footie. Now football is mostly as shit as everything else.
I think there should be a limit on how many professional players a club can have. Say, a 25 man squad and thats your lot. If you get injuries you play the kids. The biggest thing that stops smaller clubs being competitive is the big clubs buying up players they dont need. If they werent allowed to then these better players would filter down the league, rather than being stockpiled and sitting on their arses.

I agree with that.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm
@martynziegler
BREAKING: Premier League clubs have approved tougher new rules on associated party deals - sponsorship and player transfers - by the closest of votes: 12 votes to 6 with two abstaining.
One club, suggested to be Man City, has warned PL it could face a legal challenge over these

Next up they'll be challenging the rules limiting a team having a maximum of 11 players on the field at any given time.

It's pretty simple. If you don't want to play by the rules of a competition. Fck off.

Just imagine these pricks owning a F1 team. Trying to comply with all the rules around engines, tyres, body design.
 
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Honestly think the premier league is finished as a competitive competition and has been for a few years now. Klopp has worked a miracle making it interesting for frankly everyone and all he's gotten is abuse for it from other clubs, supporters, the media and officials. City now own the premier league on and off the field and you know what's funny it used to make me angry but now i just don't give a shit.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Honestly think the premier league is finished as a competitive competition and has been for a few years now. Klopp has worked a miracle making it interesting for frankly everyone and all he's gotten is abuse for it from other clubs, supporters, the media and officials. City now own the premier league on and off the field and you know what's funny it used to make me angry but now i just don't give a shit.

Yeah agree.

Been saying for a while we can walk away - been proven legally.

Leave Newcastle, Chelsea and City to have their own league.

We move on.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Honestly think the premier league is finished as a competitive competition and has been for a few years now. Klopp has worked a miracle making it interesting for frankly everyone and all he's gotten is abuse for it from other clubs, supporters, the media and officials. City now own the premier league on and off the field and you know what's funny it used to make me angry but now i just don't give a shit.
That's your reaction to them losing a vote?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:15:44 pm
Refusal to cooperate with authorised investigators should have been enough to hammer them on a weekly basis since they stopped their cooperation.

A million times this.

This is the part in all of it that I have the hardest time getting my head around. How the fuck can you refuse to cooperate with an investigation by the very league you're playing in - concerning industrial scale cheating - and still be allowed to continue competing in and winning that league, seemingly without consequences?

The moment City refused to cooperate with an official investigation, they should have been threatened with points deductions, and if it continued, they should've been penalised and eventually banned. Absolutely batshit mental they can just say no and the PL do nothing.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:39:07 am
A million times this.

This is the part in all of it that I have the hardest time getting my head around. How the fuck can you refuse to cooperate with an investigation by the very league you're playing in - concerning industrial scale cheating - and still be allowed to continue competing in and winning that league, seemingly without consequences?

The moment City refused to cooperate with an official investigation, they should have been threatened with points deductions, and if it continued, they should've been penalised and eventually banned. Absolutely batshit mental they can just say no and the PL do nothing.
They should have been suspended from competition as soon as they refused to cooperate, and stayed suspended until they did.

Their refusal shows their contempt for the league and its rules and regulations. It shows contempt for every other club in the PL too.
