Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:41:00 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 01:28:00 pm

Nice mix there of:

Sports washers: Man City, Newcastle

Private multi-club owners: Chelsea, Nottingham Forest,  Sheffield United

Morons: Burnley,  Everton, Wolves.
Everton and Forest are just bitter.
Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:42:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Yes, the time wasting will be making it more difficult, but Nick Harris also said there will be a number of witnesses involved and all the statements have to be done and clarified as well. So, for me it's not that surprising.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his family members as "heads" of all the companies who swear blind "they've done nothing wrong".
Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:43:45 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 01:28:00 pm

Nice mix there of:

Sports washers: Man City, Newcastle

Private multi-club owners: Chelsea, Nottingham Forest,  Sheffield United

Morons: Burnley,  Everton, Wolves.

Sheffield Utd are basically owned by Saudia Arabia so they should be put alongside Newcastle.

Wouldn't put it past them to get controlling influences in enough clubs to win any future vote.
MJD-L4

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:04:53 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:19:59 pm
My money is still on absolutely nothing being done.

Maybe getting fined £20M which goes to charity so that every media organisation can broadcast all the good the money has done and to have all the charities saying how fantastic it all is.

More on the charity point. I'd be fully behind the PL donating whatever fine City are given to an LGBTQ+ charity. Make Abu Dhabi pay it directly to the Premier League and then distribute it from there. The fume would be incredible!
Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:20:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
Leopold Bloom
@BJenksJenkins
·
3h
Great initiative!.. However!, why is it up to double the price of a usual
@BeeNetwork
 fare for adults and 4 times more expensive for children!? Route 5 for example, £8 instead of £4 and NO DISCOUNT for kids?! Theyll pay £8 instead of £2!
@MayorofGM
 ??

So they want it to be a subsidised service to their subsidised (cheap rent) stadium like essential bus services? I'm not surprised.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:29:34 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:20:33 pm
So they want it to be a subsidised service to their subsidised (cheap rent) stadium like essential bus services? I'm not surprised.

No, they've doubled the Adult price and the kids one is 8 times more expensive. Any bus journey on the Bee network is £2 for adults and £1 for a kid
Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:33:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:29:34 pm
No, they've doubled the Adult price and the kids one is 8 times more expensive. Any bus journey on the Bee network is £2 for adults and £1 for a kid

Yeah, I'm talking about that City fan complaining. The £2 services are only possible through them being subsidised, I'm assuming. For a private service to a football match, it makes sense they won't be at the capped rates.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:35:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:33:21 pm
Yeah, I'm talking about that City fan complaining. The £2 services are only possible through them being subsidised, I'm assuming. For a private service to a football match, it makes sense they won't be at the capped rates.

Ah get you now - yeah he's thinking TFGM will be paying to get the cardboard cut outs to the council house they live in
Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:37:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:35:15 pm
Ah get you now - yeah he's thinking TFGM will be paying to get the cardboard cut outs to the council house they live in

I might try it the next time I'm in a cab. "It's only £2 on the bus mate. This is a conspiracy."
12C

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:49:24 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:30:09 pm
The case needs to be proven as City are denying it.
Agreed.
But how hard is it to proved non cooperation when City have publicly refused to cooperate.
On that point alone they should be getting hammered
vblfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 02:53:55 pm
Trying to imagine if we challenged that PL decision after all clubs voting, or indeed if we had 115 charges against us. We would be torn apart by the other clubs and by pundits and the media.  City just roll forward, business as usual and brazen it out - Pep will be along now with his usual manic denial and deflection.
As the thread title says nothing to see here
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:06:36 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Agreed.
But how hard is it to proved non cooperation when City have publicly refused to cooperate.
On that point alone they should be getting hammered

I would agree the non-cooperation should be more straightforward, UEFA still fined City after their case for non-cooperation.
Brain Potter

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 04:32:57 pm
Id love a Kop Mosaic when we play City, something along the lines of 115 Cheating c*nts.
zero zero

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:27:16 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:49:24 pm
Agreed.
But how hard is it to proved non cooperation when City have publicly refused to cooperate.
On that point alone they should be getting hammered
I'm pretty sure they will be. But the PL know the non cooperation is just the tip of the iceberg.
Wabaloolah

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:45:24 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February  3, 2024, 12:19:58 pm
Just a bit of info about the journalist Nick Harris. I have just joined his website which has loads of information on his work on City and other clubs as well, it looks as though he's going freelance now. You don't have to pay to see some his achieves but you can obviously see more if you do. He has a vast amount on there, so if anyone is interested I encourage you to join either as a free subscriber (or a paid one). The website is called Sporting Intelligence and here's a link. https://t.co/Yyfta1MH6U
just been reading his blog on what happened to his wife, heartbreaking I have to say
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:45:31 pm
Indirectly,  they're admitting the charges because if you're doing things the right way, why would you sue?
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:51:01 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:45:31 pm
Indirectly,  they're admitting the charges because if you're doing things the right way, why would you sue?

The are suing because their story is that the rules are anti competitive.
You know the side who's won five out the last six titles

They are quite, quite mad.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:51:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:45:24 pm
just been reading his blog on what happened to his wife, heartbreaking I have to say

It would have been her birthday today as well.  :(  He's just an award for his investigation which was nice to read about.
Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:54:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on February  3, 2024, 12:19:58 pm
Just a bit of info about the journalist Nick Harris. I have just joined his website which has loads of information on his work on City and other clubs as well, it looks as though he's going freelance now. You don't have to pay to see some his achieves but you can obviously see more if you do. He has a vast amount on there, so if anyone is interested I encourage you to join either as a free subscriber (or a paid one). The website is called Sporting Intelligence and here's a link. https://t.co/Yyfta1MH6U

Nick Harris is brilliant.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 06:54:37 pm
DangerScouse

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:00:56 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:45:24 pm
just been reading his blog on what happened to his wife, heartbreaking I have to say

And City fans abused him over that the vile c*nts.
OkieRedman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:06:27 pm
If City are found guilty on the charges, would they be able to appeal to some stupid court like last time?
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:10:04 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:06:27 pm
If City are found guilty on the charges, would they be able to apple to some stupid court like last time?

They can appeal but they can't take it to CAS like last time.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:12:29 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:06:27 pm
If City are found guilty on the charges, would they be able to apple to some stupid court like last time?

Absolute cox.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:15:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:19:48 pm
On what charge do you just "bin them?"

Refusal to cooperate with authorised investigators should have been enough to hammer them on a weekly basis since they stopped their cooperation.
CHOPPER

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:17:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:12:29 pm
Absolute cox.

Pip will leave them for sure.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:20:37 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:10:25 pm
Other clubs simply don't give a shit that's the problem. Clubs like Crystal Palace, Brentford, Wolves etc will always be around mid-table and likely never win anything so they're not bothered about the cheating. Everton only started speaking out when they were charged themselves, otherwise they wouldn't give a shit as it's in their best interest (to stop us winning). Then you have cowards like United, Arsenal and Spurs who have been robbed of prize money, top players, status in the city but won't say shit, as long as the money is rolling in I guess.

At some point, the big clubs that are the actual reason why the PL makes so much money need to start having a quiet word with these clubs that are happy to sit in midtable, pickup their tv money while sitting back and doing nothing in the face of the state-owned entities' rampant cheating, explain to them that if the cheats are allowed to kill the golden goose then they will cease to benefit from the goose.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:21:54 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:15:44 pm
Refusal to cooperate with authorised investigators should have been enough to hammer them on a weekly basis since they stopped their cooperation.

Yes that's one of the charges they are looking at, but the case still has to be heard.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:24:56 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:20:37 pm
At some point, the big clubs that are the actual reason why the PL makes so much money need to start having a quiet word with these clubs that are happy to sit in midtable, pickup their tv money while sitting back and doing nothing in the face of the state-owned entities' rampant cheating, explain to them that if the cheats are allowed to kill the golden goose then they will cease to benefit from the goose.

Such an arrogant statement though Skeeve, and this is one of the reasons why those clubs resent the bigger clubs. Perhaps if we want them on our side we need to stop talking down to them and expecting them to agree with us, especially when the money gap is so enormous.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:25:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:21:54 pm
Yes that's one of the charges they are looking at, but the case still has to be heard.

The PL should send somebody there each monday morning, record them asking the question of will they fully cooperate with the investigation as they are required to do, when there's no answer or cooperation, automatic points deduction, do that every fucking week so that at least the cheats can't keep winning the league while cheating.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:31:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:24:56 pm
Such an arrogant statement though Skeeve, and this is one of the reasons why those clubs resent the bigger clubs. Perhaps if we want them on our side we need to stop talking down to them and expecting them to agree with us, especially when the money gap is so enormous.

Not arrogant at all when the approach in the past has always been to treat them as equal partners, the fact that so many of them are still so eager to act against the clear best interests of the league as a whole (and very often their own) shows that isn't working and at some point, a different approach seems necessary, simply pointing out to them that their inaction or obstructionism has the potential to kill off the supply of money that many of these club rely on is merely explaining to them what is actually at stake.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:35:27 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:31:31 pm
Not arrogant at all when the approach in the past has always been to treat them as equal partners, the fact that so many of them are still so eager to act against the clear best interests of the league as a whole (and very often their own) shows that isn't working and at some point, a different approach seems necessary, simply pointing out to them that their inaction or obstructionism has the potential to kill off the supply of money that many of these club rely on is merely explaining to them what is actually at stake.

It's not as simple as that though is it? For one thing the money gap is too big and it's needs re-distributing better. If you give those clubs a fighting chance to at least be able to challenge for a place in Europe, their attitudes will change soon enough. Too many of them have no chance at all, it's why there is such a gap between those coming up into the Premier League and the teams already there.
rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:42:32 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:35:27 pm
It's not as simple as that though is it? For one thing the money gap is too big and it's needs re-distributing better. If you give those clubs a fighting chance to at least be able to challenge for a place in Europe, their attitudes will change soon enough. Too many of them have no chance at all, it's why there is such a gap between those coming up into the Premier League and the teams already there.

I've been saying for  ages though Jill, that without us, Utd and to an extent Arsenal, the TV deal doesn't exist as it does, you can wipe a couple of billion off it. Take us 3 clubs out of the league and you lose tens of millions of viewers, no-one tunes in to watch City, Newcastle or Everton, Look at tomorrows 3pm KO's, the most watch game, by a country mile will be ours, it'll be in the millions, the rest wont crack 300,000 between them

Most of the clubs Skeeve mentions have no ambitions other than earning £150 million a season off the backs of us.
OkieRedman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 07:43:33 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:35:27 pm
It's not as simple as that though is it? For one thing the money gap is too big and it's needs re-distributing better. If you give those clubs a fighting chance to at least be able to challenge for a place in Europe, their attitudes will change soon enough. Too many of them have no chance at all, it's why there is such a gap between those coming up into the Premier League and the teams already there.

Not sure about all that. Next they will be asking to introduces draft picks.  ;D

I joke, but re-distribute what? You want the prize money to be more equally divided? The TV money is already evenly distributed.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:03:42 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 07:43:33 pm
Not sure about all that. Next they will be asking to introduces draft picks.  ;D

I joke, but re-distribute what? You want the prize money to be more equally divided? The TV money is already evenly distributed.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:42:32 pm

I've been saying for  ages though Jill, that without us, Utd and to an extent Arsenal, the TV deal doesn't exist as it does, you can wipe a couple of billion off it. Take us 3 clubs out of the league and you lose tens of millions of viewers, no-one tunes in to watch City, Newcastle or Everton, Look at tomorrows 3pm KO's, the most watch game, by a country mile will be ours, it'll be in the millions, the rest wont crack 300,000 between them

Most of the clubs Skeeve mentions have no ambitions other than earning £150 million a season off the backs of us.

Do you think it's healthy though, that it's all about just a few clubs? I don't think it is, the gap is too big between the biggest and everyone else. If we really want a more competitive league than I do think there needs to be some changes, it shouldn't just be about three clubs. Look at the leagues before, other clubs could dream about competing in football now it's all about just staying in the Premier League.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:07:48 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:35:27 pm
It's not as simple as that though is it? For one thing the money gap is too big and it's needs re-distributing better. If you give those clubs a fighting chance to at least be able to challenge for a place in Europe, their attitudes will change soon enough. Too many of them have no chance at all, it's why there is such a gap between those coming up into the Premier League and the teams already there.
1. The PL TV income is the most equitable in Europe with 20th earning 100-odd million. This allows teams like Bournemouth to outbid AC Milan.

2. The wide gap you're talking about also applied to us before FSG. We were MILES behind but patiently building a club up is not compatible with the current social media mentality of wanting things now.

3. Arguably, the wide gaps was caused by the sportwashers. Some might say that Liverpool and United were dominant for long period but it was not as a result of an uneven playing field.

4. The PL is the most-watched and most lucrative league in the world because of the principles of fair play that was applied by the bigger clubs to give the "smaller " clubs a fighting chance. Can you imagine how much we'd be making if we could sell our TV right??
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:08:49 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:03:42 pm
Do you think it's healthy though, that it's all about just a few clubs? I don't think it is, the gap is too big between the biggest and everyone else. If we really want a more competitive league than I do think there needs to be some changes, it shouldn't just be about three clubs. Look at the leagues before, other clubs could dream about competing in football now it's all about just staying in the Premier League.

Without the state-backed entities blocking the midtable sides from capitalising on a good set of players and pushing on for a cup or european place, those sides would be in a much better position to step up and while they might not be able to do it continuously there is far more chance of those teams having a great season and doing something special when the sides they are chasing are still somewhat in sight.
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:14:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:48 pm
1. The PL TV income is the most equitable in Europe with 20th earning 100-odd million. This allows teams like Bournemouth to outbid AC Milan.

2. The wide gap you're talking about also applied to us before FSG. We were MILES behind but patiently building a club up is not compatible with the current social media mentality of wanting things now.

3. Arguably, the wide gaps was caused by the sportwashers. Some might say that Liverpool and United were dominant for long period but it was not as a result of an uneven playing field.

4. The PL is the most-watched and most lucrative league in the world because of the principles of fair play that was applied by the bigger clubs to give the "smaller " clubs a fighting chance. Can you imagine how much we'd be making if we could sell our TV right??

Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:08:49 pm
Without the state-backed entities blocking the midtable sides from capitalising on a good set of players and pushing on for a cup or european place, those sides would be in a much better position to step up and while they might not be able to do it continuously there is far more chance of those teams having a great season and doing something special when the sides they are chasing are still somewhat in sight.

I take all your points, but football demoralises me at the moment, as right across Europe it's the same teams competing or here or Germany usually just one team winning. Football should be about having a bloody dream, whoever you happen to be.
Skeeve

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:14:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:48 pm
1. The PL TV income is the most equitable in Europe with 20th earning 100-odd million. This allows teams like Bournemouth to outbid AC Milan.

2. The wide gap you're talking about also applied to us before FSG. We were MILES behind but patiently building a club up is not compatible with the current social media mentality of wanting things now.

3. Arguably, the wide gaps was caused by the sportwashers. Some might say that Liverpool and United were dominant for long period but it was not as a result of an uneven playing field.

We obviously had the benefit of our history as we climbed back up to the top under FSG, but all that would mean is that it would need more patience from those looking to do likewise and without the market being distorted quite so much the time period wouldn't be excessive. The ironic thing with all City's cheating is that if their owners had taken their time and spent as much as they were allowed within the rules, they would have got to a position similar to where they are now and it would have been mostly earned on their own merits and they would not be facing the loss of everything they cheated to get either.

OkieRedman

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 08:20:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:07:48 pm
1. The PL TV income is the most equitable in Europe with 20th earning 100-odd million. This allows teams like Bournemouth to outbid AC Milan.

2. The wide gap you're talking about also applied to us before FSG. We were MILES behind but patiently building a club up is not compatible with the current social media mentality of wanting things now.

3. Arguably, the wide gaps was caused by the sportwashers. Some might say that Liverpool and United were dominant for long period but it was not as a result of an uneven playing field.

4. The PL is the most-watched and most lucrative league in the world because of the principles of fair play that was applied by the bigger clubs to give the "smaller " clubs a fighting chance. Can you imagine how much we'd be making if we could sell our TV right??

Yep. The smaller clubs should be taking notes from Villa and Brighton. It CAN be done. Clearly. 
