« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 215279 times)

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3080 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:10:29 am

Fucking stain on English football.

Yep. The sooner they're fucked off out of the league the better. Same goes for Newcastle & Chelsea too. Let them set up their own little oil money league so they can play each other every week. Let the proper clubs play proper football in a proper league.

c*nts.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,549
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3081 on: Today at 11:19:44 am »
As I've said so many times before, Premier League is fighting for it's life here. As things stand, Manchester City rules over the entire Premier League. They are the only club for which the rules seemingly do not apply. If Premier League loses the case against them, that's it really. It will be one rule for others, another for City - forever. And that will not go without a serious and probably permanent fracture within the league when the 'Cartel' responds. Why would other clubs want to partake in a competition that is incapable of enforcing it's rules?

In response to this new lawsuit/threat. To me it seems they are starting to panic a bit. This very much feels like an organisation trying to bully thier way out of a corner, and trying to do so before the hammer comes down.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3082 on: Today at 11:22:08 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm
I wonder what excuse they will come up with now
Surely all those extra buses will just get snarled up in the infamous 'traffic problems' that plague the area around the Emptyhad.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,378
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 11:29:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:19:44 am
As I've said so many times before, Premier League is fighting for it's life here. As things stand, Manchester City rules over the entire Premier League. They are the only club for which the rules seemingly do not apply. If Premier League loses the case against them, that's it really. It will be one rule for others, another for City - forever. And that will not go without a serious and probably permanent fracture within the league when the 'Cartel' responds. Why would other clubs want to partake in a competition that is incapable of enforcing it's rules?

In response to this new lawsuit/threat. To me it seems they are starting to panic a bit. This very much feels like an organisation trying to bully thier way out of a corner, and trying to do so before the hammer comes down.
If Abu Dhabi come out of this unscathed then the PL needs to be disbanded altogether. It would appear that they are incapable of adhering to the rules, so they simply have to go. The other two cancerous parasites, Chelsea and Saudicastle, can go too.

A new league, with much tighter rules, can be formed without the cancers. They can do one and form their own league in the desert.

The PL has been leeched off by these parasites for too long, and they are killing the host. They have to be removed and crushed.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 11:40:18 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:10:29 am
Cheaty getting upset for being stopped from cheating.

Fucking stain on English football.

Why dont the other clubs team up against these c*nts
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 11:51:01 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 11:40:18 am
Why dont the other clubs team up against these c*nts

We need a certain number of clubs to vote collectively for any changes, I think it's 15 of the 20 or something like that.

The problem is the sportswashers (Chelsea, Abu Dhabi & Saudicastle) will always vote to stop whatever we're trying to do. Then you've got the other bellend clubs like Everton, West Ham, Palace etc who will vote against what the 'traditional' big clubs want just out of spite (see their votes against bringing in 5 subs for example, even though it would have directly benefitted them as well).

It's difficult for the clubs to band together to make meaningful change because, unfortunately, some of the small time twats working in football can't see past today's rivalries to benefit tomorrow's game.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 11:51:38 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:51:01 am
We need a certain number of clubs to vote collectively for any changes, I think it's 15 of the 20 or something like that.

The problem is the sportswashers (Chelsea, Abu Dhabi & Saudicastle) will always vote to stop whatever we're trying to do. Then you've got the other bellend clubs like Everton, West Ham, Palace etc who will vote against what the 'traditional' big clubs want just out of spite (see their votes against bringing in 5 subs for example, even though it would have directly benefitted them as well).

It's difficult for the clubs to band together to make meaningful change because, unfortunately, some of the small time twats working in football can't see past today's rivalries to benefit tomorrow's game.

Yes i know that but surely it would benefit them too
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 11:51:38 am
Yes i know that but surely it would benefit them too

Of course it would, but the likes of Everton are always going to side with the sportswashers as they're the ones stopping us winning trophies.

They'll cut their own nose off to spite their face. Because they're fucking idiots.

They'd rather take their opportunity to stop our success rather than give themselves a better chance to achieve their own successes.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm »
Fuckinghell. Just bin the cheating c*nts.
There wont be a fucking game left after these cheating bastards have finished.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:54:16 am
Of course it would, but the likes of Everton are always going to side with the sportswashers as they're the ones stopping us winning trophies.

They'll cut their own nose off to spite their face. Because they're fucking idiots.

They'd rather take their opportunity to stop our success rather than give themselves a better chance to achieve their own successes.

I think with the smaller clubs there's also sometimes a "that could be us in the future" factor - the idea that at any moment some billionaire could swoop in for them and so they don't want things that could hurt their sudden ascent to greatness.

Of course, that comes back to them being fucking idiots again, as allowing the sportswashers free reign makes it harder for them to ever catch up, and less enticing to any prospective sugar daddy.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
At least it shows that they are trying to comply now if they want the rules to suit them.

They're making the game meaningless.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,635
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:04:51 pm
Fuckinghell. Just bin the cheating c*nts.
There wont be a fucking game left after these cheating bastards have finished.

On what charge do you just "bin them?"
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,171
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
@martynziegler
BREAKING: Premier League clubs have approved tougher new rules on associated party deals - sponsorship and player transfers - by the closest of votes: 12 votes to 6 with two abstaining.
One club, suggested to be Man City, has warned PL it could face a legal challenge over these
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 12:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:22:22 pm
@martynziegler
BREAKING: Premier League clubs have approved tougher new rules on associated party deals - sponsorship and player transfers - by the closest of votes: 12 votes to 6 with two abstaining.
One club, suggested to be Man City, has warned PL it could face a legal challenge over these
It indicates that they've breached it and they want to save face by being proactive because why sue anyway? Even Saudi with all their billions are falling in line (contrary to what some think)

The club is a ticking time bomb built on a very shaky foundation. Inflated related party deals drives everything they do and if it stands the test of a court case, Manchester City are finito.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:29:01 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3094 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:19:48 pm
On what charge do you just "bin them?"
Pick any of the 115 and counting
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,635
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3095 on: Today at 12:29:15 pm »
That's how the other clubs need to act now, unity brings strength.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,635
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3096 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:28:05 pm
Pick any of the 115 and counting

The case needs to be proven as City are denying it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3097 on: Today at 12:30:38 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:29:15 pm
That's how the other clubs need to act now, unity brings strength.
If City get away with 115 charges and the sponsorship rules, the only solution would be for the other clubs to avoid playing them.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3098 on: Today at 12:34:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:30:09 pm
The case needs to be proven as City are denying it.
They are killing the game Jill.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,635
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3099 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:38 pm
If City get away with 115 charges and the sponsorship rules, the only solution would be for the other clubs to avoid playing them.

If City "win" the case or it's unproven football will be in a complete and absolute mess. Will the Premier League even survive? City would be able to sue them. It's why you have to think the PL is sure it has the evidence to be successful.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,991
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3100 on: Today at 12:43:40 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:37:05 pm
If City "win" the case or it's unproven football will be in a complete and absolute mess. Will the Premier League even survive? City would be able to sue them. It's why you have to think the PL is sure it has the evidence to be successful.

It may sound ridiculous but if City do come away from all of this unscathed, ourselves and the other legitimate clubs have no choice other than to refuse to play or create a new league without the cheats.

The PL simply MUST get this right.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3101 on: Today at 12:44:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:37:05 pm
If City "win" the case or it's unproven football will be in a complete and absolute mess. Will the Premier League even survive? City would be able to sue them. It's why you have to think the PL is sure it has the evidence to be successful.
The ones relating to failure to cooperate would surely be proven at the very least.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,258
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3102 on: Today at 12:45:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:38 pm
If City get away with 115 charges and the sponsorship rules, the only solution would be for the other clubs to avoid playing them.

Form there own league without them they need kicking out there a blight on our game
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 