As I've said so many times before, Premier League is fighting for it's life here. As things stand, Manchester City rules over the entire Premier League. They are the only club for which the rules seemingly do not apply. If Premier League loses the case against them, that's it really. It will be one rule for others, another for City - forever. And that will not go without a serious and probably permanent fracture within the league when the 'Cartel' responds. Why would other clubs want to partake in a competition that is incapable of enforcing it's rules?



In response to this new lawsuit/threat. To me it seems they are starting to panic a bit. This very much feels like an organisation trying to bully thier way out of a corner, and trying to do so before the hammer comes down.