Do you think it's healthy though, that it's all about just a few clubs? I don't think it is, the gap is too big between the biggest and everyone else. If we really want a more competitive league than I do think there needs to be some changes, it shouldn't just be about three clubs. Look at the leagues before, other clubs could dream about competing in football now it's all about just staying in the Premier League.



What I'm saying is that these small clubs who keep their heads down and say nothing about ADFC, as it doesn't affect them, need to be made to understand that it affects the clubs that bring in the money that they get from SKY, TNT etc, so if these clubs say fuck this we're off, then the league loses the TV money and they suddenly lose over £100 million a season and go under. Don'tbite the hand that feeds. These small clubs have more spending power than most clubs in Europe and that's off the back of the big 3, none of the players at Brighton for example would be there without them having the big money they get from the PL, so they need to grow a set and help nail ADFC and keep the Saudis in check