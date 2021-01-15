1. The PL TV income is the most equitable in Europe with 20th earning 100-odd million. This allows teams like Bournemouth to outbid AC Milan.



2. The wide gap you're talking about also applied to us before FSG. We were MILES behind but patiently building a club up is not compatible with the current social media mentality of wanting things now.



3. Arguably, the wide gaps was caused by the sportwashers. Some might say that Liverpool and United were dominant for long period but it was not as a result of an uneven playing field.



We obviously had the benefit of our history as we climbed back up to the top under FSG, but all that would mean is that it would need more patience from those looking to do likewise and without the market being distorted quite so much the time period wouldn't be excessive. The ironic thing with all City's cheating is that if their owners had taken their time and spent as much as they were allowed within the rules, they would have got to a position similar to where they are now and it would have been mostly earned on their own merits and they would not be facing the loss of everything they cheated to get either.